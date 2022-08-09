Read full article on original website
Jennette McCurdy reveals what made her forever ‘pissed’ at Ariana Grande
The “Sam & Cat” claws are out. Jennette McCurdy says her dislike for Ariana Grande began soon after they started filming their Nickelodeon show when she realized the pop star allegedly got permission to pursue outside opportunities. “I booked two features during ‘iCarly’ that I had to turn down because the ‘iCarly’ team wouldn’t write me out of episodes to go shoot them,” McCurdy writes in her new memoir, “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” claiming producers would stuff Grande’s character in a box so that she could miss filming. “Are you. Kidding me,” McCurdy recalls thinking. “So I have to turn down movies while Ariana’s off...
The Sandman season 1, episode 6 review, recap, and analysis: 'The Sound of Her Wings'
For many Sand-fans (Is that a thing? Probably not…) The Sound of Her Wings is one of the most beloved chapters in the entire saga. Acting as a buffer between the series' first two major arcs, it uses the slightest of plots – Morpheus shadows his sister Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) on an average day at work – to reflect touchingly on the nature of mortality. The TV adaptation also...
J.J. Abrams’ ‘Constantine’ reboot said to be safe… for now
Warner Bros Discovery’s CEO David Zaslav is currently cleaning house in a bid to cut at least $3 billion of debt from the studio’s books. Early casualties have been Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt, and every show in pre-production must be feeling the pressure of not knowing if the hammer is going to come down at any moment. The nerves must be especially high on DCEU projects, as an impending “reset” of the universe to focus on big event movies is promised.
‘Cars’ theorists get even more wild, calling the kids’ film a gloomy mirror of humanity
When the Pixar writers room all came together for pitching Cars, we assume that many questions were asked, the prevailing one being “What if cars had feelings?”. The questions that were tragically not asked, however, included “What if Adolf Hitler was a car?”, “What if cars were responsible for the Civil Rights Movement?, and “How did cars manage to build the pyramids?”
Jennette McCurdy says she was 'pissed' at 'Sam & Cat' costar Ariana Grande for missing work to focus on music: 'I didn't like her'
In her memoir titled "I'm Glad My Mom Died," the former Nickelodeon star spoke about feeling resentment toward Grande while working on their sitcom.
Chilling final conversation actor had with mom before he plunged to his death from sixth floor apartment with wife
AN actor reportedly told his mom that he couldn’t open his apartment's windows in a final conversation before he plunged to his death with his wife. Dad-of-two Florind Belliu, 35, and Ornela Shehi, 28, were pronounced dead minutes after falling from the sixth floor of their flat in the Bronx, New York, on August 6.
I Just Killed My Dad review: There are some big, glaring questions this documentary fails to ask
There is always a moment, towards the start of any true-crime documentary, where you ask yourself: what is going to happen to make this interesting? For the ranks of morbid voyeurs, mere murder or manslaughter are not enough – the tale must have more twists and turns than Pac-Man’s heat map. Such are the expectations of the genre, at least; expectations that Netflix’s latest offering,I Just Killed My Dad, strives to subvert.“Why do you think it’s important to tell your story?” a disembodied voice asks a nervous, gawky-looking 18-year-old as he settles himself in a chair. The kid is Anthony Templet who, shortly before the Covid...
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence On Anne Heche Crash And Hospitalization
Ellen DeGeneres has spoken publicly following the Anne Heche accident.
Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Gives The King of Curses a Femme Makeover
Jujutsu Kaisen has plenty of heroes that make up the student body of Jujutsu Tech, with the Shonen franchise having plenty of villains to put them to task. One of the biggest antagonists of the series is Sukuna, the king of the curses that is currently residing within the body of the protagonist, Yuji Itadori. Following the popularity of the series, one cosplayer has given Sukuna a major makeover to help in celebrating the series that was created by Gege Akutami.
Game of Thrones' George R.R. Martin Confirms Estrangement From Original Series in Later Seasons: 'I Was Pretty Much Out of the Loop'
Click here to read the full article. Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin is shedding new, cryptic light on the complicated relationship he had with the original HBO series’ creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff. In a new interview with the New York Times, Martin confirms that his behind-the-scenes involvement decreased dramatically in the show’s final seasons. After being heavily engaged during Seasons 1 through 4, consulting on everything from scripts to casting, “By Season 5 and 6, and certainly 7 and 8, I was pretty much out of the loop,” he shares. Asked why he became estranged from the show,...
