Stereogum
Mykki Blanco – “Steps” (Feat. MNEK & Saul Williams)
Last month, Mykki Blanco announced a new album, Stay Close To Music, a companion piece to last year’s Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep that was recorded around the same time. It features previously released collaborations with Kelsey Lu, Michael Stipe, Diana Gordon, and Devendra Banhart. Today, Mykki is sharing another new song that appears on it, “Steps,” and it features MNEK and Saul Williams. Mykki said the following in statement:
Peloton Is Finally Reopening Its Studios — and Kicking It Off With a Music Festival
All the Peloton loyalists out there will be happy to hear that the long-awaited openings of Peloton's New York and London studios are rapidly approaching, and the brand is kicking it off in an epic way: with its second-ever All For One (AFO) music festival. This year, AFO is running from Aug. 19 to 21 and features more than 30 iconic artists such as Maggie Rogers, Maroon 5, John Mayer, Saweetie, Florence + The Machine, and Wu-Tang Clan.
soultracks.com
Charlie Wilson reclaims title as Billboard all-time #1 Adult Male R&B Artist
(Los Angeles – August 10, 2022) – Charlie Wilson’s “No Stoppin’ Us,” featuring, Babyface, Johnny Gill, and K-Ci Hailey is #1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart, making Wilson Billboard’s Top Adult Male R&B Artists with the most No. 1’s ever on the chart. “No Stoppin’ Us” additionally makes history as Billboard’s first song ever with 4 credited artists to reach No. 1 on the chart. This accomplishment also gives K-Ci Hailey his first No. 1 song as a solo artist. All 4 artists are managed under P Music Group who is promoting the record, which was released via the Parandise imprint, giving the label its first No. 1 song & P Music Group its eighth No 1.
soultracks.com
Soul legend William Bell to release new music
The lead single entitled "One Day Closer To Home" will be released near the end of August 2022 followed by a full length album in September, both on the Wilbe Records imprint. The song, which serves as the title track for the album, is about true freedom and going home in every sense of the word. It's a "back to basics" formula musically with great lyrics, melody and ultimately a superb vocal performance by Bell. Whether it's labeled Soul, Blues or Americana, this is a definitive lesson in song craftsmanship.
Michael Henderson, Pioneering Singer And Bassist, Dead At 71
Renowned jazz bassist and R&B singer, Michael Henderson, has died at 71 on Tuesday, July 19, in his home in Atlanta, Georgia. The news was confirmed on his official Facebook page. Though a cause of death was not mentioned, the statement did note that he passed away peacefully. He was reportedly admitted to Emory University Hospital two weeks ago for an undisclosed illness.
soultracks.com
First Listen: Lalah Hathaway is "Coastin" with Boney James
(August 9, 2022) Ever since Boney James began etching his talent into the contemporary jazz market, his connection as a soloist and in collaborations including Rick Braun, Stokely and Eric Roberson have resonated on the highest level. Throughout his body of work for almost three decades, James’ tasty saxophone firmly settled in his artistic wheelhouse by stretching the expected smooth jazz nuances with a remarkable balancing act of soul, R&B - even pop and electronica. For a musician who once played keyboards behind Morris Day way back when, there are no limits for this multi-Grammy and Soul Train nominated musician extraordinaire.
Billboard
Spotlight: J. Kevin Swain on Directing Tupac, Getting Lunch for Aretha and 40 Years of Music TV
After more than 40 years in music television production, J. Kevin Swain still fondly looks back on the menial tasks that launched his career. In 1986, for example, he was working on Showtime’s Motown docuseries — the first documentary of his career — when he was sent out to get lunch for Aretha Franklin.
How Did Woodstock ‘99 Promoter Michael Lang Die?
Michael Lang co-created the iconic Woodstock Music & Art Fair in 1969 as well as both revivals of the festival in 1994 and 1999. Unfortunately, just three months after he filmed interviews for Netflix’s new docuseries, Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99, Lang died at the age of 77. Family spokesperson...
Woodstock ’99: The disturbing true story behind the disastrous music festival
Trigger warning: This article contains reference to violence and sexual assault.While festivals can be some of the best experiences of a lifetime, Netflix’s new three-part documentary, Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99, shows just how wrong they can go when shockingly poor organisation is combined with nearly half a million people. “If you thought the 6am scene at Glastonbury’s Stone Circle was messy, you ain’t seen nothing yet,” wrote Leonie Cooper in The Independent’s review of the documentary, which depicts the “absolute horror show that was Woodstock ’99”.Held in Rome, New York, the four-day event was an attempt to replicate the historic...
Composer Harry Gregson-Williams Launches Film/TV Score Label With Universal Production Music
Click here to read the full article. Award-winning composer Harry Gregson-Williams is launching a new label for his work as a joint venture with Universal Production Music, the two parties announced Thursday. Gregson-Williams, whose credits include “The Last Duel,” “House of Gucci” and all four “Shrek” films, as well as HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” is one of the most sought-after composers in film and TV. The new label, “Scored By: Harry Gregson-Williams,” will feature mood-based album themes “ranging from action-packed chases to apprehensive tension and impulsive ripples, all with Gregson-Williams’ signature compositional style and sound.” The label’s creation was inspired by wanting...
