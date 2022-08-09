Architect: Browne, Eichman, Dalgliesh, Gilpin and Paxton PC ( Dalgliesh, Eichaman, Oglie & Farris ) Description: The building faces west and is a two story red colored brick and concrete structure. The building is located on landscaped grounds in the center of Lawrenceville. The west front has a projecting center section with a portico and four white colored columns rising to a pediment at the roof line. The roof is hipped with several dormers. The building houses the County Circuit Court of the 6th Judicial Circuit. The building is named the Albertis S. Harrison, Jr. Courthouse.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO