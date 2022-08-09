Read full article on original website
Meet Kimmie, Mia and Xanos, pets of the week
Meet Kimmie, Mia and Xanos, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Lemon and Tangerine would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
International Cat Day Is Purrfection
These furry felines have been an international icon since the internet and are highly revered in cultures worldwide. International Cat Day is all about celebrating the love we have for them.
Black Dog Animal Rescue Adoptable Pets - August 11, 2022
Augusta is a puppy ready to learn all the cool things the world has to offer. She doesn't care about cats and gets along with other dogs. Augusta is a little shy at first meeting new people but if they sit and let her approach them, she warms up quickly - especially if they give her lots of pets and scratches. She has lots of energy and will get the zoomies too, but Augusta's foster home says she is "definitely a couch potato". Even though she's a puppy and doesn't know many commands, Augusta is a pro at car rides, house training and crate training. She's pretty good on a leash too! Looking for a young and fun pup to hang out with you? August might be the one! Apply to meet her today!
CVAS: Meet PoPo and Magpie, pets of the week
Meet PoPo and Magpie, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While PoPo and Magpie would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
A beagle puppy and his mother are the first of 62 rescued dogs to find a foster home
If you have been following the story of the beagles who were rescued from a laboratory in Culpeper Virginia it's time to pull out your tissues and have a good cry. For readers who are not familiar the animals were being mistreated while utilized for research and scientific experimentation. There were more than 4,000 beagles who were rescued and 64 of those found their way to Angels of Assissi in Roanoke where they will receive medical care and TLC until they find foster homes and ultimately a fur-ever home.
Animal shelters overwhelmed as more and more people surrender their pets
(CBS News) -- Animal shelters in some areas of the country are seeing more pets returned to their care. Some owners struggling with the rising costs of rent, food, and gas are making the difficult choice to surrender their cat or dog. "We had to make a decision about, you...
RSPCA called in after puppies found near Fryerning
Twenty puppies were rescued after being found abandoned in a cage in a layby. They were found in Fryerning, in Essex, at about 15:00 BST on 29 July by a member of the public, who called the RSPCA which rushed them to a vet. Inspector Sian Ridley, from the charity,...
9 dog breeds most at risk in hot weather, according to animal charity
Vets and UK-based animal charity the RSPCA have issued a heatwave warning for dog owners, highlighting dog breeds that are most at risk in hot weather and advising owners not to walk their pets in the intense heat. Dog owners have been warned to take extra care in sweltering temperatures,...
4,000 Beagles Rescued from Shuttered Virginia Breeding Facility Looking for New Homes
The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) is celebrating the removal of approximately 4,000 beagles from a research facility in Cumberland, Virginia, after a federal judge ordered that the dogs be freed from the facility and put up for adoption. CNN reports that a series of inspections of Envigo's...
RSPCA Rescue 25 Poorly Cats and Kittens Left Abandoned in a Flat in Merseyside
The animal welfare charity believes breeding got out of control. The RSPCA were called to rescue 25 cats and kittens who had been abandoned in a dingy flat in Merseyside. The animal welfare charity was responding to concerns about the pets who were left in a rented property in Birkenhead when the owners had moved out.
Rottweiler Adopts Homeless Puppy And Raises Him As His Own
An abandoned puppy was recently reported to a local rescue group in Ukraine, and staff members hurried to the spot to attempt to prevent the puppy from being exposed to bad weather. Two staff members of the rescue organization frantically combed the whole region in an effort to locate the lost dog before it was too late.
Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Jimbo
In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, NewsRadio 1080 KRLD brings you ‘Adoptable Pet Pals,’ a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption.
Cafe provides a free-range space for adoptable cats
A stray cat inspired one woman to design a space where felines can roam free and get adopted.
5 Best Types of Pitbulls for Every Dog Owner
Pitbulls are a type of dog that is often misunderstood. Pitbulls are not a specific breed of dog, but rather a term used to describe several similar breeds. There are many types of Pitbulls that make amazing pets. These dogs are often bred for fighting or other aggressive behaviors, which...
Are Jack Russells Good With Other Dogs (Full Explanation)
Are Jack Russells good with other dogs is exactly what we will be discussing in this post, so keep reading!. Jack Russell terriers are hyperactive dogs that require both physical activities and mental stimulation. Getting a second active companion dog will go a long way in helping them stay happy...
Dog rescued from hot car as police smash window after Shih Tzu left in 33C heat
Police smashed a window to rescue a distressed Shih Tzu which collapsed after being left in a sweltering car.The desperate dog was left in the car at a park and ride in Nottingham, when temperatures soared to 33C.Police bodycam footage shows officers break into the vehicle and remove the pet to safety on Monday afternoon.The dog was given water and rushed to an animal hospital where his temperature was recorded at 39.1C.Thankfully, the dog is making a good recovery and the owner is set to be quizzed by police with the case referred to the RSPCA.PC Jamie Martin, of...
Review: PetSafe Cozy Up Sofa Ramp
Small breeds, senior pets, and dogs recovering from an injury need the help of a ramp to reach vehicles, beds and other furniture. Most pet owners don't think about the need for a pet ramp until their dog actually needs one. But, did you know that products like the PetSafe CozyUp Sofa Ramp are actually beneficial for dogs of every breed and age?
