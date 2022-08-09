THREE THINGS TO KNOW

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens Messenger
 2 days ago

Wednesday is Kids Day at County Fair

Gate admission is free Wednesday at the Athens County Fair for children 12 and under for Kids Day until 2:30 p.m. Midway rides are free for kids from noon until 3 p.m. Armbands for kids are available beginning at 11 a.m.

Community Arts and Music Festival Set for Saturday

The Athens Community Arts and Music Festival will be held from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday on Union Street.

The free event features live music and arts performances and an art market.

The music lineup includes Ernie Johnson from Detroit, Dana, The D Rays, Hill Spirits, Alicja Pop, Darrin Hacquard, Lincoln Mash and Heather Alley, Laura Nadeau, Adam Remnant, Factory Street Dance Studio, Ohio Valley Summer Theater, Brand Swiniarski, Arts West, The Laughing Chimes and Another Language Altogether.

The event will be ASL interpreted.

An after-party will be held at 10 p.m. at Casa Nueva and The Union. An $8 cover charge gets a person into both venues.

This Day in History

On this day, August 9, 1945, an atomic bomb was dropped on the Japanese city of Nagasaki. This occurred just three days after the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. The city of Nagasaki was destroyed by this 21 kiloton atomic bomb named Fat Boy. About 40,000 to 80,000 people were estimated killed during this American-led attack toward the end of the Second World War. A few days later, on August 15, Japan surrendered to the Allies, effectively bringing the war to a close by September of 1945.

The Athens NEWS

Tourist railroad to run special ice cream train on Aug. 19

NELSONVILLE — The Hocking Valley Scenic Railway will offer a steam-powered ice cream train Aug. 19 in conjunction with a local concession business. The train will depart the Nelsonville Depot at 6 p.m. and will last about two hours. Rare steam locomotive No. 3 will pull the train. Reservations are highly encouraged. Tickets are $21...
NELSONVILLE, OH
Times Gazette

AAA7 celebrating 50 years of service

The year 2022 is an exciting one for our agency as we celebrate 50 years of service to our district. The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) was established in 1972 through the Older Americans Act of 1965 to plan and provide a comprehensive and coordinated system of care through in-home and community-based supportive and nutritional services.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos in Thornville, Ohio

Psychopathic Records and Insane Clown Posse brought their Gathering of the Juggalos festival to Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio from Aug. 3-6. The 22nd annual festival, dubbed The Gathering of Dreams, was attended by thousands of face-painted, Faygo-drinking Juggalos and featured three stages of round-the-clock performances, contests such as the Miss Cheeks pageant, wrestling, carnival rides and more.
THORNVILLE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Witten Farms offering grocery vouchers to senior citizens

PARKERSBURG — Witten Farms of Wood County and the Wood County Senior Citizens Association are working together to offer grocery vouchers for income-eligible seniors in Wood County on specific days through August. The vouchers are $30 and are redeemable through any Witten Farms location in Wood County, including Vienna,...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WHIZ

Special Deer Hunt to take Place Next Month

This September for one day only a special hunt will take place at a state nature preserve in Licking County. In an effort to control the deer populations the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen nature preserves, including Blackhand Gorge. Preserve managers will handle...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Strange Odor Coming from Lions Den in Chillicothe

Chillicothe – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of the lion’s den, an adult shopping center for a strange odor. According to early reports around 6:30 pm on Saturday, a worker called 911 and reported a “strange odor, possibly gas leak” inside the building. Emergency squads were called, and after they got the call they called for backup to check out the place.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Rep. Miller views progress on West Virginia military hero’s bridge

ROANE COUNTY, WV – (WOWK) — An important West Virginia bridge project got a high-level progress report today.  Congresswoman Carol Miller, (R) West Virginia and State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, visited the Colonel Ruby Bradley Memorial Bridge that is under construction in Roane county. The bridge is named after Spencer native Ruby Bradley, who was […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Memorial Bridge will soon transition to one-way only

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting August 15th, the Memorial Bridge will go from two-way to one-way due to continued traffic violations. Soon drivers will only be able to pass from Parkersburg to Belpre over the Memorial Bridge. No longer will drivers be able to enter the bridge on the Belpre side and pass over to Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 arrested in Gallia County, Ohio after suspect barricaded in home

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two people in Gallia County are under arrest after a suspect barricaded himself in a home. According to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began Thursday, Aug. 11, when deputies and the U.S. Marshal’s Service Southeast Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team were serving an arrest warrant to a wanted […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Catalytic converter stolen from church bus

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - Sunday is a day of fellowship at God’s Way Church. Pastor Douglas Adkins said they use their church bus several days a week transporting community members to and from services, but Adkins was surprised when he turned it on during the weekend. “I started it...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Power outage planned for Friday

PARKERSBURG – Mon Power has scheduled a planned power outage from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to replace three line support structures that will affect a large portion of the area. The outage will affect 7,816 customers in the vicinity of Belleville, Elizabeth, Leroy, Mineral Wells, Palestine, Parkersburg,...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Intel in Ohio: What kind of pollution does a semiconductor plant make?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel, which is on track to start building a massive semiconductor chip factory in Licking County later this year, is eager to talk about environmental concerns that might arise when a major manufacturer comes to town. Intel currently has factories in Chandler, Arizona, Hillsboro, Oregon and Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man arrested after ‘acting’ like a fool’

WEST VIRGINIA- A West Virginia man was arrested after deputies said he was ‘acting like a fool.’ According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, they received a call for an individual acting like a fool and driving like an idiot and endangering the lives of other drivers in the area. Police say they located the […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
Your Radio Place

Guernsey County leads area counties with new COVID cases

Ohio reported 27,785 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 7% from the previous week. The previous week had 29,876 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Ohio ranked 22nd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis. However, counties in...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

West Nile Virus found in Ross Co.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Ross County Health District’s director of environmental health, Kelly Spindler, and Health Commissioner Garrett Guillozet announced today that the first group of mosquitoes to test positive in Ross County for West Nile Virus has been confirmed by the Ohio Department of Health. The infected mosquitoes were collected from a trap located at Scioto Trails State Park during the week of July 24, 2022, as part of RCHD’s ongoing mosquito surveillance efforts. No human cases have been reported this season.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Flash flood warnings in Ohio, more possible ahead

(WOWK) — More than three inches of rain have fallen in the Gallia and Jackson counties in Ohio prompting a flash flood warning until 9 p.m. Tuesday. There are many more heavy downpours in the region that will likely shut down later Tuesday night. More heavy rain is expected for the area from mid morning […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Search underway for missing hiker

HOCKING COUNTY. Ohio— Search and rescue teams, from multiple jurisdictions, joined in the hunt for a missing hiker. The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office has asked surrounding agencies for additional assistance in locating the individual. Shortly before 1:30 a.m, search teams from Ross County, including canine and drones, where...
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
Athens Messenger

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

