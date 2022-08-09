ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

WSAV News 3

Savannah man faces life in prison for day-long robbery spree

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man is facing life in prison after pleading guilty to a day-long armed robbery spree. Anthony Franzel Hamilton, 60, of Savannah, pled guilty to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Deputies find remains in pond during search for man

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Investigators searching for a Georgia man missing since 2016 may have found human remains buried in the mud at the bottom of a pond near Augusta. Officials have been looking for Simon Powell, a logger known to carry large amounts of cash, since his truck was found on fire several miles […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Parker’s offering $5,000 reward in July Homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Parker’s is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects involved in the July 25 shooting that claimed the life of a 28-year-old, Savannah police say. Myles Bright was shot around 1:30 a.m. outside of the Parker’s gas station in the...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

