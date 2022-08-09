Read full article on original website
12tomatoes.com
Baked Meatballs and Rice
An easy one-pan dinner where the oven does most of the work. Dinner doesn’t always have to be something super colorful and creative — sometimes what you really need is something that’s maybe a little basic but sure to please, and sure to comfort. That’s this Baked Meatballs and Rice. It’s a one-dish wonder where the oven does most of the work for you and rice and meatballs are cooked right in the same baking dish. In other words, it takes all the dinner stress right out of a busy weeknight, no problem.
Bon Appétit
Fried Eggplant With Crispy Basil and Whipped Honey Feta
Fried eggplant can be tricky to get right, and tips and tricks abound that promise both luscious, creamy flesh and crispy skin (salting, pressing, soaking in milk—just to name a few!). Here you achieve that balanced result without any unnecessary fussing. Just cut the raw vegetable into ½-inch-thick slices and introduce them to a standard breading process, finished off with a coating of panko breadcrumbs. In a pot of hot oil, the breaded eggplant fries quickly, turning brown and crunchy on the outside and becoming completely tender within.
butterwithasideofbread.com
CHICKEN GARLIC BUTTER PASTA
Chicken Garlic Butter Pasta packed with garlic, parmesan cheese, pasta & tender chicken. Simple, flavorful chicken dinner recipe that is quick & easy to make!. If you are looking for a simple and easy 30-minute dinner recipe then look no further because this is it! Garlic butter chicken pasta is made with a few ingredients and minutes of prep, serve it up as a quick dinner option or as a sensational meal for a family gathering.
Meera Sodha’s vegan recipe for fresh sweetcorn polenta with greens and hazelnuts
I’ve been thinking about the Green Giant recently and how much he’s done to inform people’s relationship with sweetcorn. I’m not suggesting that tinned sweetcorn is bad at all, just that most of us in Britain grew up eating it rather than fresh – and there aren’t many vegetables for which that is the case. Fresh corn is a different beast: it is milkier, starchier, silkier and more savoury (or modestly sweet) when cooked. When pureed like this, it turns into a rich, decadent base and a perfect partner for some seasonal pals, such as peas, chard and tomatoes dressed with a little vinegar and oil.
‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Breakfast Tostada Recipe Is Ready in 16 Minutes
Ree Drummond shares an easy Tex Mex breakfast tostadas recipe that's ready in just 16 minutes. She layers tostadas with beans, cheese and repeats the layers before topping with an egg.
Bon Appétit
One-Pan Braised Chicken with Soy Sauce and Tomatoes
The deep savoriness of soy sauce helps balance punchy-sweet tomatoes in this very saucy, very easy, and very flavorful summery braise. This dish is truly one-pot from start to finish, from marinating all the way through to cooking and serving. The marinade pulls double duty here: It first imbues the chicken with the flavors of soy sauce, hot mustard, garlic, and yes, even a bit of butter. Then as the chicken roasts in the oven, it cooks down into a generous sauce that begs be soaked up by rice or thick slices of toasted bread.
Bon Appétit
Sommelier Tries A 94 Year Old Red Wine
Sommelier André Hueston Mack opens and tries a nearly 100-year-old bottle of red wine on this edition of 'World of Wine.' Watch André offer his thoughts on the taste, appearance, and complexity of a 1928 Château Brainaire-Cucru - a wine which last felt the kiss of fresh air in the year Mickey Mouse was created.
Bon Appétit
Fresh Pasta With Buttered Tomatoes
You can make fresh pasta at home without a single egg yolk, nonna, or pasta machine in sight. It’s easy, we promise! This style of pasta, with just two ingredients—semolina flour and water—is common in southern Italy. Look for the words “rimacinata” on your bag of semolina flour. This indicates a finer grind, which is best suited for pasta making. Regular all-purpose or bread flour might work in an egg-rich pasta dough but won’t quite cut it in this leaner version—the resulting pasta will be mushy and waterlogged after boiling.
