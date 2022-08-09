ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

On3.com

Eric Musselman assesses the play of Nick Smith, Kamani Johnson in win in Game 1 of European Tour

Arkansas basketball kicked off its foreign tour by beating Valencia 108-59. The Hogs showcased their incredible length and versatility at every position and simply overwhelmed the opponent. After the game, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman got a chance to speak about his team’s performance and was specifically asked about his two leading scorers, Nick Smith and Kamani Johnson.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Tigers on Tap Episode 4: Criminally Underrated with a Dangerous Swagger

Join Trey and TJ as they discuss the latest in University of Memphis football and basketball happenings from a fan's perspective. In the first segment, Trey and TJ celebrate the beginning of fall camp 2022. Their takeaways initially are on the defense and how impressed they are with seeing Matt Barnes out there coaching up the guys. They both love his energy he shows on the field and how the players are adopting that into their own practice time. The "fast and violent" mantra that Coach Barnes is bringing to the defense is a welcome change from the "bend and don't break" type defense that the former defensive coordinator instilled.
MEMPHIS, TN
247Sports

Post Feed: Kentucky looks dominant in Bahamas opener

It had been nearly 150 days since Kentucky suffered a shocking upset to Saint Peter's in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. It took just one game to build the hype for the 2022-23 season. In its opener on its foreign trip to the Bahamas, the Wildcats looked absolutely...
LEXINGTON, KY
WSMV

Nolensville Little League team headed to LLWS in Williamsport

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The baseball team from Nolensville, TN, celebrated on Tuesday night after taking the Southeast Regional with a win over Virginia, punching its ticket to the Little League World Series for the second straight year. The team of 11 and 12-year-olds from Williamson County won the Southeast...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marlon Walls, Powell set for 2022 season

Former Vol Marlon Walls is coaching at Powell High School in Powell, Tennessee during the 2022 season. He will serve as Powell’s associate head coach, while overseeing defensive ends. Walls played on the Vols’ defensive line from 2009-13. He appeared in 40 games, starting six contests, at Tennessee.
POWELL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Shooting for the stars part of new world for NET football

It’s a brand new landscape for high school football teams in Northeast Tennessee. What was accomplished by Elizabethton, Hampton and Cloudland last year made a big impact on what teams can think about as they look forward. It’s a done deal. Area teams don’t have to just dream about winning a state football championship. If they have a few good horses, they can flat out believe it.
TENNESSEE STATE

