San Antonio, TX

Video: San Antonio Zoo hippos enjoy "bite size" watermelons

By Curt Lewis
 2 days ago

How do Hippos keep their cool in the triple-digit heat of a Texas summer?

Hippos are native to the brutal weather conditions of sub-Saharan Africa, so they're pretty well adapted to heat. And they know to keep to the water.

But keepers at the San Antonio Zoo know even a hippo loves a cool treat - like good old Texas watermelon.

But with their massive mouths, hippos don't need to have the melon sliced neatly. The San Antonio Zoo-keepers have a video showing their hippo pals taking full size watermelons, rind and all, in one big bite.

It looks messy. But very, very refreshing.

Posted by San Antonio Zoo on Thursday, August 4, 2022