Madonna evolves 'Material Girl' legacy in bonkers, self-referencing Saucy Santana rap song
Madonna's wild new self-referential rap song will go right through your bod-ay like a double shot of soy latte. The queen of pop music just dropped a surprise collaboration with Saucy Santana, "Material Gworrllllllll!" (yes, with eight Ls at the end), and it's a whacky journey into Madonna's cultural impact reframed for a 2022 audience.
Billboard
‘Renaissance’ Woman: Beyoncé Boasts 4 Top 10s on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart
Beyoncé banks four top 10s on Billboard’s multi-metric Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart dated Aug. 13, including three that debut in the region: “Summer Renaissance” (No. 3), “Thique” (No. 4) and “Pure/Honey” (No. 6). Meanwhile, “Break My Soul” spends a sixth week at No. 1, with all songs from the superstar’s new album Renaissance, which soars in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
thesource.com
Teyana Taylor Hits Los Angeles to Start ‘The Last Rose Petal 2’ Farewell Tour
The Last Rose Petal 2… Farewell Tour was launched by renowned R&B performer Teyana Taylor on Wednesday night at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California. Teyana performed “No Manners” as the show’s opening number, and her husband, Iman Shumpert, and their gorgeous daughter Junie surprised the audience during the performance of “Wake Up Love.” In addition, she treated the crowd to a unique treat by dancing with King Combs during “How You Want It” before ending the performance with “Rose in Harlem.”
Impressions Co-Founder Sam Gooden Dead at 87
Sam Gooden, co-founder of soul group the Impressions, died at the age of 87, his daughter confirmed. He passed away in his native Chattanooga after a career that spanned seven decades. While no cause of death was given, it’s understood he’d been in poor health for some time. He’d retired in 2018, bringing the band to an end at the same time.
John Legend Announces ‘Legend’ Album, Drops New Saweetie-Assisted Single
Click here to read the full article. John Legend has announced his eighth studio album, LEGEND, will be released on September 9. According to the official press release, the forthcoming Republic Records effort will be a twenty-four-track double disc split into two “acts.” LEGEND is significant as it’s the first time the soulful crooner will use his name as the primary focal point for an album. The singer-songwriter admits this is because he had to “work for it.”More from VIBE.comChrissy Teigen And John Legend Are Expecting AgainJID, J. Cole, Sheck Wes, And Kenny Mason Are Ready For War In "Stick" Music VideoPatti LaBelle...
Tom Waits Shares Unreleased Live Recordings Ahead of 2002 LPs Reissue
Click here to read the full article. Tom Waits marks the upcoming 20th-anniversary reissues for his Alice and Blood Money by unearthing a pair of unreleased performances of songs from those 2002 LPs. The flamenco-flavored spin on Blood Money’s “All the World Is Green” was recorded in Milan, Italy, 2008 as part of Waits’ Glitter & Doom Tour, while the stripped-down piano rendition of Alice’s “Fish and Bird” was performed in London in 2004: Both Alice and Blood Money were the result of Waits and co-writer Kathleen Brennan’s recent collaboration with playwright Robert Wilson, who they previously worked with for Waits’ 1989...
thesource.com
Busta Rhymes to Receive BMI Icon Award at 2022 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards
Busta Rhymes, a multi-award-winning actor, composer, rapper, and producer, will receive the BMI Icon Award on September 7 at the 2022 R&B/Hip-Hop Awards. BMI President & CEO Mike O’Neill and BMI Vice President, Creative (Atlanta), Catherine Brewton will serve as the event’s host at the exclusive gathering, which will take place at the LIV Nightclub Miami Beach.
On 'No Rules Sandy,' Sylvan Esso finds freedom outside the formula
The duo's fourth album is marked by experimentation and a focus on living in the present moment. Relaxed and unselfconscious, it's a testament to the ease of collaboration between longtime partners.
James Brown Charted Over 90 Songs on the Billboard Hot 100, But the ‘Godfather of Soul’ Never Had a No. 1 Hit
James Brown is a legendary musician and despite over 90 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, the Godfather of Soul never hit the coveted no. 1 slot.
The FADER
Song You Need: Rex Orange County brings the oddball pop energy on “THREAT”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Although Rex Orange County is best known for his retro singer-songwriter mode, tapped most prominently on his hits "Pluto Projector" and "Best Friend," the London-based artist isn't afraid to take his sound to less familiar areas every now and then. As he approaches Saturday's 20,000 attendee-strong show in Gunnersbury Park, London, Rex has shared a new single called "THREAT," a song that definitely zags if his new fans from TikTok were expecting a "Pluto Projector" style zig.
