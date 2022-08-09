ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Commanders' Rivera fires defensive line coach Sam Mills III

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills III and promoted Jeff Zgonina from his role as defensive line assistant. Rivera announced the change Tuesday. He hired Mills in January 2020 shortly after taking over in Washington, after Mills served on Rivera’s staff throughout his nine-year tenure as the Carolina Panthers coach.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orange Man#American Football#The Syracuse Orange#Pwo
ClutchPoints

NFL Preseason Odds: Falcons vs. Lions prediction, odd and pick – 8/12/2022

The Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions will square off in NFL Preseason action on Friday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, which includes our Falcons-Lions prediction and pick we have laid out below. For the first time in over a decade, Atlanta will not have Matt […] The post NFL Preseason Odds: Falcons vs. Lions prediction, odd and pick – 8/12/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

WATCH: Bulldog punters talk camp competition

Mississippi State's struggles in the kicking game are well documented. The Bulldogs ranked 127th out of 130 FBS programs a season ago in net punting. That 33.75 per punt net average did little to help out in the battle for field position. As a result, State had difficulty flipping the field.
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Cowboys Assistant Coach Dealing With 'Private Health Matter'

Cowboys secondary coach and defensive pass game coordinator Joe Whitt won't be making the trip for Dallas' preseason opener this weekend. On Tuesday, the team released a statement that the assistant coach is tending to a "private health matter." Dallas Cowboys Secondary Coach/Defensive Pass Game Coordinator Joe Whitt is addressing...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy