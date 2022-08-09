Video: San Antonio Zoo hippos enjoy "bite size" watermelons

How do Hippos keep their cool in the triple-digit heat of a Texas summer?

Hippos are native to the brutal weather conditions of sub-Saharan Africa, so they're pretty well adapted to heat. And they know to keep to the water.

But keepers at the San Antonio Zoo know even a hippo loves a cool treat - like good old Texas watermelon.

But with their massive mouths, hippos don't need to have the melon sliced neatly. The San Antonio Zoo-keepers have a video showing their hippo pals taking full size watermelons, rind and all, in one big bite.

It looks messy. But very, very refreshing.

