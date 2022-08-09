Resurrection, now available to rent or own on VOD platforms like Amazon Prime Video, traps the always-great Rebecca Hall in a familiar scary-movie mold, as an evil ex returns to resume the psychological torment she escaped all those years ago. But Andrew Semans’ careful, confident direction and a handful of unexpected choices in the script send this waking nightmare creeping down some grottier, less-trod narrative paths. Within what could’ve been a basic take on a stock setup, he leaves room for the grotesque, strange, and inexplicable. RESURRECTION: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Every facet in the life of Margaret (Hall)...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO