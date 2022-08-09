DC Gang Member Admits To Kidnapping Conspiracy That Led To Death Of 19-Year-Old

Prisoners Photo Credit: Pixabay/mediaphotos

A 23-year-old D.C. resident and street gang member pleaded guilty to a first degree murder charge, officials said.

In 2019, Jordan Moreno, "Joker", and two other members of the "Tiny Locos Surenos" group in the 18th Street gang, kidnapped a woman who they believed was associating with another gang, MS-13, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Moreno and the co-conspirators lured the victim to a wooded area in Maryland, where Moreno shot and killed her, authorities reported.

Moreno pleaded guilty to federal kidnapping charges related to the death of the 19-year-old woman after pleading guilty in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County to first degree murder, the Attorney's Office said.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in federal prison for conspiracy to kidnap and his sentencing is scheduled for October 28, 2022, officials reported.

