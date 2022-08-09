Read full article on original website
Cowboys Coach Joe Whitt Jr. 1-on-1 Reveals ‘Shining Light of The Star’
“It’s partly about working for that man,” Whitt Jr. tells CowboysSI.com, speaking of Quinn.
Lockyln pushing his RB unit to be physical and tough in 2022
When Carlos Locklyn was hired as Oregon's new running back coach, he was tasked with rebuilding a running back room that had just two scholarship players on its roster, while saying goodbye to last year's top rusher Travis Dye to the USC Trojans. Eight months later as the Ducks hit...
FIU offensive coordinator breaks down his unit’s camp standouts
Speaking to the Miami Herald on Thursday – exactly three weeks before the 2022 season opener against visiting Bryant University – FIU offensive coordinator David Yost still doesn’t know the identity of his starting quarterback.
Commanders' Rivera fires defensive line coach Sam Mills III
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills III and promoted Jeff Zgonina from his role as defensive line assistant. Rivera announced the change Tuesday. He hired Mills in January 2020 shortly after taking over in Washington, after Mills served on Rivera’s staff throughout his nine-year tenure as the Carolina Panthers coach.
College football 2022: Top 10 returning special teamers this season
In college football, teams are usually evaluated based on their offenses and defenses. If a team has a star quarterback or a standout defender coming back for the year, its outlook for the year ahead is typically a good one. But the one factor of the game that is not typically considered is special teams.
NFL Preseason Odds: Falcons vs. Lions prediction, odd and pick – 8/12/2022
The Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions will square off in NFL Preseason action on Friday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, which includes our Falcons-Lions prediction and pick we have laid out below. For the first time in over a decade, Atlanta will not have Matt […] The post NFL Preseason Odds: Falcons vs. Lions prediction, odd and pick – 8/12/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Bulldog punters talk camp competition
Mississippi State's struggles in the kicking game are well documented. The Bulldogs ranked 127th out of 130 FBS programs a season ago in net punting. That 33.75 per punt net average did little to help out in the battle for field position. As a result, State had difficulty flipping the field.
Cowboys Assistant Coach Dealing With 'Private Health Matter'
Cowboys secondary coach and defensive pass game coordinator Joe Whitt won't be making the trip for Dallas' preseason opener this weekend. On Tuesday, the team released a statement that the assistant coach is tending to a "private health matter." Dallas Cowboys Secondary Coach/Defensive Pass Game Coordinator Joe Whitt is addressing...
