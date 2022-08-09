ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith requests a trade

By Mark Schofield
 2 days ago
The relationship between the new front office in Chicago and one of their star defenders has likely reached a breaking point. Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has requested a trade.

Smith, who is in the final year of his rookie deal, has been seeking a new contract from the Bears. In a statement from the linebacker that was released on social media, he states that “I’ve been trying to get something done that’s fair since April, but their focus has been on trying to take advantage of me.”

Smith also references the long list of standout defenders in Chicago history. “Walking these hallways the past four years, you can feel the spirit, you feel the pressure to live up to that timeless history, that great legacy. I dreamed of playing like Wilbur Marshall, Singletary, Briggs, Urlacher, Butkus!”

Over his four years in Chicago, Smith has tallied 524 total tackles, along with 14 sacks and five interceptions. He started every game for the Bears the past two seasons, and last year set a career-high mark with 163 total tackles.