People
Giada De Laurentiis' Sheet-Pan Sausage and Peppers
Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis likes to make this Italian American classic for her daughter Jade, 14. "It's a very easy dinner with only one dish to clean," says the creator of lifestyle site Giadzy. "The veggies stew away to perfection in the oven alongside the juicy sausages. You can also serve it over polenta, rice, salad or in a sandwich."
Outside Online
Campfire Doughnuts
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. These donuts from Slawek Kalkraut and Krzysztof “Kris” Szymanski’s new release, Men with the Pot Cookbook: Delicious Grilled Meats and Forest...
12tomatoes.com
Cajun Cabbage and Sausage
Cabbage has long been one of my go-to veggies. When I don’t know what to make there’s usually something delicious to be had from a head of cabbage. This Cajun cabbage and sausage recipe combines the classic flavors of sausage and cabbage with an unexpected secret ingredient that elevates this dish into a meal that is sure to be requested again and again.
Outside Online
Smoked Cherry and Whisky Butterscotch Sundae
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Salty caramel mixes with juicy, herbed cherries in this recipe from Live Fire, a cookbook from Pit magazine editor Helen Graves....
12tomatoes.com
One-pan Greek Lemon Chicken
Easy clean-up and all the flavor. There’s nothing quite so nice as when you can make a tasty dinner all in one pan. This one-pan Greek lemon chicken recipe is filled with flavor and is a breeze to make. This is the meal for when you’re craving something really tasty, but are also eyeing the menu of your go-to takeout place as well. Sometimes you just don’t feel like spending a lot of time cooking. This recipe is for those nights, but don’t let the low-investment time fool you. This one is as delicious as they come, perfectly spiced with Mediterranean herbs.
Bon Appétit
Double-Chocolate Zucchini Bread
This chocolate zucchini bread recipe came about after senior food editor Christina Chaey posed an existential question in the test kitchen one random Tuesday: “What is the point of zucchini bread?” Reader, I slow-blinked. What is the point of zucchini bread?! Is it a celebration of mild-tasting and moisture-filled zucchini? A frantic ploy to keep up with summer’s copious supply? An attempt at enticing picky eaters to eat their vegetables?
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Coca-Cola Cake
This choco Coca-Cola cake is so simple and easy to prepare. You will need less than half an hour to prepare it plus 30-60 minutes to cook. It is an ideal weekend dessert to surprise your family or friends with! Here is the recipe:. Servings 12 slices. Ingredients:. For the...
butterwithasideofbread.com
NUTELLA WONTONS
Nutella Wontons made with wonton wrappers and Nutella. Just a few simple ingredients needed to make these deliciously sweet fried treats!. My family loves Nutella. We go through those Costco-sized containers pretty quickly at my house and I love finding new ways to use this delicious treat. I recently found this recipe and couldn’t believe how simple it was. My kids were eating these little wontons faster than I could make them – they are that good! Make sure to eat them warm – and if you really want to indulge, add a scoop of vanilla ice cream on the side!
Can You Eat Watermelon Seeds?
What child hasn’t experienced the soul-gripping fear of a watermelon growing in their tummy after accidentally swallowing one of the seeds? We’ve all heard the old wives’ tale growing up, but most of us never learned the answer to the age-old question—can you eat watermelon seeds?
How to Soften Cream Cheese 3 Ways
Whether you’re making a homemade cheesecake or a bowl of tangy cream cheese frosting, it’s important that the cream cheese is soft before starting to get a perfectly smooth texture. If cream cheese is blended while it’s cold, the finished dish will have a lumpy, curdled look. No one wants that!
Easy Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup
One of my very favorite soups is chicken tortilla soup. I love that it’s full of spices and loaded with chicken, black beans, and corn, making it hearty without the need for cream. But my favorite part of chicken tortilla soup is that it gets brightened up with lots of toppings to make each bite different and fun.
The Daily South
Nana's Lime Sherbet Punch
When country music singer Kane Brown was growing up, his grandmother would whip up this quick and frosty lime sherbet punch that he still craves to this day. "I haven't had it in awhile, but if my Nana brought it up today, I'd drink the whole bowl," Brown says. Similar...
