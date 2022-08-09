Read full article on original website
It’s Back to School at Webster Elementary!
Principal Kristin Forrest welcomes students back to Webster Elementary. “I am looking forward to the start of the 2022-2023 school year! We are excited to see our students and families this week. The school main office is open. Our office staff will be available to respond to emails at this time. Mrs. Rojas is returning as our office manager. Her email is rojas.linda@pusd.us. Mrs. DeabregoPaz is returning as our office clerk/registrar. Her email is deabregopaz.frances@pusd.us.” – Mrs. Forrest.
spectrumnews1.com
Parents are shelling out more money for back-to-school spending
SANTA ANA, Calif. — Parents are shelling out big bucks for back-to-school shopping with the school year around the corner. As inflation rises to a 40-year-high, parents are ponying up an estimated $660 this back-to-school shopping season, an 8% increase from the previous year, global consulting firm Deloitte reported.
pasadenanow.com
SPUSD: 2022 All-Hands Gathering
For the first time in three years, all hands within the South Pasadena Unified School District came together in person to kickoff the 2022-2023 school year. The annual SPUSD tradition during the previous two years took place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s event included welcoming remarks from...
pasadenanow.com
Sequoyah Welcomes New High School Faculty
New high school faculty were welcomed to campus today for orientation. Sequoyah School is excited for such vibrant and talented educators to join the Sequoyah family!. Sequoyah School, 301 N. Orange Grove Boulevard, Pasadena, (626) 441-2076 or visit https://sequoyahschool.org/.
pasadenanow.com
STEAM Electives at Chandler
Robotics elective class. Photo courtesy Chandler School. Chandler students engage in STEAM projects, tinkering and making starting in kindergarten. In the Middle School, hands-on elective classes give students dedicated instruction and exploration in many STEAM areas. Students may choose from a variety of courses such as:. • robotics. • 3D...
Anaheim students head back to school
Anaheim Elementary School District welcomed thousands of students back to school.
redlandscommunitynews.com
950 backpacks full of supplies are handed out
Micah House, the Redlands Police Department, the city of Redlands and community organizations handed out 950 backpacks full of supplies Sunday at the 2022 Back2School Jam at Sylvan Park. For over a decade the Back2School Jam has prepared youth to start the school year strong. The Police Officers Association fired...
pasadenanow.com
Stress-Free Back to School Tips
It’s time to start thinking about going back to school! If you’re a middle or high school student, the thought of going back to school might be a little daunting. But don’t worry, Futures Academy Pasadena (FAP) is here to help. In this article, FAP will explore some back-to-school tips for middle and high school students. Read on for some helpful ways to make the transition back to school seamless.
pasadenanow.com
Aveson Charter Schools: “Exploring Our Own Backyard”
On Friday, Aveson’s third, fourth, and sixth graders (along with a few amazing AGLA high school Senior Counselors) ventured to Eaton Canyon for an awesome hike! The students love getting out into nature and exploring in Pasadena’s own backyard. Aveson Charter Schools, 1919 Pinecrest Drive, Altadena, (626) 797-1440...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena-Based Nature’s Bakery Hopes To Fill Up Families’ Pantries This Back to School Season
Headquartered in Pasadena, Nature’s Bakery, known for its Fig Bars and other soft-baked snacks, is partnering with Joanna Teplin, star of the hit Netflix series “The Home Edit,” for the continuation of the bakery’s Baked For The Win™ campaign as families gear up for the hectic school season.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Unified Names Recipients of Special Awards for Outstanding Contributions to School District
Each year, the Pasadena Unified School District recognizes outstanding employees and individuals for their contributions to their schools and communities. Here are the 2022 recipients of these special awards. Bharatchandra Parekh, Teacher of the Year, John Muir Early College Magnet. Bharatchandra Parekh’s career has come full circle —or you might...
pasadenanow.com
Regional Builders Group Honors Young Designers As It Previews 2023 Float
Local leaders and young would-be home builders and designers gathered at Tournament House Thursday as the Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) celebrated its 99th year and unveiled a rendering of its 100-year anniversary 2023 Rose Parade float concept. The New Years’ Day float, focused on the future of...
sanfernandosun.com
Covid 19 Testing, Masking Will Be Less Stringent As Students Return Back to School
When students and teachers go back to school on Monday, Aug. 15, they’ll find more relaxed requirements to address Covid-19 and its variants. There won’t be lines to enter the campus as students won’t be required to go through the “Daily Pass” web app system as they had before.
iebusinessdaily.com
Moreno Valley to hold state of city
Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez will deliver Moreno Valley’s annual state of the city address Aug. 18. Gutierrez will speak of the city’s accomplishments in the past year and its plans for the future, according to a statement on the city’s website. “As we go through life, we inevitably...
pasadenanow.com
Downey Struggling to Find Funds For Rose Parade Float
Councilmembers in Downey said the city could be removed from the Rose Parade if it cannot find a way to raise money to produce a float for the coming parade. The nonprofit Downey Rose Float Association may seek financial subsidies from Downey taxpayers, according to the Downey Patriot, which attributed a story to comments made at a Downey City Council meeting.
pasadenanow.com
South Pasadena Fire Department Visit Holy Family Camp Knights
Last week, the South Pasadena Fire Department (SFPD) visited with Holy Family School’s Camp Knights! What a fantastic way to learn firsthand about Fire Safety and “care for our natural resources!”. Holy Family School thanks SPFD for all that you do and for taking time to visit...
pasadenanow.com
Local Arborist on Green Mission To Expand Urban Forests in City
Although urban forests differ widely from natural ones, local arborist Bryan Vejar explains that as a whole, the benefits of integrating trees into the built environment of the urban city are numerous and invaluable. “Urban forests can cool our urban areas by as much as 10 degrees, blocking ultraviolet light,...
westsidestorynewspaper.com
Inland Empire Men’s Mental Health Program Adds Instructor
SAN BERNARDINO, CA—” I’m very happy to have been promoted to being an instructor by the Inland Empire Men’s Mental Health program,” says Yamileth Monarrez, “because the courses address issues that I’ve personally experienced and now I feel I can do something to make things better.”
iheart.com
Petition Filed Against LA City Minimum Wage Hike for Health Care Workers
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A recently approved ordinance raising the minimum wage of some health care workers in the city to $25 per hour was temporarily suspended from taking effect Thursday by the city clerk's office after a referendum petition challenging the ordinance was filed. Mayor Eric Garcetti signed the...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena High School’s Ryan Reynoso is Girl Scout Gold Award Recipient
Pasadena High School (PHS) would like to give a big “bulldogbark” to its very own Ryann Reynoso! Ryann completed her Girl Scout Gold Award at PHS by creating a Staff Mental Health Lounge to give the amazing teachers a place to unwind and relax!. Ryann collected over a...
