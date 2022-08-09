Calling all furry friends

People who adore pets have a chance to share the spotlight.

Chance Shelter is hosting a casting call for pet and owner at the Property Owner and Residents Association, 13810 Camino del Sol, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 for a pet and owner fashion show in Sun City West.

Pets and owner are expected to walk on a runway down the center of the room filled with 200 guests. Each candidate will have a personal photo shoot to be selected for one of the months of a Chance Shelter calendar. Candidates must arrive to the casting dressed to the nines as if attending the gala. Character and behaviors with pets and owners are key to be successful. Dogs and cats are preferred, but other animals will be considered.

If selected for the fashion show at the Building for a Better Chance Gala, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Toyota of Surprise, 13543 N. Autoshow Ave., a gift of the calendar, sWAg bag and the digital proof to the photo shoot will be awarded.

Audra Colson, Chance Animal Shelter executive director and founder, said the shelter came about after spending time working in emergency response and seeing a second set of eyes staring back. The shelter serves as a resource for people who are unable to take care of the pets due to a crisis, using a referral program with hospitals, social workers, care facilities, funeral homes, first responders and human resources.

“We have a neighbor-to-neighbor program to assist people in crisis situations and we foster pets long enough for them to get out of the crisis situation at no cost to them,” Colson explained.

She said the organization is all about returning pets to the people that love them. If reunification is not possible, a next of kin takes the pet or a new forever home is found. Chance Animal Shelter helps with vet assistance when people need help with spay or neutering.

Colson said the shelter is also a resource center when homeless or at-risk people come in and they agency assist them with pet supplies they may need to get them through.

Tickets for the gala to raise money to the Chance Shelter Building Fund are on sale at chanceshelter.org.

The gala is a fundraiser for the Chance Animal Shelter building. The land for the building was deeded to the organization.

“It will basically be the first no-kill animal shelter in Surprise and this is also going to provide more opportunities for community involvement and volunteer hours for student. Plus it will expand the amount of pets we are able to service,” Colson said.

In 2021, 19 pets were adopted out and the organization assisted 28 community members with pet supplies. Six pets were helped during crisis and returned. Twelve community members were given veterinary assistance. So far in 2022, 26 pets have been helped.

Another organization helping animals is the Arizona Humane Society. More than 15,000 animal are taken in by the organization each year, and more than 6,900 cases where there is possible animal cruelty. To learn more about how to adopt, foster and donate, visit azhumane.org.

Reach reporter Jennifer Jimenez at jjimenez@iniusa.org.