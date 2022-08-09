Read full article on original website
vaco.org
Visit Brunswick County and the Brunswick County Courthouse
Architect: Browne, Eichman, Dalgliesh, Gilpin and Paxton PC ( Dalgliesh, Eichaman, Oglie & Farris ) Description: The building faces west and is a two story red colored brick and concrete structure. The building is located on landscaped grounds in the center of Lawrenceville. The west front has a projecting center section with a portico and four white colored columns rising to a pediment at the roof line. The roof is hipped with several dormers. The building houses the County Circuit Court of the 6th Judicial Circuit. The building is named the Albertis S. Harrison, Jr. Courthouse.
Richmond could do away with parking requirements
Richmond city leaders are hoping to do away with mandatory parking spaces for new developments in an effort to promote public transit and sustainability.
Lieutenant Governor Sears visits Henrico's billion-dollar GreenCity project
Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears was in Henrico County on Wednesday to get a tour of the $2.3 billion GreenCity project.
thesussexsurrydispatch.com
Chamber Ribbon Cutting celebrates Pino’s 2 re-opening
On July 19, the Sussex County Chamber of Commerce welcomed the re-opening of Pino’s 2 in Waverly with a ribbon cutting at their new location at 101 South County Drive. Owners Lizzie and Wilson Hernandez updated the interiors in their new location, but stuck with the menu already so popular with locals and added a full service bar specializing in margaritas.
In court filing, Stoney tells his side of ex-police chief’s early departure
In a private conversation with Blackwell, Stoney claims he voiced concern in the wake of "controversy and public outcry" over a 2002 shooting in which Blackwell fatally shot a man while working as a police officer in the city.
NBC12
VSU students scramble to find housing after school announces it can’t fit upperclassmen on campus
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - College move-in for thousands of students at Virginia State University is just days away, but many who applied for on-campus housing are now learning there’s no room for them. “This is crazy that they have nothing in order,” mother Trina Washington said. “No one is...
He chose preservation over profit to protect this historic Henrico farm
Just 12 miles from Downtown Richmond, Four Mile Creek has more to offer than just natural beauty. The area is rich in Native American and Colonial history.
Center line rumble strips to be installed in several Virginia counties
The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced rumble strips will be installed on four routes throughout several counties in the state in an effort to prevent people from driving off of the road and crashing.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia National Night Out scheduled Oct. 4
An Emporia tradition is returning this October, as the Emporia Police Department will host National Night Out, an event to bring the Emporia-Greensville community closer to its law enforcement partners. The event will take place the night of Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Veterans Memorial Park in Emporia, and will feature...
Virginia woman is on mission to ensure veterans 'have not been forgotten'
A Central Virginia veteran who spent years overcoming personal challenges is now making it her mission to help other veterans.
Virginia investigator linked to Parole Board leaks can sue over her firing, judge rules
A former Virginia employee who investigated claims of misconduct at the Virginia Parole Board can continue pursuing a federal lawsuit against current and former state officials over her politically contentious firing last year, a judge ruled Thursday. Ruling on a motion by defense attorneys to dismiss the civil suit brought by former Office of the […] The post Virginia investigator linked to Parole Board leaks can sue over her firing, judge rules appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
ggwash.org
Putting parking over people: could Richmond’s new main library better serve the city?
When the initial designs for the renovation of Richmond’s Main Library were released to the public earlier this summer, beyond the new reading rooms and collections spaces residents of Virginia’s capital noticed one big change in the allocation of space: a full floor of the three-story building would be converted from community areas into parking.
Magnolia Green apartments fetch $72M from Utah firm
A real estate firm out of Utah has added to its Richmond area holdings with the purchase of a newly built apartment complex in Chesterfield’s Moseley area.
Tenants facing potential mass evictions appear in court in Henrico
Tenants at the Pointe at River City apartment complex in Henrico County are one step closer to learning what will happen with their respective living situations, after more than 100 renters were set for court hearings on Monday.
Chesterfield Schools hosting instructional assistant job fair
Chesterfield County Public Schools is looking to hire instructional assistants to work with students.
What councilmembers think of chief shutting down talks of alleged shooting plot
The Problem Solvers asked every Richmond councilperson if they agreed with Chief Smith's decision to close the discussion and if they still had faith in their chief.
More than 2,000 without power in Chesterfield Wednesday
Severe thunderstorms on Wednesday caused thousands of homes and businesses to lose power in several localities in Central Virginia.
Richmond man pleads guilty to straw purchasing firearms from Virginia firearms dealers
Straw buying is when a person makes a purchase on behalf of someone who otherwise would be unable to make the purchase. In these situations, the buyer has no intention of using or controlling the purchased item. In many cases, straw buying is an illegal activity.
Potential overdoses, death at privately run Lawrenceville prison spur state investigation
The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating a rash of potential overdoses and a death at the privately run Lawrenceville Correctional Center in Brunswick County. Christopher Ferreira, a spokesperson for The GEO Group, the prison operator, confirmed Wednesday that one inmate died Aug. 6 after prison staff “observed several inmates who appeared to be lethargic […] The post Potential overdoses, death at privately run Lawrenceville prison spur state investigation appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
