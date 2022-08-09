ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, MT

NBCMontana

Bear enters home in Missoula neighborhood

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula homeowner said when she entered her home in the Rattlesnake and saw a bear in front of her, she immediately walked outside. A cat camera in her living room documented the bear inside from 9:44 p.m. to 10:20 p.m., almost 35 minutes. The bear...
MISSOULA, MT
worldatlas.com

The Most Amazing Hot Springs in Montana

Montana is home to many natural wonders and some of the nation’s best hot springs. These nine mineral springs offer year-round healing and relaxation within Treasure State's best natural scenery. Boiling River, Gardiner. Boiling River is the most natural hot spring in the whole state, as well as one...
MONTANA STATE
Hamilton, MT
Missoula, MT
montanarightnow.com

Lanes blocked on 2800 block of N. Reserve due to accident

MISSOULA, Mont. - Lanes are blocked on the 2800 block of N. Reserve Street due to an accident, according to police. The Missoula Police Department said via Twitter they are at the scene of the accident. Drivers should expect delays. Current Contests. NW MONTANA FAIR & RODEO TICKET GIVEAWAY!
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Even More Ghost Restaurants are Popping Up In Missoula

I ran across a few of these "Ghost Restaurants" back in July, and it looks like even more have popped up. You should know where your food is actually being made. Basically a "Ghost Restaurant" is when a corporate chain creates a fake eatery and profile on your delivery app (Uber Eats, Doordash etc) and make itself look local. This gives them an edge over the small, local guys, by not only doubling their exposure on the app. It also makes you think "oh hey, there is something new I haven't tried", when in actuality it's just the local Denny's or Applebees.
MISSOULA, MT
montanaoutdoor.com

Priske Family Enjoy Fort Peck Fishing

18 year-old Crystal Priske from Missoula, who loves to fish, enjoyed some multi-species fishing with her Dad, Mike, on Fort Peck last week. They caught salmon, walleye and even a northern. Mike said it best, “We Caught lots of fish!”. Excellent catches, you two!
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Safety Improvements Planned for US 93 Between Lolo and Florence

Anyone who drives on U.S. Highway 93 between Lolo and Florence knows how unpredictable and dangerous the trip can be with drivers entering and leaving the highway and the high speeds that have led to many accidents and fatalities. The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and the research firm of...
LOLO, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Stevensville splash pad opens, closes

“Trout Spout,” the new splash pad at Lewis & Clark Park in Stevensville, officially opened with a ribbon cutting last Thursday to kick off the 109th Creamery Picnic celebration. Joan Prather, chair of the project for the Stevensville Civic Club, cut the ribbon and unofficially handed over ownership to...
STEVENSVILLE, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula woman pleads guilty to trafficking meth

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula woman who admitted to distributing large amounts of methamphetamine in the community was sentenced to 30 months in prison and five years of supervised release. Jessica Rachel Graff, 46, pleaded guilty in March to possession with intent to distribute meth. The Montana Department of...
MISSOULA, MT

