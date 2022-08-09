ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, VA

vaco.org

Visit Brunswick County and the Brunswick County Courthouse

Architect: Browne, Eichman, Dalgliesh, Gilpin and Paxton PC ( Dalgliesh, Eichaman, Oglie & Farris ) Description: The building faces west and is a two story red colored brick and concrete structure. The building is located on landscaped grounds in the center of Lawrenceville. The west front has a projecting center section with a portico and four white colored columns rising to a pediment at the roof line. The roof is hipped with several dormers. The building houses the County Circuit Court of the 6th Judicial Circuit. The building is named the Albertis S. Harrison, Jr. Courthouse.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

Chamber Ribbon Cutting celebrates Pino’s 2 re-opening

On July 19, the Sussex County Chamber of Commerce welcomed the re-opening of Pino’s 2 in Waverly with a ribbon cutting at their new location at 101 South County Drive. Owners Lizzie and Wilson Hernandez updated the interiors in their new location, but stuck with the menu already so popular with locals and added a full service bar specializing in margaritas.
WAVERLY, VA
Emporia National Night Out scheduled Oct. 4

Emporia National Night Out scheduled Oct. 4

An Emporia tradition is returning this October, as the Emporia Police Department will host National Night Out, an event to bring the Emporia-Greensville community closer to its law enforcement partners. The event will take place the night of Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Veterans Memorial Park in Emporia, and will feature...
EMPORIA, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia investigator linked to Parole Board leaks can sue over her firing, judge rules

A former Virginia employee who investigated claims of misconduct at the Virginia Parole Board can continue pursuing a federal lawsuit against current and former state officials over her politically contentious firing last year, a judge ruled Thursday. Ruling on a motion by defense attorneys to dismiss the civil suit brought by former Office of the […] The post Virginia investigator linked to Parole Board leaks can sue over her firing, judge rules appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Potential overdoses, death at privately run Lawrenceville prison spur state investigation

The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating a rash of potential overdoses and a death at the privately run Lawrenceville Correctional Center in Brunswick County.  Christopher Ferreira, a spokesperson for The GEO Group, the prison operator, confirmed Wednesday that one inmate died Aug. 6 after prison staff “observed several inmates who appeared to be lethargic […] The post Potential overdoses, death at privately run Lawrenceville prison spur state investigation appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA

