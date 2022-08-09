Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
fox4news.com
Denton ISD opens new high school
More than three dozen school districts in our area started the new year Thursday morning. That includes Denton ISD where students reported to a new Denton High School building.
fox4news.com
New Denton High School campus welcomes students for first day
DENTON, Texas - Thursday was the first day of school for 38 school districts across North Texas, including Denton ISD. The Denton school district is celebrating the opening of a new 490,000-square-foot Denton High School campus for 2,200 students. Voters approved the new school in May 2018 as part of...
Six major North Texas school districts begin classes today
A half-dozen large North Texas school districts are open for business today. It’s the first day of class for students in Allen, Frisco, Lewisville, McKinney, Plano and Hurst-Euless-Bedford
starlocalmedia.com
Neal Gay, founder of the Mesquite Championship Rodeo, dies at 96
One of the pillars of Mesquite's culture has passed away. Neal Gay is heralded as one of the icons of pro rodeo and is locally known for putting Mesquite on the map after he opened the Mesquite Championship Rodeo.
starlocalmedia.com
See how Terry Middle School staff has helped families impacted by the Balch Springs fire
As students return to school, Mesquite ISD is continuing to rally around families who have been impacted by the recent fire in Balch Springs. Terry Middle School Principal Kelley Prewitt said teachers, counselors and assistant principals are continuing to check in on impacted students as they recover from the fire.
Oak Cliff elementary school makes back-to-school rap video set to viral TikTok song
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you have TikTok, you’ve probably heard the famous rap on the social media platform “My money don’t jiggle jiggle; it folds.”. Well, here is the remix you didn’t know you needed. John F. Peeler Elementary has dropped an official rap song and music video on the school’s YouTube page titled “Dream in Gold.” The video, with more than 1,500 views features the school’s principal Tito Salas performing the rap, sometimes in a pirate getup.
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD to start charging for meals at schools
CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD announced on Wednesday that free meals are no longer going to be available at schools. The school district said that COVID-19 funding that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students was not authorized to continue during the 2022-2023 school year. Starting Wednesday, the school district began providing letters to households of the children in the district. Those letters showed eligibility benefits and what the households need to do to apply. The applications are based on household income and other programs the applicant is a part of. The district's meal benefits clerk will review the applications and determine eligibility. The applications are now open and can be filled out here and you can check out eligibility requirements here. The district said that applications can be submitted anytime during the school year. Fort Worth ISD also reminded parents this week to apply for reduced or free lunches for the school year since the government funding ended.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Waxahachie ISD School Introduces First Facility Dog
Erica Brown, assistant principal at Northside Elementary School in Waxahachie, wanted a facility dog on campus to help lower stress and lift spirits. She found Patches, a Labrador/Golden Retriever mix through Canine Companions in Irving. "I mean, it's my dream and it's here," Brown, who is Patches' official handler, said....
Dallas ISD considering canceling classes on Election Day
The Dallas ISD Board of Trustees will consider a change to the school calendar when they meet today. Board members are being asked to cancel classes on November 8th
The Top 10 Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County
Adopt a puppy, get a quilt, dust off your ice skates and get ready for a concert all in one amazing weekend in Collin County. Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!. Pups on the Patio. When: August 14, 2022 | 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Where:...
H-E-B holding job fair in Plano this weekend
HEB supermarkets have arrived in North Texas, and with these new stores come job opportunities. The new HEB stores in Plano and Frisco will open this fall, and while managers have already been hired, they are still looking to hire 700 people.
Rockwall lowers city flags in honor of former Mayor
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 10, 2022) The City of Rockwall flag at Rockwall City Hall has been lowered to half-staff today as a sign of respect for the recent passing of former Mayor Dr. Frank Miller. He moved to Rockwall in 1965 and began his orthodontic practice in the heart of...
Dallas Observer
DFW Vintage Swap Meet Celebrates 5 Years
Jason Won started the DFW Vintage Swap Meet in 2017 with some help from a few friends who shared an interest in exclusive shoes and deadstock clothing. Since then, Won and his small team went from packing a small family-owned ballroom with a handful of dedicated vendors to connecting with over 200 vendors from across the country and relocating to Dallas Market Hall, which has been the home of the DFW Vintage Swap Meet since 2019. This weekend on Aug. 13, they will celebrate their fifth anniversary with their largest show ever.
North Texas music artist dazzles America’s Got Talent, topping country music charts & set to perform in 2 Texas cities this weekend
Going viral is a dream of many artists across the world these days whether it be on TikTok, Instagram, music streaming services like Apple Music or Spotify and even nationally televised talent shows like America's Got Talent.
keranews.org
RJ Construction declares bankruptcy amid legal battle with Arlington school district
Filings in the Northern District of Texas U.S. Bankruptcy Court list the value of his company assets for RJ Construction between $1 million and $10 million and up to 199 creditors. His South Carolina business listing, RJC Carolina, lists between $100,000 and $600,000 in assets and up to 49 creditors.
H-E-B Holding Hiring Event for Plano Store After Naming Store Managers
H-E-B is holding a job fair looking to hire 700 employees for its Plano store opening in September.Franki Chamaki/Unsplash. H-E-B continues to grow its presence across North Texas and with a store set to open in Plano, the company is holding a job fair on Saturday. Dallas News reports that the store in Plano will open this fall. While the opening dates have not been set, its hour of operations is set to be 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
WFAA
'One of a kind': How a Texas auctioneer legend's legacy lives on today
MCKINNEY, Texas — Whether it is police vehicles or office equipment, everything government agencies buy will have to eventually be replaced and government auctions are a popular way to sell off old items. And since 1966, Rene Bates Auctioneers, Inc. have crisscrossed the map, helping government entities sell of the property they no longer use.
Another H-E-B in DFW means another job fair with 700 positions: Here's when and where
PLANO, Texas — Another H-E-B grocery store is set to open in Collin County soon. Which means another job fair with hundreds of positions available. H-E-B, the popular San Antonio-based grocery chain that's made a recent expansion into North Texas, is looking to fill 700 positions for its new Plano store on Saturday, the company announced Tuesday night.
H-E-B to build its first store in Tarrant County
MANSFIELD, Texas — Another one!. Popular Texas grocery store H-E-B is continuing its move into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex with the announcement of its latest location. H-E-B announced Thursday it will be building a new store in Mansfield, which is the company's first location in Tarrant County. “We are...
