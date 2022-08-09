Read full article on original website
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Eric Musselman addresses win in Game 1 of European Tour, his technical foul
The Arkansas Razorbacks dominated game one of their foreign tour versus Valencia Seleccion in Spain on Tuesday. The final score of 108-59 reflected the lop-sided talent, but overall, the game still provided the team with a list of improvements to make as their Euro tour continues. Head coach Eric Musselman...
Eric Musselman assesses the play of Nick Smith, Kamani Johnson in win in Game 1 of European Tour
Arkansas basketball kicked off its foreign tour by beating Valencia 108-59. The Hogs showcased their incredible length and versatility at every position and simply overwhelmed the opponent. After the game, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman got a chance to speak about his team’s performance and was specifically asked about his two leading scorers, Nick Smith and Kamani Johnson.
Tigers on Tap Episode 4: Criminally Underrated with a Dangerous Swagger
Join Trey and TJ as they discuss the latest in University of Memphis football and basketball happenings from a fan's perspective. In the first segment, Trey and TJ celebrate the beginning of fall camp 2022. Their takeaways initially are on the defense and how impressed they are with seeing Matt Barnes out there coaching up the guys. They both love his energy he shows on the field and how the players are adopting that into their own practice time. The "fast and violent" mantra that Coach Barnes is bringing to the defense is a welcome change from the "bend and don't break" type defense that the former defensive coordinator instilled.
Post Feed: Kentucky looks dominant in Bahamas opener
It had been nearly 150 days since Kentucky suffered a shocking upset to Saint Peter's in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. It took just one game to build the hype for the 2022-23 season. In its opener on its foreign trip to the Bahamas, the Wildcats looked absolutely...
WSMV
Nolensville Little League team headed to LLWS in Williamsport
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The baseball team from Nolensville, TN, celebrated on Tuesday night after taking the Southeast Regional with a win over Virginia, punching its ticket to the Little League World Series for the second straight year. The team of 11 and 12-year-olds from Williamson County won the Southeast...
Marlon Walls, Powell set for 2022 season
Former Vol Marlon Walls is coaching at Powell High School in Powell, Tennessee during the 2022 season. He will serve as Powell’s associate head coach, while overseeing defensive ends. Walls played on the Vols’ defensive line from 2009-13. He appeared in 40 games, starting six contests, at Tennessee.
Farragut High School hires J.P. Burris as head boys basketball coach
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Farragut High School has found its new head boys' basketball coach. The Admirals have hired J.P. Burris as head coach, replacing Jon Higgins who left Farragut for the same position at Science Hill on August 3rd. Higgins was head coach of the Admirals from 2017 through...
Kingsport Times-News
Shooting for the stars part of new world for NET football
It’s a brand new landscape for high school football teams in Northeast Tennessee. What was accomplished by Elizabethton, Hampton and Cloudland last year made a big impact on what teams can think about as they look forward. It’s a done deal. Area teams don’t have to just dream about winning a state football championship. If they have a few good horses, they can flat out believe it.
