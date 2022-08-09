Read full article on original website
Related
I visited the Guy Fieri restaurant that's on every Carnival cruise, and it was a far cry from an average fast-food meal
I tried Guy's Burger Joint, a Guy Fieri-created restaurant that's on all Carnival Cruise Line ships. The menu has five different burgers and a wide array of toppings and sauces. My favorite burger had two patties — one was made of beef and the other of bacon.
Doritos Just Launched Two Classic Condiment-Like Flavors
From Superbowl commercials featuring celebrities like Matthew McConaughey, Mindy Kaling, and Jimmy Kimmel to partnerships with fast food chains like Taco Bell, Doritos arguably is one of the recognizable and beloved brands in the snack world. The Frito Lay company started in 1955 after Frito Lay struck a partnership with Disney to open a Mexican restaurant, "Casa de Fritos," at their California theme park (via Snack History). After a salesman saw the restaurant throwing out stale tortillas, they recommended the company avoid waste by turning the tortillas into deep-fried, seasoned chips. Frito Lay saw how popular these snacks were, decided to mass-produce them, and the Dorito chip was born.
What Coca-Cola's New Flavor 'Dreamland' Really Tastes Like
Have you ever wondered why companies try to make things sound so magical? Why can't they just tell us what flavor it is and get on with it? When you see something that boasts that it tastes "magical," what exactly does that imply? That it tastes like you would expect something magical to taste, or that you will be overcome with a feeling that you can only describe as magical? You then take a sip of it and find out that it kind of tastes like a lot of sugar mixed with artificial fruit flavors. What's so "magical" about that?
Oat Milk, Protein Shakes, and Coffee Among 53 Drinks Recalled Due to Possible Contamination
If you’ve recently jumped on the oat milk train — as many have done in recent years — you may want to hold off on picking some up during your next store run. Food service industry leader Lyons Magnus recently recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products containing oat milk due to the potential for microbial contamination, specifically from microorganism cronobacter sakazakii. Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Restaurant Where You Can Only Get One Type Of Sandwich
Walk into most any restaurant that sells sandwiches and browse their menu. Hot subs, cold subs, turkey, BLT, wraps, and melts — needless to say, there's quite a lot a restaurant can put between two pieces of bread. But all of those sandwich options can sometimes be overwhelming, can't they? What if restaurants embraced simple, no-frills classics like the peanut butter and jelly sandwich? It's an incredibly simple, yet popular sandwich (with your average kid eating about 1,500 sandwiches before graduating high school, per the National Peanut Board), so why not just focus on that?
Popculture
Even More Frozen Pizzas Just Got Recalled
Pizza night just got even more difficult to enjoy. Following similar recalls in New England and Florida, Danny's Sub and Pizza on July 28 recalled nearly 20,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza products. The products were recalled were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. Consumers were first alerted to...
Woman furious adds hot sauce and vinegar to her plate to keep husband from eating her dinner
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend and her husband hadn’t been married more than a month when the trouble started. Her husband was addicted to food. It didn’t matter who’s plate the food was on; he would grab a fork and help himself.
NBC Los Angeles
Here's the Latest on the Massive Recall That Includes Popular Beverages From Oatly and Stumptown
Dozens of widely used products from popular beverage makers including Oatly and Stumptown Coffee Roasters were voluntarily recalled last week by California-based, product development company Lyons Magnus. The explanation for the recall is the "potential for microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii," according to a press release written...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Help wanted: $78,000 a year to taste candy while sitting on your couch
Duties include leading candy board meetings, being the head taste tester and all things fun; several thousand people have already applied
JOBS・
Elite Daily
Doritos' New Tamarind-Flavored Chip Is Like No Dorito You've Ever Tasted Before
Spicy eats have been all the rage this summer, and now, you can add an innovative new flavor to your list of must-try bites. Doritos is launching a brand-new Tangy Tamarind flavor, and it’s a bold first not only for Doritos but for all major snack chips, because it marks the first time tamarind is being used as a flavor by a major salty snack brand in the U.S., per a press release from the brand. The new flavor sets itself apart from all the other fiery snacks in your go-to lineup with a hint of citrus. These chips feature a distinct combo of flavors that’ll take your tastebuds for a trip around the world (from the comfort of your own couch, of course).
