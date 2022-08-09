THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Wednesday is Kids Day at County Fair

Gate admission is free Wednesday at the Athens County Fair for children 12 and under for Kids Day until 2:30 p.m. Midway rides are free for kids from noon until 3 p.m. Armbands for kids are available beginning at 11 a.m.

Community Arts and Music Festival Set for Saturday

The Athens Community Arts and Music Festival will be held from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday on Union Street.

The free event features live music and arts performances and an art market.

The music lineup includes Ernie Johnson from Detroit, Dana, The D Rays, Hill Spirits, Alicja Pop, Darrin Hacquard, Lincoln Mash and Heather Alley, Laura Nadeau, Adam Remnant, Factory Street Dance Studio, Ohio Valley Summer Theater, Brand Swiniarski, Arts West, The Laughing Chimes and Another Language Altogether.

The event will be ASL interpreted.

An after-party will be held at 10 p.m. at Casa Nueva and The Union. An $8 cover charge gets a person into both venues.

This Day in History

On this day, August 9, 1945, an atomic bomb was dropped on the Japanese city of Nagasaki. This occurred just three days after the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. The city of Nagasaki was destroyed by this 21 kiloton atomic bomb named Fat Boy. About 40,000 to 80,000 people were estimated killed during this American-led attack toward the end of the Second World War. A few days later, on August 15, Japan surrendered to the Allies, effectively bringing the war to a close by September of 1945.