Raheem Sterling on reasons for leaving Man City and joining Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel's influence and his best role
Raheem Sterling has extensively outlined why he left Manchester City to join Chelsea in a £47.5 million transfer this summer. Sterling, 27, arrived from Man City in June following a £47.5 million agreement, which saw him sign a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge. He has already made his...
Newcastle look to Benfica's Goncalo Ramos to bolster their frontline, with the 21-year-old Portuguese star lined up to add competition for Callum Wilson and Chris Wood
Newcastle have expressed an interest in Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos who is on also on Nottingham Forest's list of options. The Portuguese striker is a product of Benfica's youth system and scored eight times in 46 appearances for the club last season. The 21-year-old scored against the Magpies during pre-season...
Report: AS Roma Turning Their Attention To Other Manchester United Defender
AS Roma have been listed as one of the names interested in Manchester United defender Eric Bailly but have now looked away from the Ivory Coast international and are now looking at another United defender, reports claim.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: AC Milan still want Hakim Ziyech but Chelsea eye permanent clause
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. LIVE TOP STORY: Milan still keen on Ziyech. AC Milan haven't given up hope of signing Chelsea...
Report: Manchester City May Turn Their Attention To Kieran Tierney In Left-Back Pursuit
Manchester City have been on the search for a left-back ever since they let Oleksandr Zinchenko leave and join Arsenal however their main target Marc Cucurella was unattainable so their attention has turned to several other options with Kieran Tierney being a possible alternative.
Liverpool's 2022/23 Champions League Campaign: All You Need To Know
After getting to the UEFA Champions League Final last campaign, Liverpool will be looking to go all the way this year.
UEFA・
Six Midfielders Liverpool Could Sign Before The Summer Transfer Window Closes
A top English tabloid is reporting today that there are 6 midfielders Liverpool could still sign in this window. We will take a look at their potential in terms of fit for the club and availability.
Report: Manchester City Winger Kayky Will Join Paços De Ferreira On Loan
Kayky will now join Paços De Ferreira on loan after it was revealed today the deal has been completed. An announcement is expected in the next 24 hours, and the Brazilian is set to get a taste of first-team experience in Portugal this season.
Manchester United Vs Brentford Key Match-Up: Cristiano Ronaldo and David Raya
Manchester United may use their only fit striker to target Brentford's modern goalkeeper.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Prepare €45M Matheus Nunes Bid
Earlier in the summer, Liverpool were linked with Sporting CP’s 23-year-old attacking midfielder Matheus Nunes, but journalists with ties to the club were quick to throw cold water on the rumours and it appeared Arsenal were the likelier English destination. Following last weekend’s injury to Thiago Alcantara that will...
Yardbarker
Chelsea And Manchester United Turn Interest To £15million Celtic Fullback Josip Juranovic
The 26-year-old is getting attention from several Premier League teams as clubs look to complete their squads as the transfer window nears its end. Juranovic has been playing for Scottish side Celtic, making 32 appearances since joining in 2019. The defender is a part of his national team Croatia, who he has represented on 20 occasions.
‘I Get Emotional’ - Jorginho Reveals Heartwarming Moment With His Mother After Europa League Final
Jorginho has spoken about what his mother said to him after Chelsea beat Arsenal in the Europa League final.
Yardbarker
Report – Juventus offers struggling youngster to French club
Juventus is reportedly intensifying its efforts to offload Moise Kean. The striker re-joined them on loan from Everton at the start of last season, and they could be obligated to buy him for around 28m euros by the end of this campaign. However, his return to Juve has not been...
UEFA・
Should Erik ten Hag play this Manchester United player in midfield against Brentford?
Manchester United’s 2022/23 season got off to an underwhelming start, and now they must bounce back to get their season up and running. Manchester United fell to a 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in their opening Premier League fixture in what was a grim and uninspiring performance in many ways.
Yardbarker
Manchester United ace targeted by Juventus amid Adrien Rabiot transfer talks
Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is reportedly emerging as a transfer target for Juventus as they look for signings in attack. Martial is alongside Barcelona’s Memphis Depay as a player on Juve’s list of targets up front, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, though this doesn’t seem to be linked with Man Utd’s efforts to sign Adrien Rabiot from the Turin giants.
'Don't Panic' - Jamie Carragher Has His Say On Liverpool's Lack Of Transfer Business Amid Injury Concerns
Liverpool's injury list is increasing week by week, but the club are yet to make any further signings in the transfer window. Former player Jamie Carragher has had his say on the situation.
BBC
Knighton wants to oust Man Utd owners
Michael Knighton came close to owning Manchester United in 1989, now he is looking to launch a hostile takeover to try and get rid of the Glazer family. Although the club are not treating his plan seriously, Knighton is convinced the Glazers will sell if the right deal is put to them.
Reports: Manchester United Have PSG Striker Mauro Icardi On Their Radar
Manchester United and Turkish side Galatasaray are reportedly two teams that have PSG striker Mauro Icardi on their radar this summer according to a new report.
I Never Thought I'd See Anything Like 'Man City' - Former Premier League Manager Neil Warnock
Former Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock talks about his experience coming up against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.
Klopp signals key role for Harvey Elliott with five-year contract at Liverpool
Harvey Elliott has signed a new five-year contract with Liverpool only 12 months after penning his previous long-term deal. The 19-year-old missed five months of last season with a serious ankle injury but Liverpool, in keeping with their policy of rewarding a player’s development and contribution, have secured the midfielder on improved terms until 2027. Elliott, who joined from Fulham in 2019, signed another five-year contract last summer and made an impressive start to the campaign before his injury at Leeds.