Eater
Japanese Burger Spot Brings Slathered Wagyu Beef Patties and Karaage Sandwiches to OC
In recent years, Old Towne Orange, a neighborhood known for its local businesses, has become an area for up-and-coming restaurants. Two weeks ago, Ojai Burger joined the bustling community plaza at 238 W. Chapman Avenue sharing its blend of American classics and Japanese flavors in a space previously occupied by Buttermilk Chicken.
I'm a chef. Here are the 10 foods I never order for delivery from restaurants.
For this culinary pro, some foods don't travel well and aren't worth the cost. From french fries to eggs, here's what you won't find her ordering.
Starbucks' Fall Flavors Are Coming Early To Grocery Stores
Even though much of America is sweating its way through the summertime, fall festivities are right around the corner. Hayrides, sweaters, hearty bowls of soup, and pumpkin spice lattes are the quintessential signs of the season's arrival. The pumpkin spiced latte in particular has become synonymous with Starbucks. Even though...
The Aldi Meatball Fiasco That Has Reddit Worried
Aldi may have started off as a German grocery store chain, but these days, consumers can find Aldi grocery stores in 36 U.S. states. The brand has a pretty passionate fan base — there are more than 87,500 members of the Aldi subreddit and more than 2.8 million people like Aldi USA on Facebook. It could even soon be the third largest supermarket retailer in the United States if the company meets its goal of operating 2,500 stores in the country by the end of 2022 (via CNN).
Elite Daily
You Could Get Paid $1,000 To Taste All Of Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Spice Offerings
Is pumpkin spice your favorite food group? Put those autumnal taste buds to good use this season and become the ultimate PSL food taste-tester for Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Palooza. FinanceBuzz is looking to hire a Trader Joe’s “Pumpkin Spice Pundit” and fall food expert to try out all new grocery items for 2022, like pumpkin-stuffed ravioli, pumpkin waffles, and cinnamon rolls. If your mouth is watering, keep reading to find out how you can enter to win a free fall feast from Trader Joe’s, plus $1,000 just for giving your foodie feedback.
What To Expect From Caribou Coffee This Fall - Exclusive
Do you consider yourself a staunch Caribou Coffee aficionado? Then you likely are already familiar with the Midwest-based brand's locations across the country and world, as well as its bagged coffee and K-Cup products in stores. You might even know about the company's status as a 100% Rainforest Alliance-certified coffee brand and a 100% clean label beverage brand. But there's more to come from this player on the coffee scene, especially as we look forward to fall — and fall-flavored beverages aren't the only thing you have to eagerly anticipate.
People
Dunkin' Adds 2 New Drinks to Fall Menu Lineup — Including a Twist on Classic Pumpkin Spice Coffee
The donut chain just announced the fall-flavored drink and food lineup, which will be available on Aug. 17. Seven classic options (looking at you, PSL!) are returning to Dunkin' — plus, there are two new drinks that bring some special autumnal flavors to the menu. The first of the...
What Happened To Ka-Pop! After Shark Tank?
All packaged snack foods are filled with artificial flavors, high fructose corn syrup, and sodium. Right? Not so, according to Dustin Finkel. The founder of Ka-Pop!, as featured on "Shark Tank," is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist who loves to snack but found other "healthy" snacks on the market to be bland, so he decided to take matters into his own hands.
What’s the Difference Between Cold Brew and Iced Coffee? Plus, How to Make Each at Home.
If you’re a fan of chilled coffee drinks, then every year you probably can’t wait until the weather starts to warm up to head to your favorite coffee shop and get a refreshing cup first thing in the morning. (Or, if you really love iced coffee — like me — then you likely drink it all year round.)
Business Insider
How 500 pounds of lamb barbacoa is cooked every weekend in Texcoco, Mexico
This lamb barbacoa is cooked inside of a pit oven for 11 hours. The Texcoco, Mexico restaurant, El Pica 1 cooks around 500 pounds of barbacoa every weekend. The barbacoa is sold for $10 a pound to about 1,200 customers each weekend. Inside El Pica 1 in Texcoco, Mexico, the...
Mashed
140K+
Followers
37K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0