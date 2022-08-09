ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Newcastle look to Benfica's Goncalo Ramos to bolster their frontline, with the 21-year-old Portuguese star lined up to add competition for Callum Wilson and Chris Wood

Newcastle have expressed an interest in Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos who is on also on Nottingham Forest's list of options. The Portuguese striker is a product of Benfica's youth system and scored eight times in 46 appearances for the club last season. The 21-year-old scored against the Magpies during pre-season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fulham#Liverpool Track Record
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Prepare €45M Matheus Nunes Bid

Earlier in the summer, Liverpool were linked with Sporting CP’s 23-year-old attacking midfielder Matheus Nunes, but journalists with ties to the club were quick to throw cold water on the rumours and it appeared Arsenal were the likelier English destination. Following last weekend’s injury to Thiago Alcantara that will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus offers struggling youngster to French club

Juventus is reportedly intensifying its efforts to offload Moise Kean. The striker re-joined them on loan from Everton at the start of last season, and they could be obligated to buy him for around 28m euros by the end of this campaign. However, his return to Juve has not been...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Manchester United ace targeted by Juventus amid Adrien Rabiot transfer talks

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is reportedly emerging as a transfer target for Juventus as they look for signings in attack. Martial is alongside Barcelona’s Memphis Depay as a player on Juve’s list of targets up front, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, though this doesn’t seem to be linked with Man Utd’s efforts to sign Adrien Rabiot from the Turin giants.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Knighton wants to oust Man Utd owners

Michael Knighton came close to owning Manchester United in 1989, now he is looking to launch a hostile takeover to try and get rid of the Glazer family. Although the club are not treating his plan seriously, Knighton is convinced the Glazers will sell if the right deal is put to them.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Klopp signals key role for Harvey Elliott with five-year contract at Liverpool

Harvey Elliott has signed a new five-year contract with Liverpool only 12 months after penning his previous long-term deal. The 19-year-old missed five months of last season with a serious ankle injury but Liverpool, in keeping with their policy of rewarding a player’s development and contribution, have secured the midfielder on improved terms until 2027. Elliott, who joined from Fulham in 2019, signed another five-year contract last summer and made an impressive start to the campaign before his injury at Leeds.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy