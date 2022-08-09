ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Muslim Candidate for New Mexico State House Cancels All Public Appearances After Albuquerque Killings

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jpXkX_0hAKCXKf00
Daniel A. Leifheit

A Republican running for a seat in the New Mexico House of Representatives has canceled all public appearances after a string of shootings targeting Muslims in Albuquerque. Khalid Emshadi, 44, has taken the precautionary measure in the wake of four Muslim men being killed in the city since November, including three fatal shootings over the course of just 11 days this summer. “I’m a target right now, I feel, because I’m running for office,” Emshadi said. He now says he constantly checks his surroundings and carries a handgun when he leaves his home. “I have to protect myself, my kids, my community,” he added. Local law enforcement are hunting a Volkswagen with tinted windows that is believed to be connected to the incidents.

Read it at Albuquerque Journal

newmexicopbs.org

Charges Filed in Albuquerque Killings, NM Congressional Leaders Address Climate, & Resilience at the 100th Inter-Tribal Ceremonial

This week on New Mexico in Focus, the Line Opinion Panel talks through the arrest made in the killing of four Muslim men, and how the Albuquerque Islamic community can recover from such a tragic incident. The Panel also explores the issues facing parents, students, and teachers as a new school year begins. And, our panelists react to New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver’s testimony to Congress about the threats she and her colleagues have received since the 2020 election.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Check the list: FBI updates names of missing Native Americans in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In an updated list, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has published the names of 186 missing Indigenous persons. It includes some missing for decades. The list, first released in July, took half a year to put together, according to the FBI. Justin Hooper at the Bureau of Indian Affairs called the […]
Santa Fe Reporter

SFPD Investigates Ragle Park Homicide

Santa Fe Police are investigating the death of 60-year-old Samuel Cordero of Santa Fe, whose body was found yesterday morning in Ragle Park dead from a gunshot wound. The Office of the Medical Investigator pronounced Cordero dead at the scene after the SFPD Criminal Investigation responded to a “man down” call at approximately 4:37 am and SFPD identified Cordero later yesterday afternoon. That unit is investigating the death as a homicide and, as of yesterday afternoon, had no suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5265. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Cordero worked as a caregiver at MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care on Pacheco Street—not far from where his body was discovered—and was the oldest of six siblings. His mother Yvonne Cordero, who lived with her son, described him to the paper as “a very loving” and dependable person. “I don’t know anybody that would want to do this to him,” she said. “He would never even think of hurting anybody unless he was protecting somebody.” Cordero’s death marks the city’s third homicide of the year.
SANTA FE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Late Española City Official 'Was a Born Leader'

“He was born a leader,” Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain said of his younger brother, Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, who was shot and killed less than a block from their apartment building in Albuquerque. Muhammad Afzaal led the planning and land use department in the City of Española, 90 miles away.
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

In New Mexico, there’s not enough water for everyone

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – “Is there enough water for everyone in New Mexico?” That’s what KRQE News 13 has been asking experts. And the consensus is: probably not, especially in the Rio Grande Valley. You’ve probably heard that the Rio Grande is important for life in Albuquerque and throughout the Rio Grande Valley. But it’s also […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Governor Grisham Will Raise Veterans' Banners despite the Santa Fe City's Council's Delayed Action

"Thanks to some help from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, banners meant to honor Santa Fe’s veterans are close to having a new home in the City Different, signaling the potential end of months of speculation over the fate of the popular program. The Santa Fe City Council was poised to vote Wednesday night on a resolution which would allow the banners to be erected in the Railyard District, around the Plaza and on Guadalupe Street. But the council opted to postpone the vote until councilors could get additional information about location availability and to iron out concerns the new resolution would supersede the old resolution and, by doing so, prevent the city from installing the banners on Cerrillos Road." —Sean P. Thomas.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico agencies release plan to curb wildlife-driver collisions

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story said the project would cost hundreds of billions of dollars, it has been corrected to read hundreds of millions of dollars NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State agencies are releasing their extensive plan to protect drivers and wildlife from collisions. Driving across New Mexico, it’s not uncommon to come […]
The Amarillo Pioneer

DeSantis to Headline Rally for New Mexico Governor Candidate Ronchetti

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will appear at a rally this weekend for New Mexico gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti in Carlsbad. According to the Ronchetti campaign, on Sunday at 4pm, DeSantis will take the stage in Carlsbad to campaign for the New Mexico Republican. In addition to DeSantis, U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell will also appear at the rally, as she seeks re-election this year.
FLORIDA STATE
KRQE News 13

Local group petitions to delay Coronado Park closure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness is asking the city to delay the closure of Coronado Park. The local group started an online petition saying the city has no real plan for what to do next. In July, Mayor Tim Keller announced plans to close the park, saying it had gotten […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
TheDailyBeast

Son of Albuquerque Muslim Killing Suspect Arrested on Federal Gun Violation

A son of Muhammad Syed, the suspect in at least two murders of Muslim men in Albuquerque, has been arrested on a federal gun charge after allegedly lying on a background check. Shaheen “Maiwand” Syed was arrested on Tuesday and charged with allegedly buying two guns while using a fake address. In an affidavit criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for New Mexico, prosecutors allege the younger Syed indicated he lived in Broward County, Florida, when purchasing two rifles in June 2021 in Albuquerque—when he had lived New Mexico for years. The discrepancy was revealed during an investigation into the elder Syed in connection with the July 26 killing of Aftab Hussein and the Aug. 1 killing of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain. The AR-15 and AK-47 the young Syed allegedly bought are not mentioned in the criminal complaint against his father—but it does list guns that the pair bought together. Read more at The Daily Beast.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

New Mexico's gun violence impacting youth and potential school shooting

Last academic year, Albuquerque saw two deadly school shootings. In other districts, officials recovered guns brought into schools. These tend to grab headlines, but what’s often left out is how gun violence outside of schools affects students. Miranda Viscoli, Co-President of New Mexicans To Prevent Gun Violence, said many...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
TheDailyBeast

Albuquerque Suspect Allegedly Abused His Family for Years

Even as police offered new details into the execution-style slayings of at least two Muslim men in Albuquerque, the long, sprawling record of alleged violence by the chief suspect in the murders came into focus.Among the wild array of arrests for battery and domestic violence detailed in court records obtained by The Daily Beast against Muhammad Syed, the 51-year-old has allegedly threatened to kill his daughter’s boyfriend, beat his wife in a state building, lacerated his son’s head with a metal spoon, kicked a Walmart employee, and punished his daughter after she refused to take her brother to college with...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque city planners approve first sanctioned homeless encampment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city planners have approved the city’s first sanctioned homeless encampment. The newly formed non-profit Dawn Legacy Point will establish the site at an empty lot on Menaul just west of I-25. The group says it will focus on providing services for people who have experienced sex trafficking and exploitation. Applications for […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
knau.org

Navajo president chooses New Mexico attorney as running mate

Navajo Nation president Jonathan Nez announced that Chad Abeyta will be his running mate in the upcoming general election. The 33-year-old is originally from Alamo, N.M., served in the U.S. Air Force during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Unified Protector, and holds a bachelor’s degree and a juris doctorate from the University of New Mexico.
