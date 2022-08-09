ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Jones sent ‘intimate photo’ of his wife to Roger Stone, says Sandy Hook lawyer

By Kate Feldman, New York Daily News
 2 days ago

Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones texted a naked photo of his wife to conservative political consultant Roger Stone before it landed in the lap of a lawyer representing the parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Attorney Mark Bankston, who represents parents Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, confirmed Monday that the “intimate photo” was part of the trove of data accidentally sent to him by Jones’ own lawyer.

“I’m a little concerned about it because that intimate photo was sent to Roger Stone, and I don’t know if that was consensual,” Bankston told The Young Turks .

“And if it wasn’t consensual, Mrs. [Erika] Wulff Jones should know about that. And there might be something that needs to be done about that. Then again, it could be totally consensual. But when I see that — and I don’t see any indication that it was — I’m concerned something might not be on the up and up with that. There are certainly laws in certain states about that.”

Most states have laws against the nonconsensual sharing of intimate photos, but some require the act to be vindictive or intended to harm.

After the stunning reveal during the trial that Jones’ lawyer had inadvertently shared the texts, Jones tried to brush off anything inflammatory, saying there was “nothing” hidden on his phone.

“Sorry, I mean, there was a photo I sent my wife of her naked. OK, they got that,” he said on his show Saturday. “So, my wife looks pretty good. The point is, there is one naked picture of my wife in there, so that’s what they got! No d—k pics, no nothing.”

Stone, who was an adviser to former President Donald Trump, has been a bit more panicky, urging Jones to sue his lawyer, F. Andino Reynal, for the leak, alluding to a conspiracy because Reynal was appointed to a federal prosecutor post by former Obama administration Attorney General Eric Holder.

“Now do you think his release of Jones text messages was ‘inadvertent’ or a mistake?,” Stone wrote on Telegram Friday. “If I were Jones I would sue this guy for the exact same amount that the jury finds against him.”

Jones, who owns the conspiracy theory site, InfoWars, lost his defamation suit last week, filed by the parents of Sandy Hook Elementary School students who were murdered in 2012. Jones had continued claiming the massacre was a false flag operation and never actually happened. He has been ordered to pay $49 million in punitive and compensatory damages.

