Everett, MA

whdh.com

Police: 1 person shot in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was shot in Mattapan Thursday night near Selden Street and Oak Hill Avenue, according to authorities. Police said the individual was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on their condition. No arrests have been made. No other information was immediately available. This...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Suspect charged in June shooting near Charlestown High graduation

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man charged in a June shooting near Charlestown High School’s graduation was ordered held without bail Friday, pending a dangerousness hearing. Djeison Resende, 21, of Brockton, was part of a large group of individuals in the area of Polk Street, near Charlestown High School where the graduation took place June 13.
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Firefighters rescue two boys and grandmother from burning house in RI

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled through smoke and flames to rescue two boys and their grandmother trapped in their Pawtucket home. “I started seeing flames coming out of the house. I whipped around the corner. I called 911,” said witness Gwendolen McGlinchey. A Fire Prevention Officer was the...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Everett, MA
Everett, MA
whdh.com

Police: Fairhaven man charged in string of alleged break-ins in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fairhaven man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of break-ins, according to a statement from the Tewksbury Police Department. John Mueller, 36, is facing charges of breaking and entering, larceny from a building, larceny of a motor vehicle, vandalizing property, breaking...
TEWKSBURY, MA
whdh.com

22-year-old shot in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man was shot in Worcester shortly before midnight Thursday, according to police. Officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and did not release information about the man’s identity or condition. Police taped off parts of a neighborhood by I-290 and...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Two teens arraigned in connection with Brockton homicide

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Brockton teens were arraigned on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Brockton man, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Tashawn Brown, 17, of Brockton, and Jeremy Depina, 16, of Brockton, were arraigned in Brockton Superior Court, each charged...
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Sisters’ heroic actions midflight save woman

WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of Massachusetts siblings sprang into action to save a passenger’s life on a flight last week. Wayland Firefighter and Paramedic Lindsay Byrne and her sister, Nicole Kelly, who works as a nurse at Lahey Hospital in Burlington, were on a JetBlue flight from Logan Airport to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida last week when a woman was found unresponsive in the plane’s lavatory.
WAYLAND, MA
whdh.com

Man sentenced after pleading guilty to murder charges related to 2018 scallop boat attacks

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who admitted to a murder and series of violent assaults aboard a fishing vessel has been sentenced in Boston, according to the Department of Justice. Franklin Freddy Meave Vazquez, 31, was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison, months after he pled guilty to a count of murder, another count of attempted murder and another count of assault with a dangerous weapon.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Overnight investigation underway at hotel in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Braintree have been collecting evidence and closing off parts of a hotel near I-93 after an apparent overnight incident on Forbes Road. The Residence Inn lobby and a parking lot next door were taped off as authorities investigated the scene, going in and out of the hotel as they collected evidence.
BRAINTREE, MA
whdh.com

Alabama man arrested in connection with 1980 murder

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police have arrested an Alabama man in connection with the 1980 murder of a 19-year-old mother in a hotel room. Police arrested Steven Fike, 62, on an outstanding Suffolk Superior Court Warrant for Murder and rape in connection with Wendy Dansereau’s homicide. Fike, who was...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Peabody Police Officer arrested for breaking and entering

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year veteran of the Peabody Police Department was arrested for Breaking and Entering by Lynn Police, according to Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett. James Festa was arrested by police Wednesday morning after a Lynn resident called 911, reporting a man had broken into the...
PEABODY, MA
whdh.com

Man arrested for Manchester arson

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 34-year-old man was arrested in Manchester for arson, the city’s police announced. On August 8, Manchester Police and Fire responded to a first-floor apartment fire on Second Street. The fire caused extensive damage in its living room. Although no one was in the apartment at the time, but tenants from several surrounding apartments evacuated.
MANCHESTER, NH

