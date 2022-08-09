Read full article on original website
Franklin County Times
RHS football schedule features mix of old rivals, new opponents
Aug. 19 – Russellville at Grissom. The Golden Tigers open the season with a trip to Huntsville to take on 7A Grissom. This will be the first meeting ever between the two schools on the football field. Grissom went 3-7 in 2021 and will be led by former Lawrence...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
New RBHS girls volleyball coach brings wealth of experience
As her competitive volleyball career ended, Caitlin Staib-Lipinski began to consider coaching the sport. Upon graduating from Bradley University in 2012, she sought a women’s assistant coach opening at Benedictine University with longtime head coach Jennifer Wildes. “I grew up right down the street, so right out of college...
Checking in on the first week of high school sports practices of the fall season
GAYLORD — It's finally here. Monday, August 8 marked the official beginning of the fall sports season in Michigan, with teams around Michigan getting their first official practices under their belts. ...
River Pilots: 2022 High School Football Preview
RIVER PILOTS- The program’s success starts at the top with head coach Mike Flannery who enters his 20th season as head coach, something he’s very proud of. It means alot to me because I grew up here, my dad coached here we have coach Snively coming back here to help us out so it’s pretty […]
WCA Hall of Fame Inductee Mark Miessler
Longtime Campbell County High School tennis coach Mark Miessler is one the seven new inductees into the Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He became the Campbell County boys tennis coach in 1995 and by 1998, the program earned it's first state championship in the sport. In 2000, Miessler took over the girls tennis program for the Camels and promptly won a state championship.
fitchburgstar.com
Boys basketball: Reggie Patterson takes reins at Madison Edgewood
Reggie Patterson is the new head boys basketball coach at Madison Edgewood High School. Patterson coached the Verona boys basketball team for two seasons (2020-2022). He helped the Wildcats to a 16-20 mark and led Verona to a regional final appearance in the 2020-2021 COVID-shortened season. Patterson took over a...
Barnstable High girls volleyball team aces it on the court and in the classroom
EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to correct the byline. Mike Richard reported on and wrote the story. BARNSTABLE — Over the past several decades, the Barnstable High volleyball teams of coach Tom Turco have compiled some very impressive streaks. Turco’s squads have qualified for the postseason tournament for the past 33 consecutive...
Pitt athletics announces 2022 Hall of Fame class
The Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame is growing by 12 names following an announcement from Heather Lyke. Athletic Director Lyke announced that the 2022 Hall of Fame Class will feature 12 names
