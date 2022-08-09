ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

CBS Baltimore

Orioles rally after rain delay, beat Blue Jays 6-5

BALTIMORE (AP) -- Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. The Orioles trailed 5-3 in the sixth when the game was delayed 78 minutes because of rain. Then Baltimore cut the lead in half on Ryan Mountcastle's RBI double in the seventh. Odor connected off Yimi Garcia (1-4) to give the Orioles the lead an inning later. Nick Vespi (4-0) struck out his only two hitters in the eighth, preventing the Blue Jays from adding to what...
BALTIMORE, MD
theScore

Orioles rally past Blue Jays to close in on AL playoff spot

BALTIMORE (AP) — Whether they make the postseason or not, the Baltimore Orioles have brought playoff-level excitement back to Camden Yards lately. An eighth-inning homer that turned a deficit into a lead? Check. A ninth-inning showdown between their young closer and one of the game's top sluggers? Check. Rougned...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Red Sox sign former All-Star closer Jeurys Familia to minor-league deal

In addition to Sterling Sharp, the Red Sox have also signed veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to a minor-league contract, as was first reported by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald. Familia, 32, has been assigned to Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander was designated for assignment (and subsequently released) by...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Watch: Carlos Santana Comes Up Clutch as Mariners Retake Lead vs. Yankees

Seattle immediately responded, however, driving New York starter Nestor Cortes Jr. out of the game with an RBI single from Mitch Haniger to bring the game within one run. Albert Abreu came on in relief of Cortes and struck out the first batter he faced, Eugenio Suárez, but proceeded to relinquish the Yankees' lead on an 88.1 MPH changeup to Carlos Santana.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Kyle Gibson: Tough-luck loss

Gibson (7-5) allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out three across six innings to take the loss Thursday against the Marlins. Gibson allowed only one run through 5.2 innings, though he fell apart late in the outing after surrendering two singles and a double -- he also threw a wild pitch -- to take his fifth loss of the season. The effort marked his third consecutive quality start, though he's also allowed five or more earned runs in three of his last eight starts. Gibson now owns a 4.29 ERA and 91:34 K:BB across 121.2 frames on the campaign.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Mariners LHP Robbie Ray Ends Start vs. Yankees on Sour Note

Mariners left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray has finished his afternoon at T-Mobile Park, exiting with 6.1 innings of work under his belt after serving up a two-run home run to Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka. Ray tallied seven strikeouts on the day and surrendered just a trio of hits, with two resulting...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Sits Wednesday

Merrifield is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports. Toronto will roll out an outfield of Lourdes Gurriel, Raimel Tapia and Teoscar Hernandez for the series finale while Merrifield heads to the bench after two straight starts. Since being acquired from the Royals on Aug. 2, Merrifield has gone 6-for-21 (.286 average) with three runs, an RBI and a stolen base through his first six games with the Blue Jays.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Yunior Marte: Struggles Wednesday

Marte (0-1) allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits and struck out one over one inning, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Padres. Marte got the last out of the fifth inning, but he ran into trouble in the sixth. He gave up four runs in the frame, and an error after he exited in favor ofJarlin Garcia allowed an unearned run to be tacked onto Marte's line. The 27-year-old right-hander logged seven scoreless innings at the beginning of his current stint in the majors, but he's since surrendered 10 earned across nine frames in his last eight outings. For the season, he has an ugly 6.15 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 30:14 K:BB without logging a save or a hold through 33.2 innings.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Mets open 3-game series at home against the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (62-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.98 ERA, .90 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -200, Phillies +167; over/under is 7...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Paul Sewald: Tallies another save

Sewald struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Yankees. Sewald successfully protected a one-run lead to earn his 15th save of the season. The Mariners will continue to use a number of options to close out games, though Sewald has still earned three of the team's last five saves. He's also turned in eight consecutive scoreless appearances while maintaining a 6:0 K:BB across eight innings. That stretch has continued his stellar campaign, as Sewald has a 2.31 ERA across 46.2 frames for the season.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Day off Thursday

Realmuto is not in the starting lineup Thursday versus the Marlins. Realmuto will get a breather after he went 3-for-8 with a home run, a double, three RBI and a run scored in the first two games of the series. Garrett Stubbs will take over behind the plate and bat eighth in the series finale.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Stephen Piscotty sitting for Oakland on Tuesday

Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Piscotty is being replaced at designated hitter by Chad Pinder versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 134 plate appearances this season, Piscotty has a .198 batting average with a .617...
OAKLAND, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Toronto Blue Jays to sign CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

Bradley Jr. was drafted by the Red Sox in the 1st round of the 2011 draft and joined the team two years later. He spent the first nine years of his career there between 2013 and 2020 appearing in 873 games. He slashed .239/.321/.412, but signed with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021. He spent the season there, but was sent back to the Red Sox ahead of this season in the Hunter Renfroe trade.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Cavan Biggio sitting Wednesday for Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Cavan Biggio is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles. Biggio will head to the bench after starting the last four games and going 2-for-11 with a homer, two RBI, two runs scored, and four strikeouts. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will move to first base while Alejandro Kirk shifts into the designated hitter role. Danny Jansen will catch for Jose Berrios and bat eighth.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets' Daniel Vogelbach: Drives in three Wednesday

Vogelbach went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 10-2 win over the Reds. Getting the start at DH and batting cleanup, Vogelbach continues to provide the Mets with thunder they'd been lacking all season from their designated hitters. In 15 games since being traded from the Pirates, the 29-year-old has gone 15-for-44 (.341) with four doubles, two homers and 10 RBI. He'll likely be limited to the strong side of a platoon down the stretch, but Vogelbach's track record indicates he'll be able to stay hot longer if he avoids facing southpaws -- coming into Wednesday, he had a .935 OPS against RHP and a .415 OPS against LHP in 2022.
QUEENS, NY

