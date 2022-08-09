Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Bear enters home in Missoula neighborhood
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula homeowner said when she entered her home in the Rattlesnake and saw a bear in front of her, she immediately walked outside. A cat camera in her living room documented the bear inside from 9:44 p.m. to 10:20 p.m., almost 35 minutes. The bear...
worldatlas.com
The Most Amazing Hot Springs in Montana
Montana is home to many natural wonders and some of the nation’s best hot springs. These nine mineral springs offer year-round healing and relaxation within Treasure State's best natural scenery. Boiling River, Gardiner. Boiling River is the most natural hot spring in the whole state, as well as one...
UPDATE: Crash on Missoula's North Reserve Street cleared
The Missoula Police Department reports the earlier accident in the 2800 block of North Reserve Street has been cleared.
Missoula Man Arrested for His 8th DUI, His BAC Was .293
On August 7, 2022, a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a 911 call reporting a drunk driver. The caller reported that a male had shown up at his residence, slurring words, and asking how to get to Frenchtown. The caller wrote down the male’s license plate number and called law enforcement.
Investigation into multi-state fraud incident underway in Ravalli County
The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office reports they have received a report that someone created and cashed fake checks using the name and address of a business in Corvallis.
Baseball Bat Assault Near the California Street Footbridge in Missoula
On August 4, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to the area of the California Street footbridge for a report of a person hit in the head with a baseball bat. The suspect was heading north and was identified as Carl Ringkamp. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Carl...
montanarightnow.com
Lanes blocked on 2800 block of N. Reserve due to accident
MISSOULA, Mont. - Lanes are blocked on the 2800 block of N. Reserve Street due to an accident, according to police. The Missoula Police Department said via Twitter they are at the scene of the accident. Drivers should expect delays.
Even More Ghost Restaurants are Popping Up In Missoula
I ran across a few of these "Ghost Restaurants" back in July, and it looks like even more have popped up. You should know where your food is actually being made. Basically a "Ghost Restaurant" is when a corporate chain creates a fake eatery and profile on your delivery app (Uber Eats, Doordash etc) and make itself look local. This gives them an edge over the small, local guys, by not only doubling their exposure on the app. It also makes you think "oh hey, there is something new I haven't tried", when in actuality it's just the local Denny's or Applebees.
montanaoutdoor.com
Priske Family Enjoy Fort Peck Fishing
18 year-old Crystal Priske from Missoula, who loves to fish, enjoyed some multi-species fishing with her Dad, Mike, on Fort Peck last week. They caught salmon, walleye and even a northern. Mike said it best, “We Caught lots of fish!”. Excellent catches, you two!
Safety Improvements Planned for US 93 Between Lolo and Florence
Anyone who drives on U.S. Highway 93 between Lolo and Florence knows how unpredictable and dangerous the trip can be with drivers entering and leaving the highway and the high speeds that have led to many accidents and fatalities. The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and the research firm of...
Missoula County approves industrial, housing project for Wye
An industrial and housing development planned on 160 acres south of the Wye was has been cleared for development
Missoula Man Spits on Store Employee’s Face, Threatens Him With a Knife
On August 7, 2022, at approximately 8:38 am, Missoula Police Department officers responded to the Albertsons on North Reserve for the report of assault with a weapon. The officer spoke with the victim who reported that he worked at the store. Other staff advised the victim that a transient male had been on the property since 6:00 am.
bitterrootstar.com
Stevensville splash pad opens, closes
“Trout Spout,” the new splash pad at Lewis & Clark Park in Stevensville, officially opened with a ribbon cutting last Thursday to kick off the 109th Creamery Picnic celebration. Joan Prather, chair of the project for the Stevensville Civic Club, cut the ribbon and unofficially handed over ownership to...
City of Missoula proposes ‘unprecedented’ tax increase
The City of Missoula is proposing one of the largest tax increases in recent memory while the county has agreed to place other cost-raising initiatives on the November ballot.
NBCMontana
Missoula woman pleads guilty to trafficking meth
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula woman who admitted to distributing large amounts of methamphetamine in the community was sentenced to 30 months in prison and five years of supervised release. Jessica Rachel Graff, 46, pleaded guilty in March to possession with intent to distribute meth. The Montana Department of...
Ex-Stevensville mayor's appearance on theft charges postponed
Former Stevensville Mayor Brandon Dewey will have another week before he'll have to answer to theft charges filed by the Ravalli County Attorney's Office.
