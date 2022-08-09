Read full article on original website
'Please get the dog!' Bodycam shows Florida K-9 taking down armed teen burglary suspect
OCALA, Fla. - Bodycam video shows the moment a 15-year-old armed burglary suspect was taken down by a swift Marion County Sheriff's Office K-9. Last month, K-9 Cpl. Justin Tortora spotted a red Ford truck driving in the 5200 block of SW HWY 200 and discovered that the truck was reported stolen out of Gainesville. When the deputy attempted to stop the driver, he reportedly took off and led Cpl. Tortora on a pursuit.
Teenager wanted on weapons warrant busted with marijuana in Lady Lake
A teenager wanted on a weapons warrant was busted with marijuana in Lady Lake. Ta’Vion Latrell Smith, 19, of Gainesville, was driving a black 2017 Hyundai passenger car at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday heading south on Old Dixie Highway when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner was wanted on an Alachua County warrant charging him with carrying a concealed weapon, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Alachua County deputies ask for help identifying armed disturbance suspects
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for the community’s help identifying a trio of people connected to gun violence. Deputies say released photos of three men they say were involved in an armed disturbance. The incident happened on July 13 at the Green...
MCSO deputies release video catching “carhopping” suspect
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office released video of deputies arresting a 15-year-old driving a vehicle stolen from Gainesville after leading deputies on a chase. Deputies say On July 28, they spotted a red Ford truck driving on Southwest Highway 200 that was reported stolen out of...
Driver with drugs nabbed during speeding patrol near SeaBreeze Recreation Center
A driver with drugs in his vehicle was nabbed during a speeding patrol near the SeaBreeze Recreation Center. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was conducting traffic enforcement at about 6 p.m. Wednesday on Buena Vista Boulevard due to complaints about drivers exceeding the speed limit. The deputy caught on radar a red 2014 Volkswagen Passat four-door sedan traveling at 53 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report.
Dade City officer-involved shooting prompts large police presence
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place near a Dollar General in Dade City Thursday morning.
Ocala teen convicted of murdering Brandon Hammett in 2018
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Four years after the deadly murder of a teenager in Ocala another teenager has been found guilty by a jury. Luis Angel Ortega, 19, has been convicted of first-degree murder for the 2018 shooting of Brandon Hammett, 18. Ortega was 15 years old when he pulled...
15-year-old boy arrested by MCSO after burglarizing vehicles, fleeing in stolen pickup truck
A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Ocala after he admitted to burglarizing multiple vehicles, vandalizing a law enforcement officer’s patrol car, and fleeing in a pickup truck that was reported stolen. According to a social media post from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, on July 28, 2022, a K-9...
Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Dade City
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said they are investigating the Dade City Police Department officer-involved shooting, which occurred near 14th Street and Martin Luther King Blvd.
Woman charged with stabbing man with scissors at gas station
A Leesburg woman was arrested after she reportedly stabbed a man in the face with scissors during an argument in a gas station parking lot. Jamya T. Gardner, 22, of 416 Goss Ave., was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and simple battery after the incident, which happened Friday morning at the Murphy USA station at 1801 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.
Tipster calls 911 to report intoxicated diner at Outback Steakhouse in Leesburg
A tipster called 911 to report an intoxicated diner at the Outback Steakhouse in Leesburg, leading to the woman’s arrest. Leesburg police officers were dispatched Tuesday night to the restaurant on U.S. Hwy. 441 where they found a Hyundai passenger car in the parking lot with its engine running. The sole occupant of the SUV, 64-year-old Diane Lisa Jones, appeared to be trying to sleep. When Jones rolled down the window, an officer could see that her eyes were glassy. She became very talkative and told the officer that her husband was on the way to pick her up, according to the arrest report. The officer also noted in the report that Jones appeared to be confused and was unable to properly form sentences.
Man left fighting for his life after violent road rage attack in Citrus County
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. - A violent road rage attack in Citrus County sent a man to the hospital fighting for his life, and the driver responsible behind bars. Investigators said Kristopher Hite intentionally swerved his SUV into the next lane, slamming into the man riding his motorcycle. Levi Lamoreaux is...
Man arrested after 5 armed robberies, possible homicide, Lake County deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A suspect of five armed robberies in Lake County was arrested on Tuesday, and he may be the suspect wanted in an active homicide investigation, according to the Lake County Sheriffs Office. Dustin Perdue, 27, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after deputies suspected him of being...
Silver Springs man jailed after stealing pickup truck, trailer, and UTV
A 26-year-old Silver Springs man was arrested after he admitted to stealing a pickup truck, trailer, and utility task vehicle. On Tuesday, shortly before 7 a.m., a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to the theft of several vehicles. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a male victim who stated that his pickup truck, trailer, and side-by-side UTV had been stolen.
Police deploy stop sticks to apprehend man in stolen Cadillac after 100 mph chase
Lady Lake police deployed stop sticks to apprehend a man in a stolen Cadillac after a chase of speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. Joshua Douglas Atkins, 31, of 206 Morningside Ave. in Lady Lake, had been at the wheel of the gold 2005 Cadillac when officers deployed stop sticks and hit three of the vehicle’s four tires at about 10 p.m. Tuesday at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the entrance to Water Oak Golf & Country Club, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Ocala police asking for help identifying man who allegedly stole alcohol from Circle K
The Ocala Police Department is turning to the community to help identify a male suspect in a recent theft case that occurred at a local Circle K gas station. According to a social media post from OPD, the male suspect (pictured below) entered the Circle K gas station located at 1702 S Pine Avenue and stole several alcoholic beverages.
Florida Woman Fined $500 For Giving Lost Dog To Animal Shelter
'I was just trying to be a good citizen.'
Let us introduce you to MCSO’s new K9 deputy: Albi
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Canine Albi is the newest deputy to join the School Resource Officer division with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The german short-haired pointer is the first of her kind in Marion County. She’s been trained to detect firearms, ammunition, bullet casings, post-blast residue, smokeless powder,...
WCJB
Marion County man arrested for misusing a laser device
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in jail after shining a laser pointer at a Marion County Sheriff’s Office helicopter Monday night. Antonio Marente, 37, is behind bars on a charge of misusing a laser device. Ocala Police say he directed a laser green laser pointer at a...
'It's senseless': Family of motorcyclist on life support reacts to arrest of alleged road rage driver
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — A serious crash has sent a family into a frenzy while they try to keep their loved one alive. "I got his picture. he was all purple, stitched up, out of it. Swollen with tubes and it was just heartbreaking," Dale Lamoreaux said. He says...