Gen Zers are using simple gesture to tell themselves apart from Millennials
It’s no secret that there are a slew of cultural differences between Gen Z and Millennials. The older counterparts swear by high-waisted skinny jeans, motivational Tumblr quotes and cute Instagram captions, whilst the younger of the bunch call Millennial choices 'cheugy' and instead opt for low-waisted cargo pants, Instagram ‘photo dumps’ and are somewhat addicted to TikTok.
The Sandman's Endless family and their comic book origins explained
Only a few of Dream's siblings appear in the first season of Netflix's Sandman adaptation
‘Star Wars’ fans reach the groundbreaking conclusion that the sequel trilogy ‘doesn’t make sense’
As hard as it may be to believe, there are actually some Star Wars fans who, despite all the hidden and meta brilliance of the sequel trilogy that has gone over all our heads, don’t think the saga makes a whole lot of a sense from a chronological standpoint.
‘Nope’ and More Sci-Fi That Gives Rural Life a Starring Role
Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in The Good, the Bad, and the Elegy, a newsletter from the Daily Yonder focused on the best, and worst, in rural media, entertainment, and culture. Every other Thursday, it features reviews, retrospectives, recommendations, and more. You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article to receive future editions in your inbox.
Plot of canceled Batgirl movie leaked by someone who saw a test screening
Batgirl has been the talk of the town lately after Warner Bros. Discovery’s abrupt cancellation. Reports that followed the surprising news revealed that David Zaslav & Co. were reorganizing the DCEU, and Batgirl did not make fiscal sense for the studio. Batgirl’s low-stakes plot did not yield the expected reactions in early screenings. As a result, Zaslav decided to opt for a tax write-off rather than put Batgirl in theaters or on HBO Max.
Netflix responds to The Sandman viewer complaints in statement
Netflix has responded to The Sandman viewers following complaints about the show's aspect ratio. After the series' debut on the streamer last week (August 5), viewers noticed the aspect ratio (the proportional relationship between an image's width and height) looked off and took to social media to voice their concerns.
‘Lucy’s School’ Sneak Peek: The Peanuts Gang Says Goodbye to Summer (VIDEO)
If there’s anyone who knows about the dog days of summer, it’s gotta be Snoopy, right? The nighttime fireworks, the ice-cream hangs, PigPen testing the chlorinated cleansing power of the public pool. It’s almost enough to help ya forget that the temps are somewhere between 90 and “Everything Burns” degrees outside in most places.
Forget the Defenders Saga, fans wanted more from another canceled Marvel show
A combination of the Defenders Saga being added to Disney Plus, Charlie Cox’s voluminous comeback as Daredevil, and new murmurings of Jon Bernthal returning as the Punisher have seen fans ratchet the hype up to 11 when it comes to abandoned Marvel shows being folded back into canon, but it’s the forgotten Cloak & Dagger that’s been riding a renewed wave of online momentum.
HBO Max Has Reportedly Cancelled Yet Another DC Project
Just last week, it was revealed completely out of the blue that Batgirl, starring Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon, has been cancelled, and won’t release on any platform. At the time, a Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson confirmed (via TheWrap) that this was nothing to do with Grace’s performance, but a “strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max”.
Warner Bros. Reportedly Considering Three Options for Ezra Miller's The Flash Movie, Including Scrapping Entirely
Warner Bros. is reportedly considering three options for Ezra Miller's The Flash. Surprisingly, one of the choices includes scrapping the project entirely. The Hollywood Reporter indicates that the three paths hinge on whether the embattled actor seeks help for the issues behind the legal troubles they've faced in recent years. Miller was arrested for breaking and entering this week and their mother is reportedly with them in Vermont now. According to THR, the first option would see the actor try and secure some counseling and then give an interview in the future explaining their erratic behavior. After that period, Miller could do some small press for The Flash before it opens in theaters.
