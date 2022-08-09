ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

John Laurinaitis’ termination proves Triple H, WWE ready to move on from Vince McMahon’s influence

A few weeks ago, wrestling fans jumped in joy when it was announced that Vince McMahon would resign from the WWE. The news was made even sweeter by the fact that good ‘ol Paul Levesque (FKA Triple H) would be taking over creative duties. After years of seemingly falling behind, the Big E could finally […] The post John Laurinaitis’ termination proves Triple H, WWE ready to move on from Vince McMahon’s influence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

John Cena Addresses Whether He Is Retired From WWE Action

John Cena is not looking in the rearview mirror quite yet. Cena attended Comic-Con Wales on Saturday and was asked about his favorite WWE match. "I get that question a lot," Cena began. "My answer is always the same: my next one." Cena says he hasn't "yet hit the point...
WWE
Yardbarker

Major WWE update on Bray Wyatt

Fans of Bray Wyatt may not have to wait too much longer to see him back on TV. Fightful Select reports that some WWE higher-ups believe that the company is more likely to get Bray Wyatt back. More on this will be reported tomorrow on FightfulSelect.com and if he does return, this puts an end to a year of speculation on his future in pro wrestling.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Kurt Angle
Person
Baron Corbin
Person
John Cena
Fightful

Vickie Guerrero, Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir Now Known As 'Beast Of Burdens'

AEW's women's division is now excused. Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero have been paired for well over a year on AEW programming. In recent months, Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir have also formed a bond. Now, Vickie Guerrero has officially named their trio following a victory for Nyla and Marina on the August 9 AEW Dark.
WWE
411mania.com

Backstage Update on Why WWE Postponed Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

– A singles match between Seth Rollins versus Riddle was originally scheduled for last month at WWE SummerSlam 2022. However, the match was pulled from the card as WWE ran an injury angle with Riddle, even though he wasn’t actually hurt . Riddle and Rollins still appeared for a confrontation at SummerSlam, which saw Rollins hit Riddle with the Curb Stomp. Dave Meltzer had an update on the matchup for today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.
WWE
Fightful

Bret Hart on Vince McMahon's Retirement: I Feel Kind Of Sad About It

Bret Hart says he isn't happy to see what Vince McMahon has been going through. On June 15, the Wall Street Journal reported that the WWE board has been investigating McMahon for a secret $3 million settlement he reportedly agreed to pay a former WWE employee he allegedly had an affair with. A second report on July 8 revealed that McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million to four women, previously connected to WWE, in order to “suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity" over a 16-year period.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#All Elite Wrestling#Combat#Wrestlemania
Fightful

Mick Foley Files Trademark On 'Hardcore Legend'

Mick Foley has filed a new trademark. On August 7, Foley filed to trademark "Hardcore Legend" for merchandise and entertainment purposes. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 20100000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20100000. IC 041. US 100 101 107. G...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Danhausen Discusses How He And Orange Cassidy Help Create New Fans

Danhausen is a very nice and very evil man who has cursed many foes throughout his career. After making a name for himself on the Independent scene and creating fans through his YouTube videos and social media presence, Danhausen was signed by AEW in January. The signing caused some backlash amongst fans who didn't feel his character "fit" in AEW the same way Orange Cassidy's character was viewed when his signing was first announced.
WWE
Fightful

Tony Khan Comments On 'Locker Room Unhappiness' In AEW

Tony Kahn addresses rumors of locker room unhappiness. Over the past few weeks, fans online have noticed AEW wrestlers liking certain tweets or hinting at wanting to be used more on television, leading to rumors and speculation that certain talent is unhappy. Wrestlers who have left AEW due to contract expiration, such as Joey Janela and Alan Angels, commented on lack of TV time or communication as to why they ended up choosing not to re-sign.
WWE
Fightful

Amari Miller Apologizes For Tweets Regarding Sasha Banks

NXT wrestler Amari Miller is apologizing for her tweet regarding Sasha Banks. On Wednesday, Miller tweeted that she was looking to become the second African American NXT Women's Champion behind Ember Moon. She noted that Banks is "German and Black" after fans said Banks was also an African American NXT Women's Champion. Banks' mom is of German descent.
WWE
Fightful

Freddie Prinze Jr Shares Conversation He Had With Karrion Kross Day Before Kross Returned To WWE

On Friday's WWE SmackDown, Karrion Kross made his return to WWE when he attacked Drew McIntyre and Scarlett sent a message to Roman Reigns. Kross and Scarlett were released in November after his presentation was changed from NXT when he joined the main roster last summer. Triple H originally hired Kross and Scarlett when he led NXT and made him a two-time NXT Champion before he was moved to the main roster.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

13K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy