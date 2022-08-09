ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dedham, MA

Pomeranian Abandoned In Extreme Heat In Dedham Looking For 'Furever' Home

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

A Pomeranian who was found abandoned in record-high temperatures near the Dedham Police Department last month will soon be looking for a new home, authorities said.

The dog, now named Buzz, was found inside a metal crate without any identification or water in the area of Bussey Street on Saturday, July 23, Dedham Police said . At the time, temperatures were over 90 degrees, police added.

The department has since exhausted all efforts to locate the dog's owner and have turned him other to Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) for veterinary care, police said . Once Buzz completes his treatment, he will be up for adoption.

Update on the Pomeranian that was abandoned in Dedham on 7/23/2022: We have exhausted all leads and unfortunately none...

Posted by Dedham Police Department on Monday, August 8, 2022

Those looking to adopt can go to the ARL's website .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Dedham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
Dedham, MA
Pets & Animals
City
Boston, MA
Dedham, MA
Lifestyle
Daily Voice

PETA Honors Massachusetts State Police K9 Killed In Fitchburg Standoff

Animal rights group PETA said it would honor Frankie, the Massachusetts State Police dog killed in the line of duty last month. Frankie was fatally shot during a stand-off with a 38-year-old wanted man in Fitchburg on July 26. Matthew Mack barricaded himself inside his apartment and refused to come outside despite pleas from his family and police negotiators. When talks broke down, officials sent Frankie and his handler, Trooper David Stucenski, in to try and arrest Mack. But he saw them as they approached the back door and fired several shots. Police rushed him to an emergency veterinarian, but the 11-year-old dog died later that night. Trooper Stucenski was not injured. Mack committed suicide before police could arrest him.
FITCHBURG, MA
NECN

Lowell Police Seek Missing Teen

Police in Lowell, Massachusetts, are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl. Authorities did not say when Nena Dirocco was last seen, but explained Wednesday afternoon that she is most likely in the area of Lowell or Dracut. Dirocco is described as being about 5'6 with brown hair and brown eyes.
LOWELL, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Https T Co Vhmjydmp4f#Arl
Boston 25 News WFXT

Restaurants closed, residents told to reduce water use after Cape Cod town declares sewer emergency

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Restaurants were told to cease operations immediately and residents were ordered to limit water use after a Cape Cod town declared a sewer emergency, officials announced Thursday. The emergency impacts all businesses and homes on Provincetown’s vacuum sewer system, including properties on Commercial Street from Snow...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Boston University

ROOM ONLY in 5-bed/1.0-bath Home Condo

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Unfurnished Queen room in a 5 bedroom, 1 bathroom shared home in Somerville. About This Room This room may be unfurnished or furnished (additional fees apply) at the time of your move-in date. For up to date prices, please enter your move-in, move-out dates and your furnishing option. Hey Boston! Get it while you can: Apply at no cost for a September move-in and enter a competition to win 3 months of free rent! Valid until August 15th. Conditions apply. About This Home ** This is a digital rendering that reflects floor plans and layouts of the property. Certain features of your apartment may be different from this rendering** If you are looking for a shared apartment in Somerville, Boston, you can choose this newly refurbished shared apartment on the 1st floor with a total size of 1488 sq. ft. with 4 other roommates or you can rent this shared apartment on your own - if available. You can request to have your bedroom furnished or unfurnished. This shared apartment is 15 min walk from the Union Square station for the D E and 3 min away from the Highland Ave [email removed] Walnut St station for the 88 90. About June: - June's mission is to make renting apartments as easy and stress-free as possible. - Your home essentials fee ($109/month) includes: a fully equipped kitchen, cleaning, supplies, and our dedicated resident support team available via June app. - All residents go through extensive background checks and interviews with your safety in mind. * All prices of our homes are calculated on Aug. 10, 2022. See below for additional prices and date range options: Sept. 6, 2022 - Sept. 6, 2023: $1200/month for unfurnished Sept. 6, 2022 - Sept. 6, 2023: $1550/month for furnished Sept. 12, 2022 - Jan. 13, 2023: $1300/month for unfurnished Sept. 12, 2022 - Jan. 13, 2023: $1750/month for furnished Sept. 5, 2022 - Sept. 5, 2023: $1200/month for unfurnished Sept. 5, 2022 - Sept. 5, 2023: $1550/month for furnished Sept. 4, 2022 - June 28, 2023: $1200/month for unfurnished Sept. 4, 2022 - June 28, 2023: $1550/month for furnished Sept. 1, 2022 - Sept. 1, 2023: $1150/month for unfurnished Sept. 1, 2022 - Sept. 1, 2023: $1500/month for furnished Sept. 1, 2022 - Aug. 23, 2023: $1225/month for unfurnished Sept. 1, 2022 - Aug. 23, 2023: $1575/month for furnished Sept. 1, 2022 - Oct. 16, 2022: $1750/month for unfurnished Sept. 1, 2022 - Oct. 16, 2022: $2600/month for furnished #1343: Somerville Queen Room D.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
335K+
Followers
50K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy