ClutchPoints

Vikings: 2 first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season

The Minnesota Vikings are having a busy offseason, just like the rest of the teams in the NFL. And also like the other 31 teams, they are seeing some interesting positional battles in the training camp. After missing the playoffs for two consecutive seasons, where they both finished with sub-.500 records, the Vikings, under a new head coach in Kevin O’Connell, are looking to come out stronger in the upcoming 2022 NFL season. It’s going to be easier said than done, but that’s also why they are going to need to make the correct calls in deciding who will be starting on every position when Week 1 comes around. With that said, here are two first-stringers, who could potentially lose their current no. 1 designations before the season even kicks off in September.
ClutchPoints

NFL Preseason Odds: Falcons vs. Lions prediction, odd and pick – 8/12/2022

The Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions will square off in NFL Preseason action on Friday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, which includes our Falcons-Lions prediction and pick we have laid out below. For the first time in over a decade, Atlanta will not have Matt […] The post NFL Preseason Odds: Falcons vs. Lions prediction, odd and pick – 8/12/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Panthers Have Reportedly Signed Veteran Tight End

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly signed reserve tight end Nate Becker on a one-year deal, per ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. Becker will provide depth for the Panthers following a rib injury suffered by backup TE Ian Thomas during training camp practice earlier this week. Becker signed with the Detroit...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for August 10, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game

Browns WR Jakeem Grant suffered a torn Achilles and is out for the year. Bengals activated RT La’El Collins from the NFI list. Broncos signed RB JaQuan Hardy and RB Stevie Scott. Green Bay Packers. Packers signed RB Dexter Williams. Packers released LS Steven Wirtel. Packers waived WR Osirus...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants training camp: 9 takeaways from Day 11

The New York Giants took the practice field at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday for the final time before a Thursday night game against the New England Patriots. Things kicked off with a quick update from head coach Brian Daboll before the team’s assistant coaches were made available...
numberfire.com

Lions' Jameson Williams (ACL) ruled out for Week 1

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (ACL) has been ruled out for Week 1's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Williams, the 12th overall pick in this year's NFL draft, is still progressing in his recovery from an ACL tear in January. There is no timetable for his return, but the Lions are going to be "very smart" with him. According to General Manager Brad Holmes, Williams is "in a good place right now". Once healthy, Williams is expected to join sophomore star Amon-Ra St. Brown and tight end T.J. Hockenson at the top of Detroit's passing game.
Yardbarker

Cardinals RBs Studying Regularly with Offensive Line

The Arizona Cardinals finished 11-6 last season and made the playoffs for the first time since 2015. However, the Cardinals do not want to replicate a second-half collapse that had them lose five of their last six games, including the playoffs. Things will have to be fine-tuned on offense. The...
FOX Sports

Jets can't let Mekhi Becton injury derail crucial year for Zach Wilson

The New York Jets have an issue — a 6-foot-7, 363-pound problem. Jets tackle Mekhi Becton will likely miss the entire 2022 season due to a fractured patella, coach Robert Saleh said Tuesday at a media conference. The trickle-down effect leads to quarterback Zach Wilson, who no longer has reliable bookends at tackle. In fact, he took eight sacks Tuesday at training camp practice, including a string of six plays in which he took five sacks, per reporters on the scene.
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

