Principal Kristin Forrest welcomes students back to Webster Elementary. “I am looking forward to the start of the 2022-2023 school year! We are excited to see our students and families this week. The school main office is open. Our office staff will be available to respond to emails at this time. Mrs. Rojas is returning as our office manager. Her email is rojas.linda@pusd.us. Mrs. DeabregoPaz is returning as our office clerk/registrar. Her email is deabregopaz.frances@pusd.us.” – Mrs. Forrest.

PASADENA, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO