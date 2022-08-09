ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

After state championship, Rock Hill Post 34 ends special American Legion baseball run

By Sam Copeland
The Herald
The Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01GcK0_0hAKJo4F00

Rock Hill Post 34 saw their American Legion baseball season come to an end at the Southeast Regional Tournament on Sunday in Asheboro, North Carolina.

Post 34 lost to Camden Post 17 by a score of 7-5 in the region title contest at McCrary Park. Rock Hill completed the season with an overall record of 28-6. It marked the fourth time in two weeks that Rock Hill and Camden have played.

Last weekend, Rock Hill edged Camden to win the South Carolina state title , after losing to them earlier in the state tournament. Prior to Sunday’s game, Rock Hill edged Camden on Saturday to avoid elimination and make their way to the championship round.

Rock Hill fell into the loser’s bracket in the opening round this past Wednesday when they lost to Randolph County (N.C.) 14-8. They battled back through the loser’s bracket with four wins, before losing to Post 17 for the region championship.

In the title contest against Camden, Rock Hill took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. John Wimmer singled with one out and rode home on a double by Jack Killelea.

Post 34 upped the count to 3-0 with two more runs in the home half of the third. Killelea’s two-run home run to left also plated Ethan Wilson, who walked to open the frame.

Camden cut the deficit to 3-2 with a pair of runs in the fifth. Rock Hill countered with a single tally in the bottom of the inning for a 4-2 advantage. Ethan Wilson walked, moved to second on Killelea’s single, and scored on a Camden throwing error.

Camden rallied for four in the top of the sixth to take a 6-4 lead. Post 17 had four hits in the outburst, and they took full advantage of a pair of Post 34 errors to complete their scoring.

Rock Hill added a run in the bottom of the sixth. Wimmer singled and moved to second on a wild pitch. Maddox Mobley’s single sent him to third, and he scored on a sacrifice fly by Wilson.

Camden scored an insurance run in the seventh, and Post 34 went quietly in the bottom of the inning to end the contest.

Killelea led Rock Hill with three hits and three RBI. Ethan Belk added a pair of hits and drove in a run. Wimmer contributed two hits to the 10-hit attack for Rock Hill.

The journey back to the finals was a long one after the opening round loss. They faced elimination in every game — beating Columbia (Tenn.) 11-3; Belleview (Fla.) 7-3; and then Camden 3-2 before advancing to Sunday and playing Camden again, this time to no avail.

A win versus Camden in the championship would’ve delivered Post 34 the Southeast Region championship and furnished a trip to the World Series.

“We had a great ride,” said Post 34 athletic officer Buck Schwing. “The kids played very hard, and I am so very proud of every one of them.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
Rock Hill, SC
Sports
Asheboro, NC
Sports
City
Columbia, SC
City
Rock Hill, SC
City
Columbia, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Pastor Running For School Board In District 1 Race

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Charlotte pastor is joining the race for school board. Hamani Fisher, a pastor at Life Center International, is running in District 1, the seat being vacated by long-time board member Rhonda Cheek. He says he’s running to bring confidence, accountability, and transparency to CMS.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus EDC: NASCAR building new facility in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - NASCAR announced today that construction will begin on a brand new state-of-the-art Productions facility later this summer. The 58,000 square-foot facility will be built on the land adjacent to the NASCAR R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina. The Cabarrus EDC says the new facility will house...
CONCORD, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Legion Baseball#Rock Hill Post 34#Camden Post 17
mynews13.com

Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WCNC

Governor, White House make climate announcement in Gastonia Friday

GASTONIA, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will join representatives from the Biden administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to make a climate announcement in Gastonia Friday. Mitch Landrieu, who is a White House senior advisor to the president and infrastructure coordinator, along with FEMA Administrator Deanne...
GASTONIA, NC
americanmilitarynews.com

Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say

Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Herald

The Herald

Rock Hill, SC
2K+
Followers
74
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald is the leading source of local news, information and advertising for residents in the greater Rock Hill, S.C., area, which includes York, Chester, and parts of Lancaster counties. York County, established in 1785, is the second fastest-growing county in South Carolina, bordering the Charlotte metropolitan area. The Herald also produces two weekly print editions covering the communities of Fort Mill and Lake Wylie. The mild climate of the area makes for an attractive place to live, especially for the outdoors enthusiast, where boating, fishing, hiking, or golfing can be enjoyed almost year-round. In addition, with its close proximity to Charlotte, Rock Hill has recently become a commuter hub for the area.

 https://www.heraldonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy