Bengals to Play in Paycor Stadium in 2022 After Naming Rights Deal

By Zach Koons
 2 days ago

“Paul Brown Stadium” is no more.

The Bengals announced Tuesday they have agreed to a stadium naming rights deal with Paycor, a Cincinnati-based human capital management company, ahead of the 2022 season. The company has served as the team’s official HR software provider since 2018.

As a result of the deal, Paul Brown Stadium will be renamed Paycor Stadium.

“It was important to find a naming rights partner that strongly aligns with the Bengals brand,” Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn said in a statement Tuesday. “Paycor is a local company on the rise that shares our commitment to building winning teams. We are proud to support Paycor’s growth and strengthen the Cincinnati business community with this partnership.”

Paul Brown Stadium, named after the franchise’s founder, opened in 2000 and has served as the home of the Bengals for more than the last two decades. Nicknamed “The Jungle,” the venue had been one of three in the NFL not named after a corporate sponsor prior to Tuesday’s announcement, alongside Lambeau Field (Packers) and Solider Field (Bears).

“This is a move that I think my father would have agreed to. He was always for what is best for the football team,” Bengals President Mike Brown said. “This partnership allows the Bengals to continue to compete at the highest level in the NFL and exemplifies our long-term commitment to the community.”

The Bengals are the second AFC North team to swap out a popular stadium name this offseason, joining the Steelers, who changed the name of the beloved Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium last month.

