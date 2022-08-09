Augusta is a puppy ready to learn all the cool things the world has to offer. She doesn't care about cats and gets along with other dogs. Augusta is a little shy at first meeting new people but if they sit and let her approach them, she warms up quickly - especially if they give her lots of pets and scratches. She has lots of energy and will get the zoomies too, but Augusta's foster home says she is "definitely a couch potato". Even though she's a puppy and doesn't know many commands, Augusta is a pro at car rides, house training and crate training. She's pretty good on a leash too! Looking for a young and fun pup to hang out with you? August might be the one! Apply to meet her today!

PETS ・ 18 HOURS AGO