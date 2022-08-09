ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father arrested after 3-year-old son fires gun, injures toddler

By Rob Garguilo
 2 days ago
Hialeah, FL - South Florida police arrested a man after his 3-year-old son shot a gun injuring a toddler.

Police say Orlando Guzman Labrada was charged with culpable negligence after he left his unlocked gun unattended on a bathroom counter.

Labrada’s 3-year-old son grabbed the gun and fired it, grazing a toddler that was inside the Hialeah residence.

The toddler sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

