North Adams, MA

franklincountynow.com

Massachusetts Bans Nonessential Water Use

(Greenfield, MA) As the drought continues to worsen, Massachusetts has declared a Level 3 Critical Drought. The state has required Greenfield and all other towns to ban all nonessential outdoor watering and water use, effective immediately. “Unfortunately, one rain event is not going to get us out of this situation...
GREENFIELD, MA
WSBS

Another Exciting Berkshire County Car Show is Almost Here (over 100 classic car photos)

Berkshire County residents were recently treated to the Great Barrington Main Street Car Show (see over 100 photos below) which was hosted by the Great Barrington Fire Department on Aug. 4. It was very hot in the Berkshires that day but folks still came out to check out the classic cruisers up and down Main and Railroad Streets in Great Barrington especially around 5:30/6 pm when the evening started to cool down a bit. Though the Car Show took place on a hot day, the Great Barrington Fire Department was still pleased with the turnout as proceeds from the event went to the department's scholarship fund which benefits and supports local youth in the southern Berkshires.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
theberkshireedge.com

New Great Barrington DPW Superintendent hired

Great Barrington — The town has announced that it has hired Housatonic resident Joe Aberdale as the town’s new Department of Public Works Superintendent. According to a news release issued by town publicist Ellen Lahr, Aberdale will oversee the town’s highway and wastewater operations, cemeteries, waste transfer facility, and other town infrastructure.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WNAW 94.7

Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts

I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

MA Residents: Don’t Even Think Of Taking Pics Where A Crime Took Place

A bill recently cleared the House and Senate in Boston earlier this month as Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker officially signed a measure prohibiting first responders and citizens from taking unauthorized photos of crime scenes that are pending an investigation until an arrest has been made. The infraction is a misdemeanor that could result in a $2,000 fine or one year in jail.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

What Does an E8 Code Mean on a Window Air Conditioning Unit?

One thing visitors and residents of the Berkshires love is the beautiful summer weather that our county has to offer. However, as is the classic case with Berkshire County, it can beautiful one minute and then be pouring rain the next minute. Plus, you never know what it's going to be like heat-wise. I remember a couple of summers back, one of my window air conditioning units kicked the bucket. Berkshire County had some consistent hot days in a three or four-day period and I was scrambling to buy a unit. I looked in stores throughout Pittsfield, North Adams, Lee, Adams, and Great Barrington. After a little waiting and sweating, I was finally able to track one down at a store in Pittsfield. I figured, heck, I'll buy a replacement and a backup seeing that there seemed to be a scarcity factor at that time.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Council Requests 75k for Policing Alternatives

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Just days after District Attorney Andrea Harrington's investigation found the police killing of Miguel Estrella within legal bounds, the City Council has asked for policing alternatives. A petition from Ward 1 Councilor Kenneth Warren requesting $75,000 appropriated for the creation of alternative community emergency services was...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

Classic Cars, Fireworks & Music This Saturday In Cheshire!

Are you ready for a great night of awesome eats, cool music, beautiful rides, and beautiful weather for a fireworks display? Luckily for you, Berkshire County residents, this Saturday night in Cheshire, you'll have all that and more!. It's another Cruz Nite and Fireworks show! Always a great time for...
CHESHIRE, MA
WSBS

MA Residents Can Expect to Freeze Their Buns Off This Winter

As any resident knows, Berkshire County can keep you on your toes when it comes to weather. Oftentimes, you'll experience hot and cool temperatures all on the same day. It can be beautiful out one minute and the next, a downpour. It's not uncommon for Berkshire County residents to see snow in the spring months as well as early fall, as early as October.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Part of Easthampton road to be closed for crash investigation

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Northampton Street in Easthampton will be closed Thursday night as part of an ongoing crash investigation. Police said the area from West Street to Florence Road will be closed from 7 to 8 p.m. The investigation continues after two people were killed in...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Lanesborough Approves Extension for Cannabis Dispensary

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The Selectmen approved a one-year extension for operating and manufacturing for Royal Hemp LLC, which is in the process of constructing a new building on its property. Lev Kelman, owner of 660 Cheshire Road, said at Monday's board meeting that he expects construction to begin soon...
LANESBOROUGH, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Pittsfield begins restricting outdoor water use

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – As the hot and dry weather persists across the region, Pittsfield has started implementing restrictions on outdoor water use. The limits, which began Monday, include watering lawns and gardens, washing vehicles and filling swimming pools. “I don’t want to concern citizens that we’re going to run out of water, but it […]
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

An Amazing Drum Battle in Berkshire County Took Place on Aug. 9 (VIDEO)

Berkshire County has a plethora of talented musicians and each year our local radio stations host summer concert series events including Live on the Lake in Pittsfield, Party in the Park in North Adams, and Sounds of Summer in Great Barrington. Berkshire County residents love to come out to these concerts to watch, dance, and sing along with their favorite local bands.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

WUPE

