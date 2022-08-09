Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
Citrus County in bind with road builder over repaving contract
Citrus County Commissioners say they are committed to an aggressive road-resurfacing program. Yet they’re hamstrung by market conditions, and so reluctantly gave a contractor a second 60-day extension on a $4.7 million contract. Even with the extension, Commissioners have little hope Pave-Rite Inc. will come close to finishing the...
Villages Daily Sun
Sumter Commission: Reports expose ties to special interests
Four men running for Sumter County’s commission as “resident-first, not developer-first candidates” actually have been bankrolled by more developer money than their opponents, new campaign finance reports show. The bombshell revelation torpedoes the men’s main talking point that they are the only candidates who are not “developer...
villages-news.com
Loomer crushes Webster in Villagers for Trump straw poll
Challenger Laura Loomer has crushed Congressman Daniel Webster in a Villagers for Trump straw poll. Villagers for Trump, in a straw poll conducted Tuesday night at Eisenhower Recreation Center, favored Loomer by 89.07 percent to the 10.2 percent garnered by the incumbent GOP Congressman. The two will square off in the Aug. 23 Republican Primary. It’s a winner-take-all contest as there is no Democrat on the November ballot.
Citrus County Chronicle
Check for unclaimed property at Citrus Clerk of Courts
Each year, thousands of dollars in unclaimed property with the Citrus County Clerk of Courts and Comptroller’s office sits waiting to be claimed. After attempts to return the money to the rightful owners have been exhausted, the money is considered unclaimed property. Clerk Angela Vick encourages Citrus County residents...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
It’s time for a new mayor of Ocala
Next year, the voters of Ocala will once again choose their mayor. While no one has stepped forward to challenge longtime incumbent Kent Guinn, the time has come for the community to make a change. Historically, the mayor’s duties have been largely ceremonial. The mayor has no vote on the...
orlandomedicalnews.com
AdventHealth to Open First Two Pharmacy Kiosks Locations in Florida, Marion County Included
AdventHealth is now home to SpotRx pharmacy kiosks to make it convenient and more accessible for patients to fill prescriptions before leaving the doctor’s office. The kiosks will provide acute and chronic medications, over the counter products as well as creams, ointments, eye drops and test strips. The kiosks will not house controlled substances such as diazepam or oxycodone. Patients insert a prescription receipt, and the kiosk dispenses the medication. The SpotRx pharmacy kiosk is currently available at AdventHealth Care Pavilion Westchase in Hillsborough County and will be installed later this year at AdventHealth Care Pavilion Heathbrook in Marion County.
Florida Senate Prepares For Possible Trial of Andrew Warren
Suspended Hillsborough state attorney says he will fight suspension by Gov. DeSantis
Ron DeSantis Names Three New Judges
At the end of last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced three judicial appointments: one to the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court, one to the Hillsborough County Court, and one to the Hernando County Court. Cynthia Oster, of Tampa, to serve as Judge on the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court. Oster has served...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hernandosun.com
Drop-off point recycling vs. curbside pickup
It’s a sweltering afternoon at the county’s sprawling landfill complex, north of Brooksville near the Citrus County line. Surrounded by a thick forest and abutting the Suncoast Parkway, it’s relatively tranquil and surprisingly free of any foul odors. On top of a “cell”, industry-speak for the meticulously carved mountain of garbage that resembles a Native American burial mound, a carefully-orchestrated symphony is being performed. Bulldozers, trained spotters looking for things like tires or batteries, and commercial contractors dumping construction waste are moving around.
villages-news.com
Windmill and water tower weren’t built to withstand Florida weather
First of all the windmill and water tower at Brownwood were obviously constructed with materials that never had a chance of surviving Florida weather. This seems ridiculously obvious. For the Developer to build these structures in this area with these sorts of materials borders on negligence. Does anyone reading this believe The Villages didn’t know that these materials had no chance of surviving in this climate? They build thousands of homes, rec centers, golf courses and adjacent structures, retail space, etc. etc. Surely they know what materials work and which do not.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County hospitals get low Medicare/Medicaid ratings
Citrus County’s two hospitals received overall subpar evaluations as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service annual star rating for the nation’s hospitals. The five-star ratings this year is the first time the federal agency used its new number of measures and assigned hospitals to peer groups to better reflect their performance.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River searching for heirs of Hunter Springs Park property's former owner
Related to Lida Martin, the widow who sold the property of what’s now Hunter Springs Park to the city of Crystal River in the late 1930s?. City officials want to know. “Contact City Hall, 352-795-4216, extension 301, and ask for the city manager,” City Manager Ken Frink said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
niceville.com
Florida pharmacist allegedly filled opioid prescriptions he knew were not valid
FLORIDA – A Tampa-area pharmacist is accused of unlawfully distributing opioids by filling prescriptions he knew were not valid. In a complaint filed on August 1 and unsealed Thursday, the U.S. Department of Justice alleges that Nathaniel Esalomi unlawfully distributed powerful opioids by filling prescriptions he knew were not valid at Apexx Pharmacy in Hudson, Florida, where he is the owner and sole pharmacist, the DOJ said in an announcement.
suncoastnews.com
Man charged with selling narcotics in Dade City
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit was made aware of a possible dealer in narcotics who was selling large amounts of methamphetamine within Hernando County, the Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook on Thursday, Aug. 11.
mynews13.com
Florida developer plans modular home community to bridge the affordability gap
The solution to Florida's affordable housing crisis may look different from what some may think if a local development firm’s prediction is correct. Florida is experiencing a housing crisis, and multiple solutions are being considered. Officials at ERC Communities Inc. believe they have found the answer in modular homes.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bond increased for Homosassa man arrested for striking motorcyclist in road rage
A judge raised the bond amount for a Homosassa man jailed on accusations he rammed his vehicle into a motorcyclist during an act of road rage that put his victim on life support. Court documents show Kristopher Alan Hite’s initial and total $17,000 bond set during his Monday, Aug. 8,...
Boat not repaired after two years, moved to undisclosed location
John McDonough turned to Better Call Behnken for help after he says a boat repair shop didn't finish his boat after two years, and the owner wouldn't tell him where it was.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says seniors are being overlooked
I am piggybacking off a letter I just read about removing taxes from seniors. Yes, as a senior who has worked since age 14, I truly feel (as many others do) that senior citizens are left to fend for themselves. We have paved the way for the upcoming generation, yet...
fox13news.com
Transportation policy change forces some Pasco students to find their own way to school
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A change to the Pasco County school district's transportation policy is forcing a lot of students to find their own transportation to school for the first time. The district is eliminating "courtesy busing" for middle and high school students. The state only funds busing for...
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Aug. 8 and 9
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Aug. 8. Henry Neil White, 43, Homosassa, arrested Aug. 8 for sex offender fail to report to sheriff’s office within 48 hours of vacate/relocate of residence. Bond $5,000. Kaylie Lynn Wright, 33, Crystal River, arrested Aug. 8 for felony driving while license...
Comments / 0