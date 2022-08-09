Read full article on original website
Sweep Named an Innovator in the Carbon Management Software Green Quadrant 2022
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Just 15 months after launching publicly, Sweep, the leading carbon management platform for large enterprises, has been named an Innovator in the Carbon Management Software Green Quadrant 2022 by the independent research firm Verdantix. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005488/en/ (Graphic: Verdantix)
Here's How to Boost Your Business and Benefit the Planet With Sustainable Data Centers
Data centers are critical for many businesses today but consume considerable energy and water resources. Learning how to manage this consumption will likely create success for your business's global sustainability efforts.
What's Going On With MindMed? Former CMO Dr. Freeman Proposes 'Value Enhancement Plan' After Stock Volatility
FCM MM Holdings sent a letter to MindMed’s MNMD board of directors calling on them to adopt a new strategic plan to "turn the company around.”. The note begins with a provocative statement: “We have seen the value of our investments in MindMed plummet as the stock has fallen from its highs of around $5.77 to $0.70 per share,” and then goes on to express investors’ concern “about the company’s strategic direction.”
FIT Graduates on Sustainability, Circularity & Secondhand
Click here to read the full article. For about 15 years, a capstone project at the Fashion Institute of Technology has given students 13 weeks to build a denim brand from scratch—including fabric development and design. Since its start, approximately 1,000 students have participated. “We expected a lot from the students; we got a lot from the students,” said Jeffrey Silberman, the former chairperson of the Textile Development and Marketing Department at the Fashion Institute of Technology. The Denim Project at FIT has also seen a bevy of industry advisors share their expertise with students, helping the next generation. Lenzing has been...
thefastmode.com
Micro Focus’ CyberRes Partners with Google Cloud
CyberRes, a Micro Focus line of business, announced a partnership with Google Cloud to support the upcoming release of BigQuery remote functions. The partnership will see CyberRes’ end-to-end enterprise data protection solution, Voltage SecureData, integrate with Google’s BigQuery data warehouse to accelerate and expand organizations’ data science initiatives and help companies comply with ever-evolving privacy regulations.
Walmart Layoffs Reflect Its Digital Evolution More Than Fresh Economic Insight
It is never a good sign when the nation’s largest private employer says it’s cutting jobs at headquarters, especially in an economic environment — and industry — that is on high alert for bad news. But as much as Walmart’s decision to lay off workers at...
How to Accelerate App Performance by Performance Engineering? [Best Practices Inside]
Building a product with quality in mind not only improves product performance but also helps build a strong reputation and loyal customer base in the long run. Let’s take a closer look at what performance engineering is in detail. What Does Performance Engineering Stand For?. Say you are building.
QuickBooks Launches SMB Wholesale Marketplace
QuickBooks has launched a new marketplace called Trada that “connects independent retailers with amazing brands and wholesale sellers,” the company said. According to a Thursday (Aug. 11) blog post announcing the new marketplace, the platform is especially geared toward small businesses. In function and appearance, the Trada website looks somewhat like a cross between Etsy and Amazon.
Business Insider
Speed and security are critical for today's mobile workforce. Here are some tools that can make it easier.
An increasingly mobile workforce creates challenges for organizations. Speed, performance, and security are all top issues to address. Companies can turn to several technology tools to help their organizations run efficiently in this environment. The business world is entering a new frontier where mobility rules. Navigating through this shift, companies...
New Strategic Partnership Helps Hospitals Deploy Epic EHR to AWS Cloud
– Cloudticity and Sapphire Health announced a strategic partnership to help hospitals and healthcare providers that use Epic EHR to undergo a seamless transition into the AWS Cloud. – This first-ever strategic alliance enables hospital systems to leverage cloud power to ensure their infrastructure can achieve high levels of availability,...
WM Technology, Inc. Launches Weedmaps For Business, A Complete SaaS Platform
Recently, WM Technology, Inc. MAPS, a marketplace and technology solutions provider to the cannabis industry, announced the launch of Weedmaps for Business. "Formerly WM Business, the Company’s reconfiguration and renaming of its SaaS offerings better reflect the comprehensive B2B and B2C suite of products that afford cannabis retailers and brands of all sizes with fully integrated tools to run their businesses," reads a statement.
