John Laurinaitis’ termination proves Triple H, WWE ready to move on from Vince McMahon’s influence
A few weeks ago, wrestling fans jumped in joy when it was announced that Vince McMahon would resign from the WWE. The news was made even sweeter by the fact that good ‘ol Paul Levesque (FKA Triple H) would be taking over creative duties. After years of seemingly falling behind, the Big E could finally […] The post John Laurinaitis’ termination proves Triple H, WWE ready to move on from Vince McMahon’s influence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
John Cena Addresses Whether He Is Retired From WWE Action
John Cena is not looking in the rearview mirror quite yet. Cena attended Comic-Con Wales on Saturday and was asked about his favorite WWE match. "I get that question a lot," Cena began. "My answer is always the same: my next one." Cena says he hasn't "yet hit the point...
Kurt Angle Says Vince McMahon Gave Him the Option to Wrestle Another Year to Face John Cena
– During the latest edition of Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed how Vince McMahon gave him the option of wrestling another year so he could face John Cena after his retirement feud with Baron Corbin. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Kurt...
Major WWE update on Bray Wyatt
Fans of Bray Wyatt may not have to wait too much longer to see him back on TV. Fightful Select reports that some WWE higher-ups believe that the company is more likely to get Bray Wyatt back. More on this will be reported tomorrow on FightfulSelect.com and if he does return, this puts an end to a year of speculation on his future in pro wrestling.
Vickie Guerrero, Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir Now Known As 'Beast Of Burdens'
AEW's women's division is now excused. Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero have been paired for well over a year on AEW programming. In recent months, Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir have also formed a bond. Now, Vickie Guerrero has officially named their trio following a victory for Nyla and Marina on the August 9 AEW Dark.
Backstage Update on Why WWE Postponed Seth Rollins vs. Riddle
– A singles match between Seth Rollins versus Riddle was originally scheduled for last month at WWE SummerSlam 2022. However, the match was pulled from the card as WWE ran an injury angle with Riddle, even though he wasn’t actually hurt . Riddle and Rollins still appeared for a confrontation at SummerSlam, which saw Rollins hit Riddle with the Curb Stomp. Dave Meltzer had an update on the matchup for today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.
Bret Hart on Vince McMahon's Retirement: I Feel Kind Of Sad About It
Bret Hart says he isn't happy to see what Vince McMahon has been going through. On June 15, the Wall Street Journal reported that the WWE board has been investigating McMahon for a secret $3 million settlement he reportedly agreed to pay a former WWE employee he allegedly had an affair with. A second report on July 8 revealed that McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million to four women, previously connected to WWE, in order to “suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity" over a 16-year period.
Shayna Baszler: The Fans Who Support Liv Morgan's SummerSlam Win Know Nothing About Wrestling
Shayna Baszler has a bone to pick with Liv Morgan and, by extension, her fans. At WWE SummerSlam, Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship. In the controversial conclusion of the match. Rousey's shoulders were pinned to the mat while she made Morgan tap out to an arm-bar. The referee counted the pin and missed Morgan's submission.
Bailey, KUSHIDA, & Mia Yim In Action! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 8/11/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for August 11, 2022. - Josh Alexander & Alex Shelley Contract Signing for Impact World Title match at Emergence. - Mike Bailey vs. Rocky Romero for the X Division Title. - Mia Yim vs. Madison Rayne. - KUSHIDA vs. Deaner.
Ric Flair: I Passed Out Twice During My Last Match Due To Dehydration
Ric Flair blacked out twice during his last match. On July 31, the WWE Hall of Wrestler wrestled for the first time since 2011 at the Ric Flair's Last Match event. There, he teamed up with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Speaking on his To...
Claudio Castagnoli: I Didn't Meet Nicholas Until Three Hours Before Our WrestleMania 34 Match
Claudio Castagnoli talks about his WrestleMania 34 match against Braun Strowman and Nicholas. pulls back the curtain on his WWE Raw Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 34. The fans amongst the WWE universe were split whenever Braun Strowman and a mystery partner, which turned out to be a ten-year...
Mick Foley Files Trademark On 'Hardcore Legend'
Mick Foley has filed a new trademark. On August 7, Foley filed to trademark "Hardcore Legend" for merchandise and entertainment purposes. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 20100000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20100000. IC 041. US 100 101 107. G...
Danhausen Discusses How He And Orange Cassidy Help Create New Fans
Danhausen is a very nice and very evil man who has cursed many foes throughout his career. After making a name for himself on the Independent scene and creating fans through his YouTube videos and social media presence, Danhausen was signed by AEW in January. The signing caused some backlash amongst fans who didn't feel his character "fit" in AEW the same way Orange Cassidy's character was viewed when his signing was first announced.
Tony Khan: The Shows WWE Have Been Doing Are Generally Better Than Before, It's Good For Wrestling
Only July 22, Vince McMahon retired as CEO of WWE, leading to Triple H assuming all creative duties in the company. Since taking over creative, Triple H has brought back Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Dexter Lumis and has made minor changes to the product that fans have been excited for.
AEW Quake By The Lake Dynamite 8/10/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Alex Pawowski (@AlexSourGraps) review AEW Dynamite Quake By The Lake for August 10, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee and FOUR MONTHS FREE!!
Tony Khan Comments On 'Locker Room Unhappiness' In AEW
Tony Kahn addresses rumors of locker room unhappiness. Over the past few weeks, fans online have noticed AEW wrestlers liking certain tweets or hinting at wanting to be used more on television, leading to rumors and speculation that certain talent is unhappy. Wrestlers who have left AEW due to contract expiration, such as Joey Janela and Alan Angels, commented on lack of TV time or communication as to why they ended up choosing not to re-sign.
Amari Miller Apologizes For Tweets Regarding Sasha Banks
NXT wrestler Amari Miller is apologizing for her tweet regarding Sasha Banks. On Wednesday, Miller tweeted that she was looking to become the second African American NXT Women's Champion behind Ember Moon. She noted that Banks is "German and Black" after fans said Banks was also an African American NXT Women's Champion. Banks' mom is of German descent.
Freddie Prinze Jr Shares Conversation He Had With Karrion Kross Day Before Kross Returned To WWE
On Friday's WWE SmackDown, Karrion Kross made his return to WWE when he attacked Drew McIntyre and Scarlett sent a message to Roman Reigns. Kross and Scarlett were released in November after his presentation was changed from NXT when he joined the main roster last summer. Triple H originally hired Kross and Scarlett when he led NXT and made him a two-time NXT Champion before he was moved to the main roster.
Trevor Murdoch Expresses His Interest In A Match With Eddie Kingston, Comments On Facing Tyrus
NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch is ready for his title defense at NWA 74, and he also has his sights set on the future. Murdoch, who won the gold at NWA 74, will defend title title against Tyrus at the pay-per-view; he was originally scheduled to face Nick Aldis, but Billy Corgan pulled the latter out of the bout.
Natayla Flaunts Guinness World Record Plaques, Bayley Sends Well Wishes To Kris Statlander | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Thursday, August 11, 2022. - Natayla showed off her Guinness World Record plaques that she received for accomplishing feats in WWE:. - Bayley is sending the best wishes to Kris Statlander in her recovery from injury:. - Kamille recently did an interview with...
