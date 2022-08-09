Join Trey and TJ as they discuss the latest in University of Memphis football and basketball happenings from a fan's perspective. In the first segment, Trey and TJ celebrate the beginning of fall camp 2022. Their takeaways initially are on the defense and how impressed they are with seeing Matt Barnes out there coaching up the guys. They both love his energy he shows on the field and how the players are adopting that into their own practice time. The "fast and violent" mantra that Coach Barnes is bringing to the defense is a welcome change from the "bend and don't break" type defense that the former defensive coordinator instilled.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO