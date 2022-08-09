Sentencing for Clouds in mass killing on Yakama Reservation moved to September

The investigation into the August 6 shooting in Moxee continues as police release the identities of the victim and two suspects. The man who was killed has been identified as 36-year-old Jose Rosario Arellano. Moxee Police say they were called to the 8500 block of Beauchene Road at about 7:43 am Saturday for a report of a shooting. Authorities say they believe Arellano was targeted by the two suspects who've been identified as Jose Manuel Magana and Trinidad Magana-Chavez.

MOXEE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO