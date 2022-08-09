NTSB report on Southwest flight attendant's injury upon landing in Orange County

The NTSB has released an accident report describing how a Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered a compression fracture in her spine during a hard landing in California last month.

The report says the flight attendant was hurt on landing at John Wayne-Orange County Airport in San Ana, California.

The flight attendant was in her proper place, a jump seat with her seat belt properly buckled. The report says the flight attendant believed "the plane hit the ground with such force that she thought the plane had crashed. She felt pain in her back, neck and she could not move."

She was taken to the hospital with what the report calls a "compression fracture to her T3 vertebra."

The T3 is about one-third of the way down the spinal column.

The NTSB report assigns no blame for the incident.

In a printed statement, Southwest says "We are concerned when any employee is injured. We reported the matter to the NTSB in accordance with regulatory requirements and conducted an internal review of the event."

