Read full article on original website
Related
Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Did she accept his rose? Nearly one year after his split from Camila Kendra, Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron moved on with model Paige Lorenze. "They’re dating. It’s still new," a source told Us Weekly about the couple in July 2022. "They are keeping it on the down-low." Days after news of their romance first broke, […]
‘Bachelorette’ Alum Kaitlyn Bristowe Weighs In on the Allegations Against Gabby Windey’s Frontrunner Nate Mitchell
A situation she knows all too well. As rumors (and potential receipts) regarding Nate Mitchell’s pre-Bachelorette past swirl, Kaitlyn Bristowe is weighing in. The season 11 Bachelorette, 37, recapped the Monday, August 8, episode of The Bachelorette on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast, addressing Gabby Windey’s previous comments about whether she’d be […]
Elite Daily
Tyler Cameron Went IG-Official With His New Girlfriend
Bachelorette fan-favorite Tyler Cameron is off the market. Nearly a year after his split from Camila Kendra, Cameron went public with his new girlfriend Paige Lorenze. Though paparazzi caught the couple canoodling in New York City on July 17, the duo didn’t take their status to the gram until July 31. During a sweet boat date (that would put Bachelor producers to shame), Cameron and Lorenze made their relationship Instagram-official.
Tyler Cameron Reveals Paige Lorenze Split Weeks After Going Public With Relationship: ‘We Had to Take a Step Back’
Whirlwind over. Tyler Cameron revealed he and girlfriend Paige Lorenze split weeks after the pair went public with their romance. The Bachelorette alum, 29, confirmed the breakup during the Monday, August 8, episode of E! News' Daily Pop after guest host Loni Love asked about the duo's recent boat date. "I tell you what, Loni, […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Kris Jenner, 66, Wears Totally Sheer SKIMS Dress On A Yacht
Kris Jenner always manages to make any outfit look fabulous and that’s exactly what she did while on a yacht. The 66-year-old looked stunning when she wore a skintight, long-sleeve black mesh SKIMS dress that was completely see-through and covered in a fun, bright pattern. Kris posted the photo...
Jordyn Woods Steps Out for 1st Time Since Khloe-Tristan Baby No. 2 News Looking Glamorous: See Photos
Jordyn Woods is living her best life and looking glamorous in her first new photos since it was revealed that Khloé Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby via surrogate, despite breaking up in 2021. Several hours after Khloé, 38, confirmed the shocking news on Wednesday,...
Ben Affleck & Jen Garner Reunite As They Take Son Samuel, 10, To The Pool After J.Lo Wedding
Ben Affleck, 49, got back from his Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, 53, and spent some quality time with his 10-year-old son Samuel. The actor was seen holding hands with his youngest child as they left a local Pacific Palisades pool on July 31, as seen in photos on Daily Mail. Ben’s ex and Samuel’s mom, Jennifer Garner, 50, was also spotted at the pool with a friend.
Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert
If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jennifer Lopez Relaxes In A Bridal White Swimsuit 2 Weeks After Ben Affleck Wedding
Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked incredible in a new photo while laying out in the sun! The new wife, who married Ben Affleck, 49, rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a blue and white striped outside on what appeared to be cement for a photoshoot. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to the look as well as multiple gold bracelets on her wrist as she looked at the camera.
‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date
Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?
Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
ETOnline.com
How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad
Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People
Ashley Iaconetti Will 'Be Really Upset' If This 'Bachelorette' Guy Doesn't Get a Final Rose
Ashley Iaconetti has her eye on one Bachelorette guy this season — specifically for Rachel Recchia. In a conversation with PEOPLE, Iaconetti said Tino Franco is the gem of the season, and has high hopes for his future on the series. "All I'll say is if Rachel doesn't end...
‘The Bachelor’: Rachael Kirkconnell Sparks Engagement Rumors After Following Bridal Accounts
Rachael Kirkconnell started following bridal Instagrams, prompting rumors she might be ready for engagement with 'The Bachelor' star Matt James.
1 of Pete Davidson’s Kim Kardashian Tattoos Won’t Be Able to Be Covered! Details on His Ink Post-Split
End of an era! Pete Davidson got a slew of tattoos for Kim Kardashian — and one permanent marking on his chest — before their split. Will the comedian cover up the ink he got in honor...
thezoereport.com
Serena Williams Looked Stunning In A Baby Blue Dress For Her September ‘Vogue’ Cover
In case you haven’t scanned the headlines yet, here is the story: In a personal essay for the September Vogue cover story, Serena Williams announced her retirement from tennis. The superstar athlete announced her decision to move away from the sport in order to focus on new ventures and on her family. Her editorial column was accompanied by a dreamy beach photo shoot, lensed by Luis Alberto Rodriguez. The photographer shot Williams in a series of awe-inspiring looks, including the timeless blue gown that she wore on the cover.
Olivia Newton-John’s Ex-Husband Matt Lattanzi ‘So Overwhelmed’ With Support After ‘Grease’ Star’s Death
Remembering a legend. Olivia Newton-John's ex-husband, Matt Lattanzi, issued a heartfelt message to friends and fans following the late Grease actress' death. The Paradise Beach alum, 63, and wife Michelle Lattanzi "are so overwhelmed with the love and gratitude" pouring in for Newton-John's family, Michelle wrote via Facebook on Monday, August 8, hours after news […]
Tristan Thompson Seen In 1st Photos Since Birth Of Baby With Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson, 31, looked calm and comfortable in the first public pics since the news of his baby boy’s arrival made headlines. The professional basketball player, who is already the father of three, was seen walking through a gymnastics center parking lot in Los Angeles, CA shortly after he welcomed another bundle of joy with ex Khloe Kardashian via surrogate on Aug. 5. He wore a summer-friendly outfit that included a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, and what appeared to be black Chuck Taylor-style Converse sneakers.
Here’s How Khloe & Tristan’s Daughter Reacted to Them Having a 2nd Baby—She’s Wanted a Sibling ‘For a Long Time’
A perfect gift. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s daughter True is so excited about their surrogacy. A source close to the Kardashians said that it was all that their little one could dream of. A source told Entertainment Tonight on July 20, 2022, that the mother and daughter duo...
Kim Kardashian Posts Rare Photos With All 4 of Her Kids: ‘Life’
Family first! Kim Kardashian posted a rare photo update featuring all four of her kids on Instagram. “Life,” the mom of four captioned the carousel of photos on July 13, 2022. The adorable post shows the Skims founder and her kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom she shares...
Comments / 0