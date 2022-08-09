Read full article on original website
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: SDOT announces September 18th reopening date
(WSB photo, Tuesday, looking west at part of the bridge repair-work zone) Two months ago, SDOT announced it expected to reopen the West Seattle Bridge “the week of September 12th.” (That was a revision from the previous “midyear” estimate, first cited in early 2021.) Since the “week of September 12th” announcement, they’ve stuck to that projected timeframe, with a promise that they’d get specific with about a month’s notice.
DEVELOPMENT: West Seattle’s first tower crane in a year-plus, and 2 other notes
TOWER CRANE: For the first time in more than 14 months, West Seattle has a tower crane. The last one to come down was for the 1250 Alki SW Infinity Shore Club (WSB sponsor) condo project; as of this week, this one is up for the 4508 California 7-story mixed-use project. Work at the site has been under way for almost three months.
FOLLOWUP: What led to play-structure closure at Alki Playground
Last week, signage and caution tape went up around a play structure at Alki Playground, one day after readers told us the structure had been fenced off without explanation. When we inquired with Seattle Parks , they said only that the closure followed a “recent play-area safety check.” On followup, they’ve offered a bit more of an explanation:
Here’s what’s happening for the rest of your briefly stormy West Seattle Wednesday
(Photo from this morning, by Mike Burns) Thunder, lightning, rain as we write this – but it’s expected to pass, so here’s what’s currently planned for the hours ahead, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. TODAY’S BLOCK DROP: Until 6 pm, DIY cleanup equipment is...
WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Today’s low-low-tide sights
Thanks to Rosalie Miller for sharing three sights from today’s low-low-tide – above, the siphon of a Piddock Clam; below, a Moon Snail:. Tomorrow the tide will bottom out at -2.3 feet at 12:27 pm. The Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists are scheduled to be at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) and Constellation Park (60th SW/Beach Drive SW) for the last time this season, 11 am-1:30 pm.
UPDATE: Seattle Fire ‘full response’ on 46th SW, quickly downsized
9:10 AM: A “full response” from Seattle Fire is headed to a possible house fire – “smoke reported from a garage” in the 4000 block of 46th SW. Updates to come. 9:13 AM: First units to arrive weren’t seeing smoke; one says it may just be a “super-minor wall fire.” They’re reducing the response (though they’ve since noted “light smoke” in the garage).
Here’s how much West Seattle residential-property values have risen, according to the King County Assessor’s Office
The King County Assessor’s Office has announced that “the annual process of mailing property valuation notices to taxpayers” has begun, and West Seattle property owners will get theirs soon. According to the announcement: “Median residential property values rose by 18.3% in West Seattle, and by 11.4% in North Central West Seattle.” (The median is “half more, half less,” NOT the average.) For the latter, that’s a higher increase than the 8% a year earlier. As decreed by state law, these valuations were set at the start of this year for taxes that will be due next year – these notices are not a bill. The KCAO says a major factor in the rising property values was the continued low inventory of housing for sale, coupled with high demand.
UPDATE: Comcast/Xfinity outage in Arbor Heights
11:53 AM: We’ve heard from multiple people mentioning a Comcast/Xfinity outage in Arbor Heights. Not weather-related – this started before the thunder/lightning/downpour moved through. One person says the Comcast website shows up to 500 customers affected. We’re checking with the company. 1:23 PM: This doesn’t explain the...
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red F-150
Stolen from 32nd Ave SW. Truck is a maroon-red 1997 F150 with spare on driver’s-side back.
FOUND CAT: Gatewood – August 12, 2022 1:35 pm
Found cat at 39th Ave SW and Monroe. It’s been around for a few days.
UPDATE: August’s West Seattle Art Walk, with music
5:22 PM: We didn’t get a chance to publish an event list today – but it’s time now to get out and enjoy the night’s biggest event, this month’s West Seattle Art Walk. Here’s the venue list:. And here’s the list of restaurants/bars offering...
FOUND DOG: Hobart & College – August 10, 2022 11:00 am
I found this dog and have it. Hobart Ave SW and SW College St.
THIS WEEKEND: 9th annual Alki Beach Pride
This weekend’s biggest event is just two days away – the ninth annual Alki Beach Pride celebration, spanning both Saturday and Sunday, at multiple locations. Each day features a slate of live music and DJs, Saturday (August 13th) at Blue Moon Burgers (2504 Alki SW) and Sunday (August 14th) at Marination Ma Kai (1660 Harbor SW) – you can see the slates on the ABP website. Those are the two locations where wristbands will be available for discounts at participating venues. Other planned events include: Drag brunch at Arthur’s in The Admiral District, 11 am-3 pm Sunday; a wheels parade (skating, bicycling, etc.) from Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza at 1 pm Sunday; yoga at the beach at 6 pm Sunday; and an outdoor movie at Alki Playground – “The Birdcage” – at 7 pm Sunday. Organizers again this year are Stacy and Jolie Bass-Walden and they’re excited to get the party started.
BIZNOTES: Fogue Gallery, Indulge Desserts, Reiki Reflect
After we reported Thursday on Bin 41‘s impending closure, we heard from readers about several other closures. This collection of biznotes starts with two:. “The overhead for a brick and mortar couldn’t be supported by the amount of sales. I had a lot of love from the community, and I know people enjoyed having art in the neighborhood but there were many days of no one even coming in the door.
NIGHTLIFE: ‘Adult spelling bee’ coming to North Delridge’s S-k-y-l-a-r-k
If you follow the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and/or the daily preview lists we compile from it, you know West Seattle nightlife brings many chances to play games in West Seattle – trivia, bingo, Scrabble, more. Now, get ready for a different kind of contest – an adult spelling bee! It’s on the way to The Skylark in North Delridge next month – here’s the announcement:
BACK TO SCHOOL: Chief Sealth IHS sports open house Monday
With less than four weeks of summer break remaining, some back-to-school planning is ramping up. At Chief Sealth International High School, it’s time to look ahead to sports. All prospective 2022-2023 sports participants are invited to an open-house event at the school (2600 SW Thistle) on Monday night (August 15th), 6:30-7:30 pm. It’ll be held in the galleria. If you’re new to CSIHS, you can find more info about the athletics program here.
