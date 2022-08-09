ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

'Please get the dog!' Bodycam shows Florida K-9 taking down armed teen burglary suspect

OCALA, Fla. - Bodycam video shows the moment a 15-year-old armed burglary suspect was taken down by a swift Marion County Sheriff's Office K-9. Last month, K-9 Cpl. Justin Tortora spotted a red Ford truck driving in the 5200 block of SW HWY 200 and discovered that the truck was reported stolen out of Gainesville. When the deputy attempted to stop the driver, he reportedly took off and led Cpl. Tortora on a pursuit.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Teenager wanted on weapons warrant busted with marijuana in Lady Lake

A teenager wanted on a weapons warrant was busted with marijuana in Lady Lake. Ta’Vion Latrell Smith, 19, of Gainesville, was driving a black 2017 Hyundai passenger car at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday heading south on Old Dixie Highway when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner was wanted on an Alachua County warrant charging him with carrying a concealed weapon, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
WCJB

MCSO deputies release video catching “carhopping” suspect

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office released video of deputies arresting a 15-year-old driving a vehicle stolen from Gainesville after leading deputies on a chase. Deputies say On July 28, they spotted a red Ford truck driving on Southwest Highway 200 that was reported stolen out of...
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocala, FL
Marion County, FL
Crime & Safety
Ocala, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, FL
villages-news.com

Driver with drugs nabbed during speeding patrol near SeaBreeze Recreation Center

A driver with drugs in his vehicle was nabbed during a speeding patrol near the SeaBreeze Recreation Center. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was conducting traffic enforcement at about 6 p.m. Wednesday on Buena Vista Boulevard due to complaints about drivers exceeding the speed limit. The deputy caught on radar a red 2014 Volkswagen Passat four-door sedan traveling at 53 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Ocala teen convicted of murdering Brandon Hammett in 2018

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Four years after the deadly murder of a teenager in Ocala another teenager has been found guilty by a jury. Luis Angel Ortega, 19, has been convicted of first-degree murder for the 2018 shooting of Brandon Hammett, 18. Ortega was 15 years old when he pulled...
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laser Beam#Mcso#The Mcso Aviation Unit#Air 1#Opd
leesburg-news.com

Woman charged with stabbing man with scissors at gas station

A Leesburg woman was arrested after she reportedly stabbed a man in the face with scissors during an argument in a gas station parking lot. Jamya T. Gardner, 22, of 416 Goss Ave., was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and simple battery after the incident, which happened Friday morning at the Murphy USA station at 1801 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Tipster calls 911 to report intoxicated diner at Outback Steakhouse in Leesburg

A tipster called 911 to report an intoxicated diner at the Outback Steakhouse in Leesburg, leading to the woman’s arrest. Leesburg police officers were dispatched Tuesday night to the restaurant on U.S. Hwy. 441 where they found a Hyundai passenger car in the parking lot with its engine running. The sole occupant of the SUV, 64-year-old Diane Lisa Jones, appeared to be trying to sleep. When Jones rolled down the window, an officer could see that her eyes were glassy. She became very talkative and told the officer that her husband was on the way to pick her up, according to the arrest report. The officer also noted in the report that Jones appeared to be confused and was unable to properly form sentences.
LEESBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Man left fighting for his life after violent road rage attack in Citrus County

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. - A violent road rage attack in Citrus County sent a man to the hospital fighting for his life, and the driver responsible behind bars. Investigators said Kristopher Hite intentionally swerved his SUV into the next lane, slamming into the man riding his motorcycle. Levi Lamoreaux is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ocala-news.com

Silver Springs man jailed after stealing pickup truck, trailer, and UTV

A 26-year-old Silver Springs man was arrested after he admitted to stealing a pickup truck, trailer, and utility task vehicle. On Tuesday, shortly before 7 a.m., a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to the theft of several vehicles. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a male victim who stated that his pickup truck, trailer, and side-by-side UTV had been stolen.
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
villages-news.com

Police deploy stop sticks to apprehend man in stolen Cadillac after 100 mph chase

Lady Lake police deployed stop sticks to apprehend a man in a stolen Cadillac after a chase of speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. Joshua Douglas Atkins, 31, of 206 Morningside Ave. in Lady Lake, had been at the wheel of the gold 2005 Cadillac when officers deployed stop sticks and hit three of the vehicle’s four tires at about 10 p.m. Tuesday at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the entrance to Water Oak Golf & Country Club, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
WCJB

Let us introduce you to MCSO’s new K9 deputy: Albi

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Canine Albi is the newest deputy to join the School Resource Officer division with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The german short-haired pointer is the first of her kind in Marion County. She’s been trained to detect firearms, ammunition, bullet casings, post-blast residue, smokeless powder,...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Marion County man arrested for misusing a laser device

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in jail after shining a laser pointer at a Marion County Sheriff’s Office helicopter Monday night. Antonio Marente, 37, is behind bars on a charge of misusing a laser device. Ocala Police say he directed a laser green laser pointer at a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy