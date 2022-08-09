Read full article on original website
Chilling final conversation actor had with mom before he plunged to his death from sixth floor apartment with wife
AN actor reportedly told his mom that he couldn’t open his apartment's windows in a final conversation before he plunged to his death with his wife. Dad-of-two Florind Belliu, 35, and Ornela Shehi, 28, were pronounced dead minutes after falling from the sixth floor of their flat in the Bronx, New York, on August 6.
John Wayne Almost Lost His Movie Career for Being Nice to Vengeful Studio Executive’s ‘Girl’
Oscar-winning actor John Wayne almost lost his movie career before it truly started when he returned a young female actor's 'idle flirtations.'
One Of Stephen King's Strangest Books Is Now In The Works As A Movie
One of the few Stephen King books that has never been adapted may finally get its chance on the big screen.
Collider
'Five Days at Memorial' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Drama Miniseries
Memorial Medical Center in Uptown New Orleans was supposed to be a shelter from the storm, but after Hurricane Katrina struck in August 2005, Memorial Hospital became embroiled in a storm of controversy when 45 corpses were found after the evacuation, some of them allegedly victims of a well-regarded doctor and two respected nurses accused of hastening the death of some patients by injecting them with lethal doses of drugs. Five Days at Memorial chronicles the ungodly first five days inside Memorial Medical Center after the floodwaters of Hurricane Katrina marooned the hospital, knocked out power and running water, and sent the temperatures inside rocketing above 100 degrees, forcing staffers to smash windows to ventilate the building.
Yardbarker
Alfred Hitchcock: The life story you may not know
No one comes close to rivaling Sir Alfred Hitchcock in the cinematic world of thrills and suspense. For decades, he kept audiences at the edge of their seats, eyes glued to the screen as innocent men were unjustly accused of crimes, unwitting bystanders were entangled in nets of intrigue, and lovers grew suspicious of one another's intentions.
These Were John Wayne’s Five Favorite Movies Of All Time
John Wayne is regarded as one of the greatest actors in the history of American movies. He rose to prominence in the Western genre all through the mid-20th century. Wayne was a force to reckon with in the movie industry from the 1920s to the 1970s, starring in movies like The Searchers, True Grit, Stagecoach, and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.
Clu Gulager, Actor in ‘The Virginian,’ ‘The Last Picture Show’ and ‘Return of the Living Dead,’ Dies at 93
Clu Gulager, the real-life cowboy from Oklahoma known for his turns on The Tall Man, The Virginian, The Last Picture Show and horror movies including The Return of the Living Dead, has died. He was 93. Gulager died Friday of natural causes at the Los Angeles home of his son John and daughter-in-law Diane, they told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterPaul Eenhoorn, Actor in 'This Is Martin Bonner' and 'Land Ho!,' Dies at 73Roger E. Mosley, Actor on 'Magnum, P.I.,' Dies at 83Judith Durham, Lead Singer of The Seekers and Australia's Folk Music Icon, Dies at 79 Gulager also portrayed...
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - August 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
tvinsider.com
Veteran Actor Clu Gulager Dies: ‘The Virginian’ Star Was 93
Veteran actor Clu Gulager, best known for the western TV series The Virginian (pictured above) and the film The Return of the Living Dead, has died of natural causes at the age of 93. Gulager’s daughter-in-law Diane Goldner posted the family’s statement on Facebook. “Clu Gulager, revered television and film...
Paul Newman’s Wife: Everything To Know About His 2 Marriages Before Death
Paul Newman has the incredible love story with his second wife Joanne Woodward on display in the new, six-part documentary The Last Movie Stars. The HBO film, directed by Ethan Hawke, takes a close look at the Hollywood legends’ relationship that lasted half a century. “I fell more in love with them as I did it,” Hawke told Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz, per CBS News. “And the more you care about them, the more you want to do the story justice.”
"Knots Landing" TV Icon Donna Mills is "Hot" Again in Jordan Peele's New "Nope" Movie
[Author's Note: Unless otherwise referenced, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]
Salem's Lot: 5 Quick Things We Know About The Stephen King Movie Adaptation
One of Stephen King's most beloved vampire stories, Salem's Lot, gets the big screen treatment for the first time.
12 Notorious Movies and TV Shows That Have Never Been Released
When Warner Bros. Discovery canceled the release of Batgirl, it was a shocking move to many. But there are other movies and TV shows that have likewise gained infamy due to never seeing the light of day. The vast majority of axed Hollywood projects are run-of-the-mill concepts that simply didn’t work out or eventually find their way online. That’s not the case with these titles. The below roundup of films and TV series features projects you cannot see anywhere that have achieved a level of notoriety — either due to their scandalous content or because fans desperately want to see them (or both).More...
Tribute to Dan Curtis: The Creator of TV's "Dark Shadows"
Producer/writer Dan Curtis. who died of a brain tumor in 2006, wasthe man responsible for many classic TV horror favorites including the 1960s gothic daytime soap, Dark Shadows, and the 1972 TV-movie The Night Stalker. Curtis was also the talent behind the iconic mini-series, The Winds of War, and its sequel, War and Remembrance.
Collider
'My Best Friend's Exorcism' Image Teases a High School Horror Story
Spooky season is just around the corner, and this year, horror fans already have a list of films to quench their blood-filled cinema cravings. Of course, that includes the cinematic version of New York Times best-selling author Grady Hendrix's 2016 novel, My Best Friend's Exorcism. Paying homage to 1980s pop-culture, the upcoming horror flick teases the first-look at best friends Abby (Elsie Fisher) and Gretchen (Amiah Miller) in a new image, getting their frozen yogurt fix in an after-school meet-up, while clad in their '80s-inspired ensembles, with one sporting her curly hair for a big '80s moment.
Caitriona Balfe Proves It Was "Crystal Clear" She Was Meant to Be Claire in "Outlander" Audition Tape
Caitriona Balfe stars as Claire Fraser in "Outlander," playing a nurse, doctor, and — most importantly — time traveler in the long-running historical drama. On Aug. 9, in celebration of the show's eighth anniversary, Sony Pictures treated fans with the actress's audition tape. "From the moment Caitríona Balfe was first discovered, it was crystal clear she was our Claire," the network wrote in the caption.
thebrag.com
Steve Martin might retire after ‘Only Murders In The Building’
In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Steve Martin says he might retire after Only Murders In The Building runs its course. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Steve Martin claimed that there was a possibility Only Murders In The Building might be it for him. While...
Vice
9 disturbing dinner party movies
From chairs made of human remains in 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' to surprise death cults in 'The Invitation', dinner time in cinema is no joke. What’s with cinema’s obsession with dinner parties? Sure, bringing family and friends together for an evening of food and merriment is great, but is it worth basing an entire film around? Well, yes, as it turns out. You see, in the film world, dinner parties inevitably devolve into something much less civilised, as the darker undertones of the evening slowly reveal themselves.
‘Secret Headquarters’ Review: Owen Wilson Stars in Paramount+’s Routine Kid Fantasy Flick
In The Adam Project, a disposable Netflix feature probably watched by a squillion people earlier this year despite a plot so contorted it was basically a sleep aid, young actor Walker Scobell played a kid bruised by the inattention of a workaholic dad who then died, compounding the hurt. The boy’s perception shifted after a time-space wormhole brought him face to face with his grownup self, also shedding light on his father’s integrity. Scobell again plays a disgruntled son given a sci-fi shakeup in another empty-calorie adventure, Secret Headquarters, though it’s perhaps a small mercy this time that instead of...
Luca Guadagnino’s Timothée Chalamet–Starring New Film Bones and All Gets First Teaser Trailer: Watch
Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino is working with Timothée Chalamet on a new horror film called Bones and All. The director and actor have shared a short teaser ahead of the film’s release, which depicts Chalamet and co-star Taylor Russell in a tender moment before the clip cuts to shots of the pair on the run in the desert. Watch below.
