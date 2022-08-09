ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diets

I do intermittent fasting and eat keto to try and lose fat while maintaining muscle. A nutritionist said to eat more carbs and fiber.

By Rachel Hosie
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29yb3z_0hAKGneF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tMTTH_0hAKGneF00
Whole grains and vegetables provide essential fiber.

Getty

  • A 41-year-old man submitted an average day of eating to be reviewed for Insider's Nutrition Clinic .
  • He said he does intermittent fasting and the keto diet, and his goals are fat loss and muscle maintenance.
  • A nutritionist said to eat more whole grains, fruit, vegetables, and healthy fats.
  • If you'd like to have your diet reviewed by an expert, fill out this form .
  • The advice in this article isn't a substitute for a professional medical diagnosis or treatment.

Mitchell, 41, submitted his eating routine to Insider's Nutrition Clinic, where qualified dietitians and nutritionists offer advice on readers' eating habits.

He told Insider his goals are fat loss and muscle maintenance.

Mitchell said he works a desk job and exercises six days a week, doing one major muscle group and 30 minutes of cardio daily. He does intermittent fasting , eating between 10.30 a.m. and 6 p.m., and follows the high fat, low carb keto diet .

Registered nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert told Insider that intermittent fasting and cutting out carbs can have negative side effects, and they won't necessarily make it easier to reduce body fat percentage . Instead, Mitchell should incorporate more vegetables, fruit, and whole grains into his diet, Lambert said.

Mitchell breaks his fast with a protein shake and eggs

Mitchell eats his first food of the day at 10.30 a.m., drinking a protein shake and eating two egg cups made from eggs, cheese, and bacon or sausage.

Eating a high protein diet helps with muscle maintenance while in a calorie deficit for fat loss , but Mitchell's diet lacks fiber, which aids satiety and reduces hunger , Lambert said.

Intermittent fasting can help with weight loss because it's an easier way for some people to maintain a calorie deficit , but it doesn't work for everyone, she said.

"The dietary restriction seen could potentially lead to overeating, bingeing, or even eating disorders," Lambert said. "This may slow your weight loss journey as well as lead to an unhealthy relationship with food."

Mitchell eats meat and cheese for lunch

Mitchell's second meal of the day is meat, like chicken breast or thighs, steak, or ground beef with cheese and jalapenos, he said.

Lambert said he may be lacking in nutrients and energy due to low intake of carbs, fruit, and vegetables.

"Carbs are an essential macronutrient that we need to give us energy for workouts and daily life and to keep our bodies functioning optimally," she said. "Restricting them can cause fatigue, low mood, food cravings, and even nutritional deficiency."

Cutting out carbs can also lead to muscle loss while in a calorie deficit, nutrition coach Dr. Mike Molloy previously told Insider .

Lambert recommends Mitchell limit his intake of saturated fats , found in cheese and red meat, which are linked to increased risk of heart disease and stroke. Instead, prioritize unsaturated fat sources like olive oil and avocados.

These "healthy fats" and complex carbohydrates sources like whole grain rice or pasta will give Mitchell more energy for workouts and help him reach his goals, Lambert said.

Mitchell's final meal is meat with salad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UXPJK_0hAKGneF00
Swapping chicken for salmon can increase food variety.

Getty

For dinner, Mitchell has meat such as chicken breast, steak, or a burger patty with a salad of romaine, cheese, and ranch dressing.

Lambert said Mitchell would benefit from more food variety, so suggests swapping out some meat for salmon, beans, or chickpeas with vegetables, while also adding complex carbs and healthy fats.

"By doing this he will increase his fiber intake and plant food diversity which may be beneficial for gut health , as well as keeping him fuller longer," she said.

Mitchell takes lots of supplements

Mitchell takes 10 supplements every day including apple cider vinegar , a multivitamin, fish oil, turmeric, collagen , electrolytes, zinc, and magnesium.

However, most of these are unnecessary , especially if Mitchell eats a more balanced diet, Lambert said.

She advocates a "food first" approach.

"Following a balanced and healthy diet, rich in whole grains, fruits and vegetables, plant-based proteins, fiber, healthy fats, and adequate hydration should mean you meet the daily recommended requirements for each nutrient," Lambert said.

