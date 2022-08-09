Sentencing for Clouds in mass killing on Yakama Reservation moved to September

Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Man Who Took Car With Child Inside Pleads Guilty to Vehicle Theft, Eluding
Former Yakima City Council candidate Kenton Gartrell wanted the man accused of kidnapping his infant daughter and stealing his wife's sport-utility vehicle to get substance abuse treatment. But instead, Juan Carlos Ceja chose to spend more than a year in prison for stealing the vehicle and leading police on an...
nbcrightnow.com
Federal jury indicts Toppenish woman on drug trafficking charges
SPOKANE, Wash. — A federal grand jury has charged Susen Ann Gorst, 34-year-old woman from Toppenish, with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Gorst was being investigated for fentanyl dealing by...
Exclusive | Verdict in on Tri-Cities judge’s domestic violence assault charges
His ex-wife told the jury he used intimidation, condescension and occasional violence.
Yakima Herald Republic
Suspect in fatal shooting at Eisenhower High School pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder
The 15-year-old accused of fatally shooting his cousin and wounding another person at Eisenhower High School pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder. Along with the second-degree murder charge, the suspect also pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault. In return for the plea, prosecutors dropped nine first-degree assault charges and a count of carrying a firearm on school property, along with an unrelated drive-by shooting charge, Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said.
14-Year-Old Girl Injured in Gang-Related Shooting in Central Washington
An 18-year-old Yakima man is accused of wounding a 14-year-old girl during a gang-related shooting Monday morning. He and three juveniles were arrested following a high-speed chase after the vehicle they were in was linked to a Union Gap shots-fired call, according to police and court documents. Yakima police were...
Yakima Police Department looking for runaway teen
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department is asking people to be on the lookout for a 14-year-old runaway. According to a post from YPD on social media, Hurley had been visiting family in the Yakima area. He was last seen on July 25th near West Valley Park. Hurley...
Felony suspect ran red light in Yakima, hit driver while trying to evade DUI charge
YAKIMA, Wash. — Several victims escaped from a car crash without injuries when a man who was allegedly under the influence ran a red light and hit their car while speeding to avoid an arrest for felony warrants. According to the Yakima Police Department, an officer tried stopping a...
KIMA TV
DUI suspect escapes Yakima police and crashes into innocent driver
YAKIMA—Yakima Police say they weren't able to stop a reckless driver who went on to run a red light and hit an innocent motorist late last night, August 9. Police say an officer tried to pull the driver over for several traffic violations near 1st Avenue and I Street at about 11:53 p.m.
wa.gov
State Fire Mobilization Authorized for the Canyon Road Fire
Yakima County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Canyon Road Fire located in Yakima County, near the city of Grandview. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on August 11, 2022, at 8:15 a.m. at the request of Deputy Fire Chief Joel Byam, Yakima County Fire District 5.
nbcrightnow.com
Names Of Officers In Weekend Sunnyside Shooting Released
SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit has released the names of the two officers involved in a shooting in Sunnyside on Saturday. The two Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies have been identified as Sergeant Caleb Johnson,27, and Deputy James "Chuy" Silva, 31. Early Saturday morning Police responded to shots...
Yakima Valley SIU names deputies who killed fleeing suspect in shootout
YAKIMA, Wash. — Days after a man accused of firing at police was shot and killed by Yakima County deputies, the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit has released the names of the two law enforcement agents involved. They are Sgt. Caleb Johnson, 27, and Deputy Jesus ‘Chuy’ Silva, 31....
Two Yakima Drivers Involved in Separate DUI Crashes Tuesday
Yakima Police say a driver who they believe was intoxicated crashed his vehicle into a power pole 3200 block of Englewood Avenue Tuesday night. The 24-year-old Yakima man was seriously injured and taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital then transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he's currently being treated for life threatening injuries.
Yakima Herald Republic
Former Yakima County Commission candidate Lisa Homer sentenced for role in Jan. 6 insurrection
Former Yakima County Commission candidate Lisa Homer has been sentenced to three years’ probation for her role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Homer, who was also identified as Lisa Ann Boisselle in court documents, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday to a single count of illegally demonstrating inside the U.S. Capitol, a class B misdemeanor.
Death of Man Found Unconscious in Yakima Ruled a Homicide, the City's 10th This Year
Yakima police are investigating a transient man’s death after the King County Medical Examiner determined it was a homicide. Robert Allan Patrick Hamre, 36, whose last known address was in Zillah, was found unconscious Friday in the 500 block of East Chestnut Avenue, YPD Capt. Jay Seely said. He...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima police arrest four suspects in drive-by shooting that left teen wounded
An 18-year-old Yakima man is accused of wounding a 14-year-old girl during a gang-related shooting Monday morning. He and three juveniles were arrested following a high-speed chase after the vehicle they were in was linked to a Union Gap shots-fired call, according to police and court documents. Yakima police were...
Richland club’s bookkeeper stole over $110K and left the group in trouble with the IRS
Some club members couldn’t believe she was capable of years of deception.
Moxee Police Identify Victim and Suspects in Saturday Shooting
The investigation into the August 6 shooting in Moxee continues as police release the identities of the victim and two suspects. The man who was killed has been identified as 36-year-old Jose Rosario Arellano. Moxee Police say they were called to the 8500 block of Beauchene Road at about 7:43 am Saturday for a report of a shooting. Authorities say they believe Arellano was targeted by the two suspects who've been identified as Jose Manuel Magana and Trinidad Magana-Chavez.
30-Year-Old Man Arrested Following A Motor Vehicle Crash In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
A 30-year-old man with multiple felony warrants was fleeing from the police, crashed into another vehicle. According to the police, the driver was tried being pulled over for several traffic violations near 1st Avenue and I Street. A YPD supervisor chased the driver, according to the officials. The driver struck...
‘My biggest idol:’ Tri-Cities mother and daughter firefighters reunite at Cow Canyon wildfire
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Firefighting is in Katie Jo Benitz’s blood. Ever since she grew up with her mother fighting fires and doing EMS, when she graduated high school in 2021, she said she had to try it out. To run into her mom at the Cow Canyon fire, she said, was a very special moment for both of them.
Shooting suspect killed by Yakima County Sheriff deputies
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — A suspect in a weekend shooting in the Yakima area was shot and killed by police. The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is investigating the shooting they say happened around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, near the 3900 block of Gilbert Rd. The agency says Sunnyside police officers responded to shots fired at a gathering at...
