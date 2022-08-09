Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Girlfriend of Boston police officer found dead in a snowbank appears in court, facing murder charge
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read appeared in Dedham Superior Court Friday ahead of her upcoming second degree murder trial for the death of her boyfriend John O’Keefe in January. The 42-year-old Mansfield woman is accused of backing her SUV into the Boston Police Officer and leaving him in...
whdh.com
Police: 1 person shot in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was shot in Mattapan Thursday night near Selden Street and Oak Hill Avenue, according to authorities. Police said the individual was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on their condition. No arrests have been made. No other information was immediately available. This...
whdh.com
Suspect charged in June shooting near Charlestown High graduation
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man charged in a June shooting near Charlestown High School’s graduation was ordered held without bail Friday, pending a dangerousness hearing. Djeison Resende, 21, of Brockton, was part of a large group of individuals in the area of Polk Street, near Charlestown High School where the graduation took place June 13.
whdh.com
Firefighters rescue two boys and grandmother from burning house in RI
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled through smoke and flames to rescue two boys and their grandmother trapped in their Pawtucket home. “I started seeing flames coming out of the house. I whipped around the corner. I called 911,” said witness Gwendolen McGlinchey. A Fire Prevention Officer was the...
whdh.com
Police: Fairhaven man charged in string of alleged break-ins in Tewksbury
TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fairhaven man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of break-ins, according to a statement from the Tewksbury Police Department. John Mueller, 36, is facing charges of breaking and entering, larceny from a building, larceny of a motor vehicle, vandalizing property, breaking...
whdh.com
22-year-old shot in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man was shot in Worcester shortly before midnight Thursday, according to police. Officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and did not release information about the man’s identity or condition. Police taped off parts of a neighborhood by I-290 and...
whdh.com
Lawrence man pleads guilty in connection with 11-year-old girl’s death
LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lawrence man charged with the rape and death of an 11-year-old girl in December 2018 has plead guilty to those charges. Miguel Rivera, 62, was sentenced to 25 to 27 years in state prison and five years of probation. “This was a senseless killing of...
whdh.com
Two teens arraigned in connection with Brockton homicide
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Brockton teens were arraigned on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Brockton man, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Tashawn Brown, 17, of Brockton, and Jeremy Depina, 16, of Brockton, were arraigned in Brockton Superior Court, each charged...
whdh.com
Sisters’ heroic actions midflight save woman
WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of Massachusetts siblings sprang into action to save a passenger’s life on a flight last week. Wayland Firefighter and Paramedic Lindsay Byrne and her sister, Nicole Kelly, who works as a nurse at Lahey Hospital in Burlington, were on a JetBlue flight from Logan Airport to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida last week when a woman was found unresponsive in the plane’s lavatory.
whdh.com
Man sentenced after pleading guilty to murder charges related to 2018 scallop boat attacks
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who admitted to a murder and series of violent assaults aboard a fishing vessel has been sentenced in Boston, according to the Department of Justice. Franklin Freddy Meave Vazquez, 31, was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison, months after he pled guilty to a count of murder, another count of attempted murder and another count of assault with a dangerous weapon.
whdh.com
A woman spotted on the hood of a speeding car she tried to stop from leaving a crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A woman clung to the hood of a car that she attempted to stop the driver from leaving the scene of a crash, speeding down a Rhode Island highway. The driver is now facing charges, according to police. Police said the incident started with a car...
whdh.com
Police investigate stabbings at hotel that left three people wounded in Braintree
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were wounded, with one victim in critical condition, after a confrontation led to multiple stabbings at a hotel in Braintree, according to police. Authorities said officers were first called to the Residence Inn by Marriot on Forbes Road around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, where first...
whdh.com
Overnight investigation underway at hotel in Braintree
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Braintree have been collecting evidence and closing off parts of a hotel near I-93 after an apparent overnight incident on Forbes Road. The Residence Inn lobby and a parking lot next door were taped off as authorities investigated the scene, going in and out of the hotel as they collected evidence.
whdh.com
Alabama man arrested in connection with 1980 murder
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police have arrested an Alabama man in connection with the 1980 murder of a 19-year-old mother in a hotel room. Police arrested Steven Fike, 62, on an outstanding Suffolk Superior Court Warrant for Murder and rape in connection with Wendy Dansereau’s homicide. Fike, who was...
whdh.com
Peabody Police Officer arrested for breaking and entering
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year veteran of the Peabody Police Department was arrested for Breaking and Entering by Lynn Police, according to Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett. James Festa was arrested by police Wednesday morning after a Lynn resident called 911, reporting a man had broken into the...
whdh.com
Son of MBTA Chief of Police arraigned on charges linked to July homicide in Everett
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Commuter Rail conductor accused in an Everett homicide case went before a judge on Thursday. Brian Green, the son of the MBTA’s Chief of Police Kenneth Green, according to 7NEWS sources, was in Malden District Court where he entered a “not guilty” plea during his arraignment.
whdh.com
Man arrested for Manchester arson
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 34-year-old man was arrested in Manchester for arson, the city’s police announced. On August 8, Manchester Police and Fire responded to a first-floor apartment fire on Second Street. The fire caused extensive damage in its living room. Although no one was in the apartment at the time, but tenants from several surrounding apartments evacuated.
whdh.com
Overnight investigation closes road in Worcester as officers collect evidence
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester taped off parts of a neighborhood by I-290 and Route 9 overnight as an investigation got underway. First responders were originally called to the area of Catharine Street around midnight where a scene was soon established. Officials could be seen taking photos around...
whdh.com
Just One Station: Mother speaks out in defense of bus driver son charged with stalking, threatening child
GREENLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - A mother from Maine is speaking out in defense of her son, who has been charged in federal court with interstate stalking and allegedly threatening an 8-year-old in New Hampshire. Authorities said 39-year-old Michael Chick, a school bus driver working for the Greenland Central School in...
whdh.com
State Police: Four people seriously injured after vehicle crashes off I-93
CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of people heading to a work site were seriously injured after their van went over a guardrail on I-93, according to officials. A State Police spokesperson said it was around 5:40 a.m. when reports came in for a vehicle crash near I-93 North and Route 1 southbound.