Zayed Sustainability Prize 2023 Demonstrates Global Reach and Impact with over 4,500 Submissions
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Following a successful 4-month submissions phase, the Zayed Sustainability Prize, the UAE’s pioneering global award for recognising excellence in sustainability, has officially closed entries for its 2023 awards cycle. Over 4,500 applications were received across the five Prize categories of Health, Food, Energy, Water and Global High Schools, from a record 152 countries, demonstrating the Prize’s growing global reach and impact. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005418/en/ The Zayed Sustainability Prize 2023 receives more than 4,500 submissions globally (Graphic: AETOSWire)
ALE Solutions Appoints Albert Novak Company President
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- ALE Solutions, a FLEETCOR ® (NYSE:FLT) company and leader in lodging solutions to the insurance industry, has appointed Albert (A.J.) Novak as company president. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005273/en/ Novak brings more than 30 years of business-to-business expertise to ALE, including senior leadership roles at ServiceMaster Restore, one of the largest franchised disaster restoration companies in the United States, and Response Team 1, a national leader in emergency response, property reconstruction and renovation.
The Supply Chain Tech Revolution
Clara Hustad, AVP, Industry Solutions Marketing at AT&T Business, joins Cheddar News to discuss how businesses have been adapting the supply chain over a challenging 24 months and how they are becoming more efficient, connected, and sustainable for the future.
Jack Henry to Acquire Payrailz, Add Tools to Help FIs Compete With Disruptors
Saying it’s adding more solutions to help banks and credit unions compete with industry disruptors, Jack Henry & Associates announced that it will acquire digital payment platform Payrailz. This acquisition will enhance Jack Henry’s payments-as-a-service (PaaS) strategy by adding the Payrailz consumer and commercial bill pay, real-time person-to-person, account-to-account...
yankodesign.com
Samsung sustainability initiative takes a step forward with Unpacked 2022 devices
Smartphones are one of the most ubiquitous pieces of consumer electronics in the world today. An overwhelming number of people have one, some might even have two, and millions of phones are shipped every quarter. In fact, there might be too many smartphones out there in the world, and not all of them are actually in use or even in one piece. As wonderful as smartphones are, their production and disposal contribute to the worsening state of our environment, especially because of how many they are. Smartphone manufacturers have thankfully started to be more aware of their critical role in this broken ecosystem and, even better, are starting to take action. As one of the world’s biggest smartphone makers, Samsung is thankfully taking that responsibility seriously and is boasting the achievements that take it closer to its grand goal in 2025.
nutritionaloutlook.com
Mushroom supplier Nammex names new chief strategy and innovation officer
Bill Chioffi previously served as vice president of global sourcing and sustainability at Gaia Herbs. Mushroom extracts supplier Nammex (Gibsons, BC, Canada) has welcomed Bill Chioffi to its management team. Chioffi will serve as the company’s chief strategy and innovation officer. Chioffi’s background includes a 21-year tenure with Gaia...
Phys.org
How climate storytelling helps people navigate complexity and find solutions
Despite learning that climate change is hitting the planet faster than scientists predicted, society has been slow to decrease the use of fossil fuels and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. For a consumer, for instance, making the switch to an electric vehicle (EV) is a difficult decision. There are many interconnected...
Phys.org
Scientists offer blueprint for sustainable redesign of food systems
New research describes food systems designed not by the logic of growth such as efficiency and extraction, but by principles of sufficiency, regeneration, distribution, commons, and care. It argues that food systems can instead be the foundation of healthy communities, ecologies and economies. "For this agenda-setting article, we've reviewed the...
Mechanical Contractor Alex Leclerc Chooses Procore to Support Digital Transformation and Growth
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced that Alex Leclerc, a mechanical contractor based in Donnacona, Québec, has selected Procore as its construction management platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005070/en/ Formed in 1945, Alex Leclerc is a family business focused on plumbing, heat and gas. Four generations later, the company is a leader in the commercial and residential markets. With a large employee base, the company prides itself on its dedication to understanding the needs of its employees and customers.
