Riverside Brookfield Landmark

New RBHS girls volleyball coach brings wealth of experience

As her competitive volleyball career ended, Caitlin Staib-Lipinski began to consider coaching the sport. Upon graduating from Bradley University in 2012, she sought a women’s assistant coach opening at Benedictine University with longtime head coach Jennifer Wildes. “I grew up right down the street, so right out of college...
RIVERSIDE, IL
WTRF- 7News

River Pilots: 2022 High School Football Preview

RIVER PILOTS- The program’s success starts at the top with head coach Mike Flannery who enters his 20th season as head coach, something he’s very proud of. It means alot to me because I grew up here, my dad coached here we have coach Snively coming back here to help us out so it’s pretty […]
HANNIBAL, OH
WyoPreps

WCA Hall of Fame Inductee Mark Miessler

Longtime Campbell County High School tennis coach Mark Miessler is one the seven new inductees into the Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He became the Campbell County boys tennis coach in 1995 and by 1998, the program earned it's first state championship in the sport. In 2000, Miessler took over the girls tennis program for the Camels and promptly won a state championship.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
fitchburgstar.com

Boys basketball: Reggie Patterson takes reins at Madison Edgewood

Reggie Patterson is the new head boys basketball coach at Madison Edgewood High School. Patterson coached the Verona boys basketball team for two seasons (2020-2022). He helped the Wildcats to a 16-20 mark and led Verona to a regional final appearance in the 2020-2021 COVID-shortened season. Patterson took over a...
MADISON, WI

