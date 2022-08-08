Read full article on original website
Related
Want Chris Owens’ mink coat, dinner table, Blue Dog painting?
You can live just like Chris Owens.
Red Dress Run Returns to NOLA This Weekend
The city of New Orleans is about to see red as the Red Dress Run makes its triumphant return to the Crescent City following a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Everything you love about Red Dress will be back, the costumes, the lack of costumes, the sweat, the beer, and I guess you could call it "exercise" is back and it's all for a good cause.
theadvocate.com
This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco
A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
Top Restaurants in Acadiana that Have the Best Chicken
CJ and I spend a lot of time talking about food and one of our favorites is Chicken. We love Chicken, any kind of Chicken, we aren’t picky. So I took to social media to find out the best places to get Chicken in Acadiana. Here are the results:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
With garlic butter and brotherhood, Dee’s Xquisite Seafood expands to New Orleans East
It started with a three-part recipe and the kind of grind that propels a good idea from the backyard to the street to a full-time restaurant. Now, that same equation has brought a second location of Dee’s Xquisite Seafood to a part of town in need of new restaurants.
KLFY.com
Delcambre Shrimp Festival to begin August 17
DELCAMBRE, La. (KLFY) – The Town of Delcambre, Louisiana will kick off their 2022 Shrimp Festival season starting August 17. The Delcambre Shrimp Festival will take place from August 17 through August 21, 2022. A street fair, live entertainment, food, and drinks will be available to all who join. The gate fee of $10 (12 & under get in free) will be implemented starting Friday, August 19. An unlimited ride bracelet will be available for purchase for $25 at the street fair.
KLFY.com
Cafe Josephine proves that simplicity can still mean amazing flavors
SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — Chef Troy from Cafe Josephine in Sunset was this morning’s guest in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, showing Gerald Gruenig some of his signature dishes — all available daily. Below, you can see Chef Troy serve up eggplant dressing with smoked duck breast, crab...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Orleans, LA
The following list represents the best seafood restaurants in New Orleans, Louisiana. For those folks who love fish and seafood, New Orleans is the place to be. They could even try a different restaurant every night and still be happy. Please note, no restaurant was intentionally left off this list. It is compiled completely random.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Did You Know that there are Several Castles Located in Louisiana?
Here are a few of the most interesting castles in Louisiana.
Here’s The Scoop on Sunday’s—A Modern Approach to the Classic Soda Fountain in Downtown Lafayette
A new take on a classic concept is set to make downtown Lafayette a little sweeter this fall. Sunday's Soda Fountain is set to open its doors early this fall and owners Michael Delcambre and Setareh Mirian-Delcambre are aiming to serve the growing number of families moving into downtown Lafayette and its surrounding neighborhoods as well as those who frequent the popular district.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In Louisiana
Who doesn't love a great burrito? Whether you enjoy starting your day off with a zesty bang with a breakfast burrito or prefer your burritos smothered in sauce and topped with guacamole, these delicious bites allow you to enjoy your favorite toppings all wrapped up together in a tortilla. Eat...
theadvocate.com
'House Hunters': Catch Baton Rouge couple on tonight's 9 p.m. episode
If you're an HGTV fan, you know the "House Hunters" drill: 30 minutes, three houses, one decision. Viewers can go along on Chris and Zach Fiore's search for an abode in Baton Rouge on Tuesday night's 9 p.m. episode of the long-running series. "We certainly were looking to live in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bizneworleans.com
Museum Month and COOLinary Offer Deals for Locals
NEW ORLEANS – Museum Month and COOLinary, created and led by New Orleans & Company, return throughout August. The 8th annual New Orleans Museum Month gives members of one local museum the chance to visit all other participating institutions for free. During the 18th annual COOLinary New Orleans, some of the city’s finest dining establishments will offer curated prix fixe menus.
bigeasymagazine.com
The Peach Cobbler Factory Opens Up to a Thrilled and Hungry NOLA on St. Claude Ave.
In a city where people take their dessert as seriously as their dinner, one couple is hoping that peach cobbler will be on the list with snowballs and bread pudding. Christina Branch Brunet and Ernest Brunet opened a location of The Peach Cobbler Factory at the New Orleans Healing Center, 2372 St Claude Ave., in May. It is the first New Orleans location for the dessert chain based in Nashville, and the Brunets are excited to add their twist to the franchise.
Angler Catches Surprisingly Large Bull Shark from Louisiana’s Lake Pontchartrain
That’s the thing about fishing anywhere there’s water. You never know what you’re going to catch. Just ask Joseph Rohaley. While fishing Lake Pontchartrain north of New Orleans on Aug. 1, Rohaley hooked an adult bull shark, and a dandy at that. “I actually play the ‘Jaws’ theme song when I fish,” Rohaley told WGNO News out of New Orleans. The classic tune turned out to be an appropriate theme since Rohaley’s catch was much larger than most bull sharks that are taken from the famous lake.
NOLA.com
'Shot girls' sue Bourbon Street music club over pay, employment status
Step into any number of bars and music clubs on Bourbon Street, and among the milieu of blaring music, carousing tourists and drinks of all shapes, sizes and colors often wander young women holding flutes of liquor for sale. And while these "shot girls" work at the bars, they often...
brproud.com
Two Louisiana authors to be featured at the National Book Festival
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Center for the Book in the State Library of Louisiana has selected books by Louisiana authors to feature in the 2022 National Book Festival. A book for both youth books and adult books were selected. The youth book that was selected was...
New Iberia Restaurant Receives Alarming Inspection Report After Multiple Customers Complain They Got Sick After Eating There
A local Japanese steakhouse and sushi bar in New Iberia has received major inspection violations after the Louisiana Board of Health received complaints from customers who say they got sick after eating food from the restaurant.
kbeyfm.com
‘Mount Up!’ with Smoking for Jesus
Smoking for Jesus Ministry is inviting the community to “Mount Up! How One Church Survived Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.” Paige Roberson visited with KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune’s Mac McClennahan about the 17th anniversary of the congregation’s journey from New Orleans to the Highland Lakes. A celebration service is Sunday, Aug. 28. The “Mount Up!” movie premieres on YouTube on Aug. 14.
NOLA.com
Read the Latest Gambit: Where in the world is LaToya Cantrell; French chef Jerome Grenier, the Red Dress Run and more!
Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been on quite the whirl wind tour of the continental United States and parts of Europe this year, racking up thousands of miles of flight time crisscrossing the globe, from San Franscisco to Miami, Reno to the Riviera. Although her planned trip to Singapore was cancelled...
Classic Rock 105.1
Lafayette, LA
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
Comments / 0