ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Another positive development in Randall's recovery

By Davis Potter
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DxMCI_0hAKCZ6700

Adam Randall has been on the fast track to a return since undergoing surgery this spring, but even Dabo Swinney was taken back by the latest development in his freshman receiver’s recovery.

Randall, who’s less than five months removed from ACL surgery, was clocked moving at a faster pace than the rest of the receivers during one of the Tigers’ first preseason practices, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. That despite Randall wearing a knee brace and a yellow jersey through the first three practices, indicating he can’t part in any contact periods.

Yet, on the side, the 6-foot-2, 225-pounder is still wearing some of the GPS technology that all players wear to track things like speed and acceleration.

“We GPS all these guys, and he had the fastest time of all the wide receivers,” Swinney said. “I looked at it again, and I’m like, ‘OK, now wait a minute.’ He ran like 20 miles an hour or something like that. It’s crazy.”

Randall recently told The Clemson Insider he didn’t have any specific timetable on returning to full speed following the injury he sustained midway through spring practices, and Swinney has largely followed suit in that regard. But Swinney said Monday that Randall being cleared to play could happen as soon as September, reiterating the obvious with the former Myrtle Beach High standout.

“He’s way ahead of where he is supposed to be,” Swinney said.

Dear Old Clemson has added to the store posters signed by all 20 members of Clemson’s 2022 football class.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JVSKi_0hAKCZ6700

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Assistant Coach Fired On Tuesday Morning

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made a change to his coaching staff on Tuesday. Rivera spoke to the media and announced that he has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills. When he was asked what went into the decision, he said it was a "difference of opinion." Mills had...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Bucs Star Says He's Praying For Quarterback Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for the next week due to personal reasons. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Thursday that Brady will return following their second preseason game on Aug. 20. Brady was already ruled out for the Buccaneers' preseason opener...
TAMPA, FL
AthlonSports.com

Former Alabama Player Names The Loss That Brought Nick Saban To Tears

Nick Saban doesn't show emotion very often. When he does, he's either red in the face and screaming at a player or smiling while holding a championship trophy. But has the Alabama head coach ever been brought to tears by the sport?. According to former Alabama football player Christian Jones,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
ClutchPoints

Vikings: 2 first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season

The Minnesota Vikings are having a busy offseason, just like the rest of the teams in the NFL. And also like the other 31 teams, they are seeing some interesting positional battles in the training camp. After missing the playoffs for two consecutive seasons, where they both finished with sub-.500 records, the Vikings, under a new head coach in Kevin O’Connell, are looking to come out stronger in the upcoming 2022 NFL season. It’s going to be easier said than done, but that’s also why they are going to need to make the correct calls in deciding who will be starting on every position when Week 1 comes around. With that said, here are two first-stringers, who could potentially lose their current no. 1 designations before the season even kicks off in September.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
LEXINGTON, KY
FanSided

Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp

There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
ClutchPoints

Wake Forest football’s Sam Hartman dealt shocking blow ahead of 2022 college season

Wake Forest football was looking forward to building off of last year’s 11-3 season and a trip to the ACC title game, led by star quarterback Sam Hartman. Hartman and the Demon Deacons were dealt a shocking blow on Wednesday morning. Les Johns of 247 Sports has the details. Breaking from Wake Forest Fall Camp: […] The post Wake Forest football’s Sam Hartman dealt shocking blow ahead of 2022 college season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WAKE FOREST, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Tigers
247Sports

Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
COLUMBIA, SC
FanSided

Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already

Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
NORMAN, OK
FanSided

Dark horse trade partner could bring Roquan Smith closer to home

A dark horse candidate to potentially trade for Chicago Bears linebacker and former Georgia football star Roquan Smith would have to be his “hometown” Atlanta Falcons. With Roquan Smith unhappy about his Chicago Bears contract situation, could the Atlanta Falcons swoop in and trade for the former Georgia football star and Macon County native?
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Clemson has three of top 30 ranked freaks in college football

Clemson has a loaded defense entering the 2022 season that is as talented as any in college football. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman released his College Football Freaks list for 2022 on Wednesday, and it’s no surprise that three Clemson defenders are ranked in the top 30. Feldman has...
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy