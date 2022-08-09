Another positive development in Randall's recovery

Adam Randall has been on the fast track to a return since undergoing surgery this spring, but even Dabo Swinney was taken back by the latest development in his freshman receiver’s recovery.

Randall, who’s less than five months removed from ACL surgery, was clocked moving at a faster pace than the rest of the receivers during one of the Tigers’ first preseason practices, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. That despite Randall wearing a knee brace and a yellow jersey through the first three practices, indicating he can’t part in any contact periods.

Yet, on the side, the 6-foot-2, 225-pounder is still wearing some of the GPS technology that all players wear to track things like speed and acceleration.

“We GPS all these guys, and he had the fastest time of all the wide receivers,” Swinney said. “I looked at it again, and I’m like, ‘OK, now wait a minute.’ He ran like 20 miles an hour or something like that. It’s crazy.”

Randall recently told The Clemson Insider he didn’t have any specific timetable on returning to full speed following the injury he sustained midway through spring practices, and Swinney has largely followed suit in that regard. But Swinney said Monday that Randall being cleared to play could happen as soon as September, reiterating the obvious with the former Myrtle Beach High standout.

“He’s way ahead of where he is supposed to be,” Swinney said.

