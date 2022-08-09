Pasadenans used less water in June and July compared to the same months in each of the last five years, according to Pasadena Water and Power. But the eight percent drop is less than the 15 percent goal, city officials said, prompting City Manager Cynthia Kurtz to ask the City Council to move up the winter one-day-per-week outdoor irrigation schedule by one month, to September 1.

