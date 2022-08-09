Read full article on original website
Related
How much do nurses make? A breakdown of salaries by nursing career.
On the low end, nurses can make around $33,000 annually, but they can also make more than $200,000. Here's how much different nurses earn per year.
NFL・
Need Rental Assistance? Here Are Some Tools to Get Connected With Help
There was a lot of federal and state aid for emergency rental and mortgage assistance early on in the pandemic, when many Americans were struggling with sudden income loss and needed help with their monthly payments. While many of these programs are no longer applicable in 2022, there are still places you can go to seek help with rent if you find yourself unable to cope with soaring rents. Read on to learn more about the rental assistance programs available to you.
CVS Reportedly Eyeing Signify Health to Expand Into Medical Services
CVS is reportedly looking to purchase healthcare platform Signify Health, which would allow the drugstore chain to expand into home health services. Signify has been exploring “strategic alternatives,” which could include a sale, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal Sunday (Aug. 7) that cited unnamed sources.
AOL Corp
'Almost useless': Patients, advocates critical of federal pace to unlock hospital prices
Since her brother died at 52 from colon cancer and her sister was diagnosed at 42, Lisa Gold has prioritized colonoscopies as part of her routine care. Gold, a Long Beach, California, filmmaker and screenwriter, paid $132 in 2018 and $190 in 2019 with her Anthem Blue Cross insurance plan covering the bulk of the costs. But for a December 2020 procedure, done by the same Cedars Sinai-affiliated doctor at the same outpatient facility, she was billed more than 17 times as much.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Cross Country Workforce Solutions Group, a division of Cross Country Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of in-home clinical and non-clinical care for aging seniors, today announced findings from a national survey showing that while most people aged 50-79 years old would prefer at-home care as they age, 91 percent of respondents have not proactively researched the care they may need as they grow older. Further, 34 percent have not thought about their care needs, and awareness of existing managed-at-home care programs, such as PACE (Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) and LIFE (Living Independence for the Elderly), was low among the survey respondents. The study“Aging in Place: Assessing Seniors’ Understanding of Home Healthcare Options” found that 80 percent of respondents had not heard of either program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005081/en/ New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs. (Photo: Business Wire)
Scrubs Magazine
4 Things Nurses Want from Their Hospitals
A recent survey from the American Nurses Foundation and Joslin Insight shows what nurses want from their hospitals. The survey focused on millennial and gen Z nurses, born between 1981 and 2012. Several nurses that participated in the survey spoke about what’s working and what’s not at their hospitals. Their responses show nurses have four specific demands for their employers: more work-life balance, higher pay, better training and emotional support, and improved working conditions.
Agriculture Online
State attorneys general support new poultry rule but question oversight
The attorneys general of 10 states are backing a proposed rule by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that is meant to get poultry growers fair agreements with meat processors, but they want stronger oversight. “One of the many reasons it’s tough for small poultry farmers — and small farmers of...
MedicalXpress
Expert discusses integrated approach to enhanced health care delivery
COVID-19 was somewhat of a metaverse itself. Many of our domains turned digital—with much attention toward one emerging space: virtual care. The pandemic exacerbated the difficulties of providing appropriate medical board oversight to ensure proper standard of services for patients. MIT researcher and former professor Amar Gupta explores through...
RELATED PEOPLE
EverydayHealth.com
Black and Latino Seniors Commonly Experience Healthcare Discrimination, Report Says
According to a new report from the Commonwealth Fund, Black and Latino seniors report commonly experiencing racial discrimination and bias in the U.S. healthcare system. The findings highlight the dual challenges of racism and ageism these individuals face in getting the medical attention they need. For this investigation, which was...
pharmacytimes.com
Infusion Centers Must Be Proactive to Reduce Risks
There are several key areas of risk that infusion practices are likely to face at some point, and proactively preparing for these events can help ensure a positive outcome. Therapies delivered via infusion are a critical part of the care for chronically ill patients across the country. However, providing infusion therapy in a practice can create a high level of risk from a payer standpoint, as reimbursement for these services is complex.
Opinion: Information Ledgers And Protecting Health Information
Medical Practices Can Take Up All The Habits to Keep Patient Data Safe, But Nothing Will Replace Decentralization Of Ledgers. Health information is any data recorded or communicated about an individual's health and disability. That information can be anything from symptoms, diagnosis, treatments, research, and clinical trials on that person to records, billing information, and discharge instructions.
A Glimpse of the Holy Grail for Healthcare Cost Transparency
Imagine being told which car or computer you must buy and just forking over whatever it costs. Even if you might only be paying a portion of it, would you simply get out the checkbook?. For decades American consumers have been writing blank checks for healthcare. Given that healthcare costs...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fraud is the killjoy at the telehealth party
Congress is rushing to maintain telehealth access it promoted during the pandemic, but some fear virtual medicine without safeguards could enable fraud.
Comments / 0