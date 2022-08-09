ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena’s Water Conservation Efforts Result in City Using Same Amount of Water As In 1950’s – But With 35% More Residents

Pasadenans used less water in June and July compared to the same months in each of the last five years, according to Pasadena Water and Power. But the eight percent drop is less than the 15 percent goal, city officials said, prompting City Manager Cynthia Kurtz to ask the City Council to move up the winter one-day-per-week outdoor irrigation schedule by one month, to September 1.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Downey Struggling to Find Funds For Rose Parade Float

Councilmembers in Downey said the city could be removed from the Rose Parade if it cannot find a way to raise money to produce a float for the coming parade. The nonprofit Downey Rose Float Association may seek financial subsidies from Downey taxpayers, according to the Downey Patriot, which attributed a story to comments made at a Downey City Council meeting.
DOWNEY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Governor Newsom Appoints Pasadena Attorney to LA Superior Court Bench

Governor Gavin Newsom Thursday announced the appointment of 17 to the bench, including residents from Pasadena and La Crescenta. Pamela Dansby, 54, of Pasadena, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Dansby has been Managing Attorney at Dansby Law Group APC since...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

SPUSD: 2022 All-Hands Gathering

For the first time in three years, all hands within the South Pasadena Unified School District came together in person to kickoff the 2022-2023 school year. The annual SPUSD tradition during the previous two years took place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s event included welcoming remarks from...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Local Arborist on Green Mission To Expand Urban Forests in City

Although urban forests differ widely from natural ones, local arborist Bryan Vejar explains that as a whole, the benefits of integrating trees into the built environment of the urban city are numerous and invaluable. “Urban forests can cool our urban areas by as much as 10 degrees, blocking ultraviolet light,...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Regional Builders Group Honors Young Designers As It Previews 2023 Float

Local leaders and young would-be home builders and designers gathered at Tournament House Thursday as the Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) celebrated its 99th year and unveiled a rendering of its 100-year anniversary 2023 Rose Parade float concept. The New Years’ Day float, focused on the future of...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

The Best Events In Pasadena This Weekend

EVENTS ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 12, 2022 — Friday, August 12, 2022. Time: 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Bring your kids to have fun learning through fun educational games, music, coloring and make friends with new people…. Event Location: Villa Parke Branch Library. Cost: Free. Friday, August 12,...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Potholing Scheduled at On and Off Ramps Along 1-210 In Pasadena

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces contractor crews will pothole at on and off ramps along 1-210 between Arroyo Boulevard in Pasadena and Sunland Avenue in Sunland-Tujunga in conjunction with a project to upgrade on and off ramps to meet the current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. Work...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Recreation and Parks Commission Approves Installation of Memorial Bench and Plaque in the Arroyo Seco for Road Collision Victim Theo Emerson

The Recreation and Parks Commission on Tuesday approved the installation of a memorial and plaque in the Arroyo Seco in honor of Theodore “Theo” Emerson, a nine-year-old boy who was tragically killed in a car collision in July 2021. Jane and Alex Emerson, Theodore’s parents, submitted a proposal...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Unified Names Recipients of Special Awards for Outstanding Contributions to School District

Each year, the Pasadena Unified School District recognizes outstanding employees and individuals for their contributions to their schools and communities. Here are the 2022 recipients of these special awards. Bharatchandra Parekh, Teacher of the Year, John Muir Early College Magnet. Bharatchandra Parekh’s career has come full circle —or you might...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Ecole du Soleil Campers Learn Some New Moves!

It’s time for another weekend! Throw your hands in the air and show off your dance skills just like Lycée International de Los Angeles’ (LILA) Ecole du Soleil campers who learned some new moves this summer. About Lycée International de Los Angeles. The International School of...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

South Pasadena Fire Department Visit Holy Family Camp Knights

Last week, the South Pasadena Fire Department (SFPD) visited with Holy Family School’s Camp Knights! What a fantastic way to learn firsthand about Fire Safety and “care for our natural resources!”. Holy Family School thanks SPFD for all that you do and for taking time to visit...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Jaycees Welcome Exchange Guests from Kasukabe, Japan After Two Year Wait

Pasadena Jaycees welcomed members of their sister Jaycee chapter of Kasukabe, Japan last week, who visited Pasadena after a two-year, COVID-19-caused pause in the Jaycees’ long-running homestay exchange program. The two chapters had alternated hosting every summer since 1985, with one chapter sending Jaycee members and local high school...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Sequoyah Welcomes New High School Faculty

New high school faculty were welcomed to campus today for orientation. Sequoyah School is excited for such vibrant and talented educators to join the Sequoyah family!. Sequoyah School, 301 N. Orange Grove Boulevard, Pasadena, (626) 441-2076 or visit https://sequoyahschool.org/.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

STEAM Electives at Chandler

Robotics elective class. Photo courtesy Chandler School. Chandler students engage in STEAM projects, tinkering and making starting in kindergarten. In the Middle School, hands-on elective classes give students dedicated instruction and exploration in many STEAM areas. Students may choose from a variety of courses such as:. • robotics. • 3D...
PASADENA, CA

