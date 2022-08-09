Read full article on original website
Bicyclist Dies After Being Hit By Car In Tulsa, Police Say
A bicyclist has died after being hit by a car near 2100 N Peoria Ave on Thursday afternoon, according to TPD. Officers said they responded to an injury accident around 2:16 p.m., where they learned a bicyclist had been hit by a 1998 Chevy Silverado, traveling northbound on the north side of the intersection.
Police search for 15-year-old wanted for January murder
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are searching for a 15-year-old wanted for a murder that took place in January. After 22-year-old Brad Hale was killed, police charged 14-year-old Zion Crawford, 16-year-old Edson Bellefluer Jr. and 15-year-old Javione Valentine with First Degree Murder and Robbery. “They’re all around 13, 14,...
2 Injured In Tulsa Motorcycle Crash
Tulsa police are investigating after a man and a woman were injured when a motorcycle hit a curb early Thursday morning. According to Tulsa police, the crash happened near East 51st Street and Sheridan Road. Police say the two had just left a club near East 51st Street and Memorial...
Silver Alert canceled, Tulsa woman found
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE — (8/9/22) According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Donna Long has been located and the silver alert was canceled. A Silver Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old Tulsa woman. Donna Long was spotted Monday night at a home near S 30th W Avenue and...
Tulsa police seeking more information in hit-and-run investigation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is seeking more information in a hit-and-run incident that happened near 61st Street and 177th East Avenue just after midnight on Sunday. Police say witnesses noticed a white Jeep Liberty with both passenger side tires blown out driving on its rims...
Lighthorse Police Department searching for man wanted for aggravated assault
OKEMAH, Okla. — The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department is searching for a man wanted for Aggravated Assault. Lighthorse said they were sent to the Okemah hospital for a stabbing on July 26. At the hospital, police spoke with the victim, 29-year-old Devin Mixon, before he was flown to Saint Francis with life threatening injuries.
Oklahoma authorities trying to locate woman for questioning after man’s suspicious disappearance
Oklahoma authorities are asking for the public's help locating a young Delaware, Okla., woman so they can ask her questions about a man's suspicious disappearance.
Police Identify Man Killed In Tulsa Shooting, Investigation Continues
Police released new details regarding a deadly shooting Tuesday evening in Tulsa. Tulsa Police said that Farron Cooper, 23, died at a local hospital after being shot in the stomach and leg near North Frankfort Avenue. Another man was shot in the leg and his condition has not been released.
Family celebrates after 4-year-old who disappeared for over two hours was found safe
TULSA, Okla. — A 4-year-old-boy missing for more than two hours has been found safe. Police said Preston Wade was found with someone who was living in the same home he was. Preston disappeared around 3 p.m. Wednesday in north Tulsa. Preston’s grandmother, and caretaker, was inside while he...
Non-custodial mother arrested after hiding 2 missing Stillwater teens at Enid home
STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman after police said she hid two runaway teenagers missing from Stillwater since June. On Aug. 3, the Stillwater Police Department received a tip that the two 13-year-olds were at home in Enid with one of the teens' non-custodial mothers. Stillwater police notified the Enid Police Department, and officers went to the home.
TPD: Homeless suspect robs man who offered him a shower and shave
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police have arrested a homeless man accused of robbing a good Samaritan. Officers were called to the Clarion Hotel near Memorial and I-44 Tuesday evening. When they arrived, they spoke with the victim. He said he allowed a homeless man to come into his hotel room to shower and shave.
TFD extracts one person from vehicle crushed underneath a semi on the I-44
TULSA, Okla. — At around 2:30 p.m. the Tulsa Fire Department [TFD] responded to a crash on the I-44 near the Garnett Road exit. Tulsa Firefighters say that the semi was parked on the shoulder. “The entire vehicle drove under the semi,” said Sarah Stewart from Oklahoma Highway Patrol...
Fourth Medical Heat Alert of the year canceled
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — EMSA has canceled its fourth Medical Heat Alert of the year, issued on Tuesday. EMSA responded to a limited number of suspected heat-related illness call in the Tulsa area on Tuesday, and coupled with the lower temperatures in Green Country, the heat alert has been allowed to expire.
Tulsa Mother Paralyzed In Car Crash 4 Months After Having Baby
A Tulsa mom is sharing her story after she was paralyzed in a car crash. Her four-month-old baby was also in the car, but she didn't even get a scratch. ShaQurra Miles said after the wreck, she's doing everything she can to heal so she can provide for her baby girl, A'marie.
Tulsa Couple Warn Others Of Storage Unit Thieves
Items worth thousands of dollars are missing from a Tulsa storage unit. Laurelyn and Alex Diehl are frustrated with a thief who they say slashed through their storage unit at SecurCare near 61st and Garnett. Now they hope others might learn from their experience. Laurelyn says she didn't want to have to put her stuff in storage.
Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested In Tulsa, Police Say
A man is in custody after police say he robbed a man at a Tulsa motel. Police say the victim allowed a homeless man into his room Tuesday night at the Clarion Inn near I-44 and Memorial in order to shower and shave. When the suspect was done, they say...
Child, 3, cuts clothes off as she waits for shoplifting grandmother in hot car, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A woman has been accused of leaving her 3-year-old granddaughter in a car for roughly an hour while she shoplifted at a store in South Carolina, according to an incident report obtained by WCIV. The report notes that 55-year-old Pamela Lawson is now facing charges.
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office trains Berryhill staff for active shooter situations
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In the wake of the Uvalde shooting, law enforcement agencies across Green Country are making sure they are prepared to handle such a situation. The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office spent Thursday morning teaching teachers what to do in an active shooter scenario as part of the departments "Active Shooter/ Stop the Bleed" training.
Tulsa man identified, killed in third carjacking of the day
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified David Getsinger as the man killed during a confrontation over a stolen car on Saturday. Police say 32-year-old Getsinger and 43-year-old Dustin Leleux stole more than one car Aug. 6. The first at 7:15 a.m. when an owner left his keys in his truck as he ran inside a donut shop near 61st and Sheridan.
Silver Alert Canceled After Man Found Safe, Returned Home
Update 10:07 p.m.: The Silver Alert For James Barnes has been canceled after authorities said he was located and taken home. Tulsa Police issued a Silver Alert for James Barnes, 62, who police said has not been seen since being released from St. John's Hospital Saturday around 2 a.m. Police...
