Real Estate Fraudster Caught in Rockland County Affordable Housing Scam; RCC Receives $210,000 To Develop Financial Coaching Program; Briefs

Mamaroneck company says state paid too much for Yonkers oil cleanup
A Mamaroneck environmental contractor is challenging state agencies for allegedly running up cleanup and relocation costs for a Yonkers oil spill. Northeast Environmental Inc. claims that the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the Department of Health (DOH) approved excessive expenses for relocating a family and paying contractors the state dispatched to the spill, in a complaint filed July 29 in Westchester Supreme Court.
Man Wanted For ‘Violent Crimes’ in Arizona Found in Hudson Valley, New York
A man who police say committed "violent crimes" in Arizona was found in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, August 9, the Town of Crawford Police Department learned that a man wanted for what police were told were "violent crimes" in Arizona was staying at home in the Town of Crawford, New York.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, July 4-10, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Union and Warren counties for July 4-10, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
You helped pay for this paradise on the Hudson River. But Weehawken wants to break the rules and keep you out. | Editorial
There’s no better place to spend long, hot summer days than by the pool – especially a pool as spectacular as Weehawken’s, with a magnificent, panoramic view of the New York City skyline. This is the jewel of a $10.5 million project to expand the township’s waterfront...
Harbor Group International Completes $306 Million Acquisition of 617-Unit Avalon Green Apartment Community in Elmsford, New York
ELMSFORD, NY - Affiliates of Harbor Group International and Azure Partners announced their joint venture for the $306 million acquisition of Avalon Green, a garden-style multifamily community in Elmsford, New York. HGI plans to implement a $9.2 million capital improvement program across the community to refresh amenities and common areas and modernize select interior units.
Spotted lanternflies spread to Rockland County
Officials say the invasive species has infestation sites in Nyack, Orangeburg, and Sloatsburg.
Riverkeeper claims Yonkers businesses pollute Saw Mill River
Riverkeeper Inc., an Ossining environmental organization dedicated to protecting the Hudson River watershed, has sued several Yonkers businesses for allegedly discharging contaminated stormwater into the polluted Saw Mill River. Riverkeeper accused All About Recycling Inc., All County Mobile Concrete Inc., Gentile Construction Corp., John Bernal Jr. and Joseph Gentile Jr....
F-16 Vipers Now Part Of The Air Show In Orange County, New York
If you thought that Top Gun: Maverick was awesome in the theater this summer, get ready to be amazed in real life. The Orange County Airport in Montgomery will once again be the site for the New York Air Show where you can see not only the Thunder Birds but also our very own West Point Parachute Team among others.
Hudson Valley Man Drowns In New York Lake
An investigation is underway after a Hudson Valley man drowned while swimming in a local lake. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed troopers responded to reports of a possible drowning in Rockland County. Orange County, New York Man Drowns in Rockland County, New York. On Sunday,...
This Diner in Bergen County, NJ Is A 1920’s Time Capsule – Look Inside!
This well-known diner in Bergen County, NJ is a top contender for being New Jersey’s oldest diner. I saw a bunch of TikTok videos recently about people visiting this diner and calling it New Jersey’s most well-kept time capsule because it looks like nothing has changed since the diner opened, and I think that’s the beauty of it.
5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley
We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
Westchester County to launch $10 million landlord, tenant assistance program
Westchester County is launching a $10 million dollar landlord and tenant assistance program.
Rockland County “fraudster” banned from real estate
A property manager in Rockland County agreed to banishment from the real estate business in New York for milking an affordable co-op for personal benefit and nearly driving it to financial ruin. James announced the agreement Wednesday following a two-year investigation of the manager, Russell Mainardi. The probe found he...
19-Year-Old Sentenced For Fatal Shooting At Spring Valley Apartment Building
A teen has been sentenced to state prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of a Hudson Valley man. Jayden Rodriguez, age 19, from the Township of North Bergen, New Jersey, was sentenced to 19 years in state prison to be followed by a period of five years post-release supervision, said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh.
600-home project in South Blooming Grove set to start after boards finish four-year review
SOUTH BLOOMING GROVE - No one has shot a hole of golf at the former Lake Anne Country Club for more than 20 years. The ramshackle rental homes have long been vacant. Investors who bought the giant tract for $15 million in 2006 have pursued one goal since then: to build homes there.
Health officials: 2 New Jersey towns make list of US areas with higher cancer risks from toxic gas
Two New Jersey towns have made it onto a list for towns with a high risk of cancer due to toxic gas.
3 men plead not guilty in connection to death of Spring Valley teen
Three men pleaded not guilty in Rockland County court Thursday in connection to the death of a Spring Valley teen last month.
Two more die in NJ Amazon facilities within two weeks
Two more Amazon workers have died in New Jersey since the Prime Day death at the Carteret facility. A worker died on July 13 as the result of a "personal medical condition" at the facility. He was rushed to a hospital on the second day of the retail giant's annual sales event.
Hudson Valley Man Fatally Shot Outside New York School
A Hudson Valley man was gunned down outside of a local school. Police say a second person was also shot around the same time. On Tuesday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed police are investigating a double shooting that left at least one victim dead early Tuesday morning. Homicide...
Rockland County Openings & Closings
August 8, 2022 – There is much change afoot at Rockland Plaza on Route 59 in Nanuet, including the demise of Petco (where Pets Go!) on the shopping center’s western endcap. Everything must go including the fixtures and inventory, perhaps as part of the redesign plans submitted to the Town of Clarkstown Technical Advisory Committee last year. Rumor has it that a national beauty supply chain will take over several of the inline spaces on the eastern end of the shopping center this fall. Stay tuned.
