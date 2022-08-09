ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

Man dies following shooting in Anderson

By Bethany Fowler
ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died following a shooting early Tuesday morning in Anderson.

According to the Anderson Police Department, officers responded at 2:20 a.m. to the area of Cleveland Avenue and Fall Street in reference to a shooting.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The victim was later identified as 32-year-old Channing Chester, of Lexington.

Police said Chester was in an argument with an unknown Black man before the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identification of the suspect is asked to call  Crime Stoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC.

