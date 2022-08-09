Read full article on original website
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
WDSU
Council members in New Orleans visit criminal court, talk funding and jury conditions
NEW ORLEANS — Judges in criminal court invited council members to come and see the trial process as crime has been a major concern as it continues to rise. City Council President Helena Moreno and some of her colleagues were invited by Judge Robin Pittman to see the day-to-day activities. The council members were able to see what it was like to select a jury for a murder trial.
An open letter to Mayor Cantrell
Editor’s note: The author of this letter was on vacation last month when she reported that she was a witness to a rape in the French Quarter. The Lens is running the letter under a pseudonym at the request of the author, who said she fears retribution if she publicly identifies herself. The Lens has verified that she is the person who reported witnessing a rape at about 11:20 p.m. on July 26 in the 600 block of Royal Street. And Lens opinion editor Amy Stelly has confirmed that the author sent the below email to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office.
N.O. Mayor Exchanges ‘Rude’ Comment with Disgruntled Resident
The mayor of New Orleans and an unidentified man called each other rude at a city budget meeting and the video is now going viral. The man, who was not identified, submitted a handwritten question about taking some of the funds that go to the police force and putting them into programs that help children.
gentillymessenger.com
Mayor, audience member clash at District D budget town hall
The city kicked off its series of budget town halls in City Council District D on Tuesday evening (Aug. 9). Mayor LaToya Cantrell and District D Councilman Eugene Green presided over the event at Beacon Light Church in Gentilly. The town hall, which will rotate through all the council districts,...
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration lays out $42 million plan for attrition savings
New Orleans officials laid out broad plans Thursday for spending savings from almost 1,000 vacant positions this year, as Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration figures out which of those jobs will be eliminated in a major downsizing. Much of the $42 million in spending would address the double whammy of...
Man freed from Angola 25 years after wrongful conviction
NEW ORLEANS — A man convicted and imprisoned for more than 20 years for the 1997 shooting death of another man in New Orleans was freed Monday after prosecutors agreed that his conviction should be vacated. Court records show a motion to vacate the conviction of Cedric L. Dent,...
Deputy suspended for not responding to reported rape in French Quarter
The cop accused of not taking action after a witness to an unconscious woman being raped in the French Quarter was not a New Orleans Police Officer.
Deputy constable suspended after viral 911 call reporting French Quarter rape
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans deputy constable has been suspended after a 911 call went viral in which a woman said an officer refused to stop a rape in progress in the French Quarter. The New Orleans Police Department had opened an internal investigation into an unusual 911...
uptownmessenger.com
Complaints against ‘nightmare’ landlord keep piling up
New Orleans renter Jessica Spraggins had a hard time sleeping in her family’s three-bedroom, $2,600-a-month apartment after her bedroom ceiling partially collapsed. “When the city gets rain, so does our bedroom,” Spraggins said. The hole hadn’t always been there, she said, but rain leaking from the roof caused...
brproud.com
Man caught with chainsaw sentenced to 50 years after raping woman in her Louisiana home
COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A little over two years after James Michael Buckley, 44, was arrested in Covington, the Hammond man found out the next 50 years of his life will be behind bars. With the victims looking on, the sentence came in on Monday, August 8, after Buckley...
theadvocate.com
Nearly 40 years later, Louisiana will pay victims of flood caused by I-12 building $101.5 million
After 39 years of the state saying no, a legislative committee agreed Tuesday to pay $101.5 million to Tangipahoa Parish victims of flooding caused by the building of Interstate 12. But the 1,246 victims, 400 families and 96 businesses are going to have to wait at least another six months...
L'Observateur
California resident sentenced role in SIM Swap Scam; at least one New Orleans victim targeted
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that RICHARD YUAN LI, age 21, a resident of Hercules, California, was sentenced today by United States District Judge Greg G. Guidry to three years of probation and 100 hours of community service for his role in a SIM Swap scam that targeted at least forty people, including a New Orleans-area physician (Victim A). Additionally, Judge Guidry sentenced LI to pay restitution in the amount of $61,117,50 and pay a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.
L'Observateur
Expungement and Reentry Events Tripled Statewide to Honor Black August
New Orleans, LA. – The Justice & Accountability Center (JAC), a legal service, policy advocacy, and public education organization helping people recover from the criminal legal system, announces eleven events to honor Black August. Originating in the prison system during the 1970’s, Black August is a time for those committed to full liberation of Black people to reflect upon, and recommit to, dismantling oppression.
cenlanow.com
City officials say officer accused of ignoring French Quarter rape is not with the NOPD
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— New details have been released after a woman said she was ignored by New Orleans Police Department officers after witnessing an unconscious woman being raped in the French Quarter. On Friday, the NOPD held a press conference to address the case, in which Supt. Shaun Ferguson...
NOLA.com
'It feels like a burden's left me,' victim's mother says after 2nd guilty verdict in Gretna murder
A Jefferson Parish jury deliberated more than seven hours Wednesday before convicting a second defendant of murder in a 2016 Gretna shooting that claimed the life of a Marrero man. Steven "Bubba" Tate, 25, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Ethan Allen. Tate was acquitted...
WDSU
Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission and Causeway Police Department issue fraud warning
METAIRIE, La. — The Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission and the Causeway Police Department have been apprised of several instances of attempted fraud against members of the public. An unknown individual has been utilizing phone numbers associated with the GNOEC and impersonating CPD officers and/or GNOEC employees in an...
Louisiana Man Sentenced for Mortgage Fraud After Fraudulently Financing Three Properties
Louisiana Man Sentenced for Morgage Fraud After Fraudguelntly Financing Three Properties. New Orleans, Louisiana – Theodore Kurz, age 72, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 4, 2022, for mortgage fraud by the Honorable Nannette Jolivette Brown, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. Kurz was sentenced to time served, 5 years of supervised release, $751,900 in restitution, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.
Project highlights more than 100 men serving life sentences at Angola Prison
The stories in the interviews range from inmates speaking on experiences in jail and where they are today to the crimes they committed.
lafourchegazette.com
LPSO makes arrest of Thibodaux man on drug charges
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said that a Thibodaux man is in custody after allegedly selling heroin and fentanyl. Narcotics agents recently opened an investigation into Jared Benoit, 31, of Thibodaux, for alleged drug distribution. On August 6, narcotics agents coordinated with patrol deputies who conducted a traffic stop on...
Body of kayaker missing in St. Tammany, identified by coroner
The St. Tammany Parish Marine Division recovered the body of a 28-year-old kayaker late Tuesday evening on Doubloon Bayou near Slidell. “At approximately 10 p.m. a man called STPSO to report his adult son missing
