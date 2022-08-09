Pomeranian Abandoned In Extreme Heat In Dedham Looking For 'Furever' Home

A Pomeranian who was found abandoned in record-high temperatures near the Dedham Police Department last month will soon be looking for a new home, authorities said.

The dog, now named Buzz, was found inside a metal crate without any identification or water in the area of Bussey Street on Saturday, July 23, Dedham Police said . At the time, temperatures were over 90 degrees, police added.

The department has since exhausted all efforts to locate the dog's owner and have turned him other to Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) for veterinary care, police said . Once Buzz completes his treatment, he will be up for adoption.

Update on the Pomeranian that was abandoned in Dedham on 7/23/2022: We have exhausted all leads and unfortunately none... Posted by Dedham Police Department on Monday, August 8, 2022

Those looking to adopt can go to the ARL's website .