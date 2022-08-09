ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

pasadenanow.com

It’s Back to School at Webster Elementary!

Principal Kristin Forrest welcomes students back to Webster Elementary. “I am looking forward to the start of the 2022-2023 school year! We are excited to see our students and families this week. The school main office is open. Our office staff will be available to respond to emails at this time. Mrs. Rojas is returning as our office manager. Her email is rojas.linda@pusd.us. Mrs. DeabregoPaz is returning as our office clerk/registrar. Her email is deabregopaz.frances@pusd.us.” – Mrs. Forrest.
PASADENA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Parents are shelling out more money for back-to-school spending

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Parents are shelling out big bucks for back-to-school shopping with the school year around the corner. As inflation rises to a 40-year-high, parents are ponying up an estimated $660 this back-to-school shopping season, an 8% increase from the previous year, global consulting firm Deloitte reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

SPUSD: 2022 All-Hands Gathering

For the first time in three years, all hands within the South Pasadena Unified School District came together in person to kickoff the 2022-2023 school year. The annual SPUSD tradition during the previous two years took place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s event included welcoming remarks from...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Sequoyah Welcomes New High School Faculty

New high school faculty were welcomed to campus today for orientation. Sequoyah School is excited for such vibrant and talented educators to join the Sequoyah family!. Sequoyah School, 301 N. Orange Grove Boulevard, Pasadena, (626) 441-2076 or visit https://sequoyahschool.org/.
PASADENA, CA
Local
California Society
Pasadena, CA
Education
Pasadena, CA
Society
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Education
pasadenanow.com

STEAM Electives at Chandler

Robotics elective class. Photo courtesy Chandler School. Chandler students engage in STEAM projects, tinkering and making starting in kindergarten. In the Middle School, hands-on elective classes give students dedicated instruction and exploration in many STEAM areas. Students may choose from a variety of courses such as:. • robotics. • 3D...
PASADENA, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

950 backpacks full of supplies are handed out

Micah House, the Redlands Police Department, the city of Redlands and community organizations handed out 950 backpacks full of supplies Sunday at the 2022 Back2School Jam at Sylvan Park. For over a decade the Back2School Jam has prepared youth to start the school year strong. The Police Officers Association fired...
REDLANDS, CA
pasadenanow.com

Stress-Free Back to School Tips

It’s time to start thinking about going back to school! If you’re a middle or high school student, the thought of going back to school might be a little daunting. But don’t worry, Futures Academy Pasadena (FAP) is here to help. In this article, FAP will explore some back-to-school tips for middle and high school students. Read on for some helpful ways to make the transition back to school seamless.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Aveson Charter Schools: “Exploring Our Own Backyard”

On Friday, Aveson’s third, fourth, and sixth graders (along with a few amazing AGLA high school Senior Counselors) ventured to Eaton Canyon for an awesome hike! The students love getting out into nature and exploring in Pasadena’s own backyard. Aveson Charter Schools, 1919 Pinecrest Drive, Altadena, (626) 797-1440...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Unified Names Recipients of Special Awards for Outstanding Contributions to School District

Each year, the Pasadena Unified School District recognizes outstanding employees and individuals for their contributions to their schools and communities. Here are the 2022 recipients of these special awards. Bharatchandra Parekh, Teacher of the Year, John Muir Early College Magnet. Bharatchandra Parekh’s career has come full circle —or you might...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Regional Builders Group Honors Young Designers As It Previews 2023 Float

Local leaders and young would-be home builders and designers gathered at Tournament House Thursday as the Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) celebrated its 99th year and unveiled a rendering of its 100-year anniversary 2023 Rose Parade float concept. The New Years’ Day float, focused on the future of...
PASADENA, CA
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
iebusinessdaily.com

Moreno Valley to hold state of city

Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez will deliver Moreno Valley’s annual state of the city address Aug. 18. Gutierrez will speak of the city’s accomplishments in the past year and its plans for the future, according to a statement on the city’s website. “As we go through life, we inevitably...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Downey Struggling to Find Funds For Rose Parade Float

Councilmembers in Downey said the city could be removed from the Rose Parade if it cannot find a way to raise money to produce a float for the coming parade. The nonprofit Downey Rose Float Association may seek financial subsidies from Downey taxpayers, according to the Downey Patriot, which attributed a story to comments made at a Downey City Council meeting.
DOWNEY, CA
pasadenanow.com

South Pasadena Fire Department Visit Holy Family Camp Knights

Last week, the South Pasadena Fire Department (SFPD) visited with Holy Family School’s Camp Knights! What a fantastic way to learn firsthand about Fire Safety and “care for our natural resources!”. Holy Family School thanks SPFD for all that you do and for taking time to visit...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Local Arborist on Green Mission To Expand Urban Forests in City

Although urban forests differ widely from natural ones, local arborist Bryan Vejar explains that as a whole, the benefits of integrating trees into the built environment of the urban city are numerous and invaluable. “Urban forests can cool our urban areas by as much as 10 degrees, blocking ultraviolet light,...
PASADENA, CA
westsidestorynewspaper.com

Inland Empire Men’s Mental Health Program Adds Instructor

SAN BERNARDINO, CA—” I’m very happy to have been promoted to being an instructor by the Inland Empire Men’s Mental Health program,” says Yamileth Monarrez, “because the courses address issues that I’ve personally experienced and now I feel I can do something to make things better.”
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