Certain people do fall short and need specific supplements, she said, but if not recommended by a doctor or qualified nutritional professional, you probably don't need to take them.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

4 Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Should Eat For Sagging Skin On The Arms, According To A Dermatologist

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 11, 2017. We tend to overlook the positive impact that food can have on our body. When the effects of aging begin to appear on our face, skin and body, we automatically lean toward beauty products—or a plastic surgeon, if your wallet allows that! But what if we told you that you can slow and even reverse aging symptoms, like sagging skin on the arms, just by eating nutrient-rich foods? Here are 4 of the best anti-inflammatory foods that you should eat for sagging skin, according to a dermatologist.
SKIN CARE
The Independent

Surgeon weighs in on Kim Kardashian’s body composition scan: ‘She has every resource available’

A weight loss surgeon has given his thoughts on the body composition scan Kim Kardashian shared to her Instagram on Thursday (4 August).The reality TV star shared the scan that records bone health and body fat percentage to her Instagram Stories, where she told her followers that her bones were “stronger than 93 to 97 per cent of people”.The post sparked a backlash from her followers and has now drawn comment from Californian surgeon Kais Rona, who has over 236,000 followers on TikTok.Posting a video about the scan, Rona explained that these scans are used to evaluate bone health.“It’s...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Fast Food#Unhealthy Food#Fats#Healthy Food
MedicineNet.com

Is Drinking Water With Lemon Good for You?

When life gives you lemons, should you make lemon water? Water with lemon has been enjoyed worldwide for thousands of years. Citrus drinks date back as far as the 4th century BC, and lemons were considered a status symbol in ancient Mediterranean cultures. Lemons are thought to have first been...
FOOD & DRINKS
Medical News Today

What are the best nuts to lower cholesterol?

Nuts are a kind of fruit with a hard outer shell, with the exception of peanuts, which are legumes. Nuts are a popular food worldwide, and there is evidence that they may benefit a person’s health. A variety of nuts may lower low-density lipoproteins (LDL), or “bad” cholesterol, while...
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Diets
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Keto
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Add These 2 Spices To Your Morning Coffee For A Faster Metabolism–They’re So Good For Weight Loss!

There are practically endless ingredients you can add to your coffee in order to satisfy your sweet tooth or just make your morning beverage a little more interesting—but not all of them are healthy. In fact, health experts like nutritionists warn against many popular additions, such as sugar, artificial sweeteners, and high-sugar creamers, especially if you’re trying to lose weight. However, there are a few ingredients that can actually aid your weight loss journey by boosting your metabolism. You may not have considered them before! As it turns out, cinnamon and turmeric can make your coffee equally tasty and healthy.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

4 Foods No One Should Eat After 4 PM Because They Almost Always Lead To Bloating, According To Experts

Suffering from frequent late night bloating? We checked in with registered nutritionists, dietitians and other health experts for more information about 4 common foods that are often linked to indigestion when consumed in the late afternoon or evening. Read on for helpful tips and suggestions from Melissa Mitri, MS, RD, registered dietitian, health and weight loss expert and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
NUTRITION
shefinds

6 Condiments No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Weight Gain & Inflammation

This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 15, 2022. If weight loss is your ultimate goal, experts say that reevaluating and analyzing what you eat daily is one important step to take. Along with hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, eating a well-balanced diet is crucial in order to lose weight healthily. We checked in with health experts to learn more about 6 common condiments that might be sneaking in extra calories without your noticing, and what to replace them with instead. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian and personal trainer.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Type Of Meat

When it comes to heart health and avoiding disease, maintaining the right diet is essential. While there are tons of delicious, antioxidant-packed ingredients doctors recommend eating regularly to keep your heart in tip-top shape, there are also many foods that can worsen the risk of heart disease by raising your cholesterol and clogging your arteries—including one popular type of meat.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
SheKnows

Jane Fonda Swears By This Anti-Aging Face Serum That ‘Erases’ Lines Within Weeks & It’s on Sale For Only A Few More Hours

Click here to read the full article. Don’t forget, skincare can do hard work while you sleep, too. That’s why finding products that revitalize your skin at night is essential. But who better to take tips from than a veteran actress who consistently looks flawless? Jane Fonda swears by L’Oréal Paris’ Midnight Serum in her nighttime routine, per Grazia. The 84-year-old actress loves to use this anti-aging face serum after removing her makeup to keep her skin deeply hydrated.  Luckily, taking care of wrinkles this time won’t cost a fortune. During the final hours of Amazon Prime Day, this celeb-loved serum is 17 percent off. Better yet,...
SKIN CARE
Insider

Insider

535K+
Followers
31K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy