Chance of thunderstorms for Lehigh Valley as extreme heat set to finally end

By John Misinco, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 2 days ago
Storm clouds roll over Bethlehem April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

The Lehigh Valley is under a heat advisory for one more day Tuesday — then some relief.

But first, a chance of showers and thunderstorms could rain on Musikfest’s parade, while bringing some much needed rain to the region, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

The chance for storms is greatest after 5 p.m. through early Wednesday, as a cold front moves through the region, according to the forecast. The chance of precipitation is 60%, but only up to .2 of an inch of rain is expected.

Before the rain, the region will feel the effects of the extreme heat for one final day. The heat index could reach as high as 101 degrees, prompting a heat advisory through 8 p.m.

The combined heat and humidity will again increase the threat of heat related health issues, the weather service warns. Anyone who can should stay indoors in air conditioning. If you must go out, remember to drink plenty of fluids and stay out of the sun when possible.

Looking ahead to the end of the week, it will be a pleasant finish for Musikfest, with high temperatures in the low 80s from Friday through Sunday, according to the forecast.

Here is the extended forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 101. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 58.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

