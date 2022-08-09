Read full article on original website
Related
Police chase ends with car crashing into package store, one dead
ATLANTA — A police chase has ended in violence in southwest Atlanta. Channel 2′s Tom Jones learned that a man is dead after witnesses say he slammed his car into a package store and then they heard a shot. Jones obtained exclusive video from a witness who saw...
Murder suspect fatally shoots himself after leading police chase, APD says
ATLANTA — A man who led police on a chase on Thursday is dead. According to Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials, he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. GBI officials say troopers responded to the area of Interstate 75/85...
A woman was shot on an Atlanta street. The investigation led to more than 180 evidence markers.
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night in West End that sent a 33-year-old woman to the hospital. 11Alive crews spotted over 180 yellow evidence markers set on the ground after officers responded to a report of a person shot just before 11 p.m. at 517 W. Whitehall St. SW, according to APD.
Savannah man faces life in prison for day-long robbery spree
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man is facing life in prison after pleading guilty to a day-long armed robbery spree. Anthony Franzel Hamilton, 60, of Savannah, pled guilty to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Cowardly’ Ga. gang member wanted for 6 drive-by shootings arrested
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man who was wanted for six drive-by shootings in Butts County has been taken into custody. Jaquavius Kesean Bland is a known member of the Bloods street gang, according to Butts County Sheriff Gary Long. Long says that Bland was taken into custody...
Deputies find remains in pond during search for man
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Investigators searching for a Georgia man missing since 2016 may have found human remains buried in the mud at the bottom of a pond near Augusta. Officials have been looking for Simon Powell, a logger known to carry large amounts of cash, since his truck was found on fire several miles […]
WJCL
Authorities in Bulloch County release dashcam video following deadly high-speed chase
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Dashcam of deadly chase; Viewer discretion advised. Authorities in Bulloch County have released dashcam video days after a police pursuit resulted in the death of a 27-year-old man. According to the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office, a deputy attempted to stop Ashton Mingle around...
Human remains found in pond during search for Georgia man who disappeared in 2016
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators searching for a Georgia man missing since 2016 may have found human remains buried in the mud at the bottom of a pond near Augusta. Officials have been looking for Simon Powell, a logger known to carry large amounts of cash, since his truck was found on fire several miles from his home six years ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dashcam Video released by Bulloch Sheriff of pursuit ending in fatality
Bulloch County Sheriff Noel Brown authorized a press release regarding a vehicle pursuit that took place Sunday August 7th on Pulaski Rd. The chase ended when the driver struck a bridge causing his vehicle to crash into the water. Since the press release there have been questions and commentary by...
wtoc.com
Parker’s offering $5,000 reward in July Homicide
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Parker’s is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects involved in the July 25 shooting that claimed the life of a 28-year-old, Savannah police say. Myles Bright was shot around 1:30 a.m. outside of the Parker’s gas station in the...
Police release video showing wanted suspect in deadly apartment shooting
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have released a video of a man whom they said shot and killed another. The shooting happened Sunday around 2 p.m. at the Parkside Apartments on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW near Pierce Avenue NW. Police said one man died in the shooting. The video...
Felony Suspect Ashton Mingle Dies In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In Bulloch County (Bulloch County, GA)
On Sunday morning, a man wanted on a felony warrant died in a motor-vehicle crash in Bulloch County. The crash happened on the Pulaski Highway bridge when the driver struck and crashed through rail and went into the water.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 Ga. sheriff’s deputies under investigation after cellphone video of arrest surfaces
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Two sheriff’s deputies in Butts County are under investigation after video of an arrest they made at a restaurant began making its rounds on social media. Butts County Sheriff Gary Long says cellphone video shows the deputies making an arrest at Shawn O’Brian’s Road...
Weapon scare following student fight leads to Gwinnett high school lockdown
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Schools officials said a fight between students led to a hard lockdown at Berkmar High School Thursday afternoon. In a letter being sent home to parents, the district said two students got into a fight right before dismissal and another student said they saw a weapon.
WJCL
Have you seen him? Police in Savannah searching for missing 14-year-old boy
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Savannah need your help finding a teen who has been missing nearly a week. According to Savannah Police, Dezreon Roy, 14, was last seen August 5 on the 6000 block of Damascus Road. Dezreon is described as 5 feet...
fox5atlanta.com
911 call about cold fries leads to arrest of man wanted for murder
It started with a disagreement over fries at a fast food restaurant in Cobb County. It turned into a police chase and a customer being arrested. That customer was out on bond on murder charges, police said.
Viral video shows ‘physical altercation’ between Atlanta police officer, woman
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are explaining why they say an officer used force while arresting a woman earlier this week. A video that has since gone viral shows one angle of the arrest. Now, police are releasing the video from the officer’s body-worn camera. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Man in U-Haul shot by police after reports of dispute on busy block of Memorial Drive
ATLANTA — A man was shot by police after reports of a dispute involving a man in a U-Haul on a busy block of Memorial Drive Tuesday. The shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the Glenwood Park area. That stretch of Memorial Drive is near Oakland Cemetery and...
Gun goes off inside Henry County school; student found with 2 guns in bookbag
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned that school police found two guns in student’s backpack at McDonough High School on Wednesday. The school district said the police were called to the school Wednesday morning after reports of what sounded like gunshots inside the school. School...
Former Morrow police chief, Georgia POST top official dies at 47
A top official in the state agency that oversees police officers died Monday in Savannah. Jimmy Callaway, who previously served as Morrow’s police chief, was only 47 years old. Mike Ayers, executive director of the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training council (POST), told Channel 2 that Callaway died...
Grice Connect
Statesboro, GA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
532K+
Views
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
Comments / 0